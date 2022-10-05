DAWN.COM Logo

Armed forces to stay out of politics, says Gen Bajwa

Anwar Iqbal Published October 5, 2022 Updated October 5, 2022 12:17pm

WASHINGTON: Chief of the Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa assured the nation on Tuesday that the armed forces have distanced themselves from politics and want to remain so.

The army chief also reiterated his pledge to leave after the completion of his second three-year term in two months, saying that he would do as he promised earlier. He made these remarks at a lunch at the Pakistan Embassy in Washington.

According to the people who attended, Gen Bajwa addressed the gathering before the lunch and then also made informal remarks while talking to his guests. He reminded the nation that reviving the country’s ailing economy should be the first priority of all segments of society, adding that without a strong economy the nation would not be able to achieve its targets.

Read: Pakistan’s hybrid regime is coming to an end. What next?

“There could be no diplomacy either without a strong economy,” said the army chief in his address to an audience which included a large number of Pakistani diplomats.

After the lunch, Gen Bajwa went to the Pentagon for a meeting with US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin.

According to the ISPR, Gen Bajwa called on retired General Lloyd James Austin III, Secretary of Defence; Jacob Jeremiah Sullivan, National Security Adviser; and Wendy Ruth Sherman, Deputy Secretary of State.

During the meetings, matters of mutual of interest, regional security situation and bilateral cooperation in various fields were discussed.

The army chief thanked the US officials for their support and reiterated that assistance from “our global partners shall be vital for rescue/rehabilitation of the flood victims in Pakistan”.

Meanwhile, it was incorrectly reported in local media on Tuesday that the DGI, CGS and DGMO are also accompanying COAS during his current visit to the US.

Published in Dawn, October 5th, 2022

Pak US Ties
Pakistan

Laeeq
Oct 05, 2022 07:40am
No extension from America. Adios General Bajwa!
Reply Recommend 0
PakPro
Oct 05, 2022 07:41am
Yeah right. We totally believe you General Bajwa.
Reply Recommend 0
Ahmad Ibrahim
Oct 05, 2022 07:42am
Really?
Reply Recommend 0
gt
Oct 05, 2022 07:43am
But from inside they will be very much involved in politics
Reply Recommend 0
Abdullah
Oct 05, 2022 07:46am
Will Faiz also stay out of politics or is he exempted
Reply Recommend 0
Orion
Oct 05, 2022 07:50am
Very useful speech, advice to Nation for focus on economy is apt reminder. Thanking the benefactors for all they have done is a graceful gesture.
Reply Recommend 0
Shahid
Oct 05, 2022 07:52am
Good joke !
Reply Recommend 0
Fasttrack
Oct 05, 2022 07:53am
Good learning. The army should regret its role during the 2016 PANAMA scandal.
Reply Recommend 0
Irfan_Sydney
Oct 05, 2022 07:55am
Niazi insulted the Army by abusing them with the words such as "Mir Jafar", "Mir Sadiq", "chowkidar" and "Neutrals". But such abuse has not changed our gallant General Bajwa's mind. Proud of you Sir. You took the oath of being impartial and you could not be coaxed by a con man to break your oath. We Salute you.
Reply Recommend 0
Qamar Ahmed
Oct 05, 2022 07:58am
Then who is kicking the ball.
Reply Recommend 0
Aryann
Oct 05, 2022 07:58am
Came to say Salam to Sahib
Reply Recommend 0
Saad
Oct 05, 2022 07:59am
So who is calling PTI Punjab assembly members from unknown numbers to switch allegiance or face dire consequences?
Reply Recommend 0
Mansur Ul Haque
Oct 05, 2022 07:59am
Very nice. In future only the senior most should be appointed head of army. In that way controversy for appointment of army Chief of Staff will come to an end.
Reply Recommend 0
Ali B
Oct 05, 2022 08:00am
So the invitation to the neutrals to play their part has now been effectively closed.
Reply Recommend 0
Abdul Majeed Sheikh
Oct 05, 2022 08:02am
Two months keep your words
Reply Recommend 0
Javed
Oct 05, 2022 08:05am
No Comment.
Reply Recommend 0
Sam Hall
Oct 05, 2022 08:06am
What a joke!
Reply Recommend 0
SayNoToPlastics
Oct 05, 2022 08:07am
Strange , before lunch no politics , after lunch meet defence secretary with no defence minister ! What did they have for lunch at the expense of the poor citizens stranded in flood releif camps ?
Reply Recommend 0
Alrehan
Oct 05, 2022 08:08am
He should be awarded Nishan e Haider for this. A person of highest quality that has done
Reply Recommend 0
M. Emad
Oct 05, 2022 08:10am
General Qamar Javed Bajwa is the Best general Pakistan Army ever produced.
Reply Recommend 0
F Khan
Oct 05, 2022 08:11am
Bad news for IK. Bajwa leaving the new one may not be that decent.
Reply Recommend 0
Justice
Oct 05, 2022 08:11am
In other words, did Bajwa say that armed forced did interfere in politics in the past?
Reply Recommend 0
Queen
Oct 05, 2022 08:17am
Says someone after ousting an elected government
Reply Recommend 0
Truth
Oct 05, 2022 08:25am
No Kashmir? No evil India?
Reply Recommend 0
Justice
Oct 05, 2022 08:26am
Despite his assurances, Bajwa is still trying hard to get another extension.
Reply Recommend 0
Justice
Oct 05, 2022 08:27am
Armed forces staying out of politics is unheard of and unlike Pakistan's politics.
Reply Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption
Oct 05, 2022 08:28am
I wish he didn’t say that. Does he expects us to believe it?
Reply Recommend 0
Skeptic2
Oct 05, 2022 08:29am
All part of the foreign conspiracy. At least, according to that great liar Imran Khan.
Reply Recommend 0
Robert, Seattle
Oct 05, 2022 08:32am
Army always played and continue to play a role in Pakistanis politics.
Reply Recommend 0
Ahmad Baloch
Oct 05, 2022 08:34am
What a joke!
Reply Recommend 0
Superman
Oct 05, 2022 08:35am
There is not much to manage by government except flood relief money - which they are already pocketing.
Reply Recommend 0
F Nawaz
Oct 05, 2022 08:35am
He had to go to the US to realize that? Actions speak louder than words. If he wants to redeem himself, then he will have to take up the cipher issue and tell the US to back off and behave.
Reply Recommend 0
Roger
Oct 05, 2022 08:39am
Was is really necessary to make the announcement while outside the country?
Reply Recommend 0
Spam
Oct 05, 2022 08:40am
@Anti-Corruption , he is just repeating that was told.
Reply Recommend 0
IK
Oct 05, 2022 08:41am
Strange comment at weird timing. The nation will not forget the damage which has been done.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Oct 05, 2022 08:46am
@Truth, No Kashmir? No evil India? Always, till Liberation of IOK. Artificial indian union, always evil with evil PM.
Reply Recommend 0
Amin Syed
Oct 05, 2022 08:46am
So true! “There could be no diplomacy either without a strong economy,”
Reply Recommend 0
Rameay
Oct 05, 2022 08:48am
A strong Economy is the only defense.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Oct 05, 2022 08:51am
Support the honest not the corrupt.
Reply Recommend 0
Pak Army Zindabad
Oct 05, 2022 09:00am
Army Chief Gen.Bajwa should take control as CMA of Pakistan from December 1st 2022 and imposed military rules in the country for next 10 years and continue passed on to next Army CMA as our politicians and political leaders are unable to run the country to right directions. Let’s follow Egypt Gen.Cici example as he running Egypt’s economy real good in the last 10 years.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr Khan
Oct 05, 2022 09:01am
from 2060 onwards
Reply Recommend 0
ilyas kashmiri
Oct 05, 2022 09:02am
sure ...why not
Reply Recommend 0
Majid Umar
Oct 05, 2022 09:04am
Yes we will just use puppets to do our business. Colonial state of US.
Reply Recommend 0
Imtirian Hozmydadi
Oct 05, 2022 09:05am
And Santa clause is real
Reply Recommend 0
Omar
Oct 05, 2022 09:11am
We need khadaism type figure to send army back to where they belong
Reply Recommend 0
Texas Tariq
Oct 05, 2022 09:12am
All over the world neutral is a good word except when Imran Khan doesn't like it. Don't you want neutral empires in cricket? Why should the military take sides and get involved in politics? We should be proud and not attack them for it.
Reply Recommend 0
Muneer
Oct 05, 2022 09:12am
@Justice, Like armed forces stayed out of politics during No Conference Motion. But Mir Jaffar with Mir Sadiqs were busy in accomplishing Regime Change Operation on behest of foreign Cypher.
Reply Recommend 0
Nadeem Shah USA
Oct 05, 2022 09:14am
Proud of General Bajwa... A real stalwart soldier... because he gave India a real tough time and this is why the cross border trolls hate him.
Reply Recommend 0
Waqas
Oct 05, 2022 09:14am
Black Vigo? Pegasus incubation? And the list goes on
Reply Recommend 0
Agedbaby
Oct 05, 2022 09:17am
Think as Pakistani, not as any political party follower...he is talking right
Reply Recommend 0
Shezi
Oct 05, 2022 09:23am
I have never heard Indian Army Chief talking or commenting on Indian Economy or Politics. Pakistan is more diversified.
Reply Recommend 0
LAHORI KID
Oct 05, 2022 09:24am
That’s funny, after installing this current government, now you want to stay away ? Brilliant
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Oct 05, 2022 09:25am
@Pak Army Zindabad , We have IK, one of world best leaders, dont need anyone else, thats why corrupt kabila is trying to stop him.
Reply Recommend 0
No Ash
Oct 05, 2022 09:25am
Good riddance, can’t wait
Reply Recommend 0
Syed A. Mateen
Oct 05, 2022 09:32am
Despite having independence 75 years ago the political leaders are unable to run the country according to the aspirations of the father of the nation. One should think seriously as what is lacking behind.
Reply Recommend 0
Sher Khan
Oct 05, 2022 09:33am
The current lot of politicians need to grow before they can be entrusted with any responsibility to lead the nation.
Reply Recommend 0
MG
Oct 05, 2022 09:38am
Read between the lines
Reply Recommend 0
Muneer
Oct 05, 2022 09:42am
Read his words carefully “ armed forces will stay out of politics and will remain so “. Nowhere Bajwa mentioned that the Army Chief would stay out of politics. Political engineering is carried out at that level.
Reply Recommend 0
ET
Oct 05, 2022 09:44am
Great rhetoric of general saheb let our all politicians groom and grow up they would soon learn how to run the nation.
Reply Recommend 0
Cross border trolls
Oct 05, 2022 09:47am
@Pak Army Zindabad I'd rather have a broken democracy then a shining dictatorship
Reply Recommend 0
M. Emad
Oct 05, 2022 09:51am
Best general of the world.
Reply Recommend 0
sami
Oct 05, 2022 09:51am
Yeah yeah true!
Reply Recommend 0
Aragon
Oct 05, 2022 09:54am
Armed forces in Pakistan doesn't need to enter politics, they own everything.
Reply Recommend 0
Usman
Oct 05, 2022 10:01am
Army will stay out of politics (for the time being)
Reply Recommend 0
Firangi
Oct 05, 2022 10:13am
Even if Bajwa is a saint, Niazi has tarnished him for life
Reply Recommend 0
haider shaikh
Oct 05, 2022 10:18am
Practice what you preach.
Reply Recommend 0
luke
Oct 05, 2022 10:18am
I heard of April Fools I did not know that there is October fools
Reply Recommend 0
Jawaid
Oct 05, 2022 10:39am
@M. Emad , You mean political leader!
Reply Recommend 0
Jawaid
Oct 05, 2022 10:40am
@Aragon, Every city has a DHA...a cash cow for them!
Reply Recommend 0
amir
Oct 05, 2022 10:41am
should we take this statement seriously? As this has been repeated thousands of time.
Reply Recommend 0
Jawaid
Oct 05, 2022 10:42am
@Shezi, They are under civilian command.
Reply Recommend 0
Raja Jee
Oct 05, 2022 10:51am
Should have stayed out in March!
Reply Recommend 0
Maxx
Oct 05, 2022 10:52am
Why this statement in Washington! Why not In Islamabad!
Reply Recommend 0
Spam
Oct 05, 2022 10:56am
So technically this would be the last news article.
Reply Recommend 0
Delta 1
Oct 05, 2022 10:56am
He must think we were born yesterday
Reply Recommend 0
Farid Ullah
Oct 05, 2022 10:56am
Pakistan is a country with no leadership. Every one makes their own comments.
Reply Recommend 0
sheryaar
Oct 05, 2022 10:57am
if only we blv them ...
Reply Recommend 0
Mahmood
Oct 05, 2022 11:03am
Good idea - until boots have to be sent into the PM house.
Reply Recommend 0
Faisal
Oct 05, 2022 11:12am
Oh yeah. We believe you sir.
Reply Recommend 0
Jamal
Oct 05, 2022 11:12am
Joke of the century.
Reply Recommend 0
Jamal
Oct 05, 2022 11:13am
Army and politics in Pakistan are inseparable.
Reply Recommend 0
Saleem
Oct 05, 2022 11:14am
Give me a break Mr. Chief.
Reply Recommend 0
Anjum Ansari
Oct 05, 2022 11:17am
They have been saying this for decades.
Reply Recommend 0
Fayyaz Hafeez
Oct 05, 2022 11:18am
Really!! Then Why asking further Extension?? Why Visiting Pentagon and meeting with US defence Secretary?? Sir we are not living in ancient civilization, everything written on history books by the historians and current regime is best example of Neutrals Support. We love our Soldiers but it does not mean that we accept everything.
Reply Recommend 0
Love Your Country
Oct 05, 2022 11:19am
He knows Pakistan is not Turkey
Reply Recommend 0
M. M. Amin (Old Ravian )
Oct 05, 2022 11:21am
@Queen, a tragic truth .
Reply Recommend 0
AHAQ
Oct 05, 2022 11:21am
Surprises can happen in Pakistan depending on the perceptions of stake holders
Reply Recommend 0
M. M. Amin (Old Ravian )
Oct 05, 2022 11:22am
@Justice, Once a Chief , always a Chief !
Reply Recommend 0
M. M. Amin (Old Ravian )
Oct 05, 2022 11:22am
@Anti-Corruption , spot on ,sir .
Reply Recommend 0
Khan
Oct 05, 2022 11:23am
He was there for a week when country is facing all sorts of economic challenges,
Reply Recommend 0
Imran Baig
Oct 05, 2022 11:25am
Very innocent statement by Bajwa. We are not that naive.
Reply Recommend 0
M. M. Amin (Old Ravian )
Oct 05, 2022 11:27am
@Pak Army Zindabad , most unfortunate comment .ignores the consequences for the army and the people ,even though the politicians have failed us .
Reply Recommend 0
Akhter
Oct 05, 2022 11:28am
"Armed forces to stay out of politics, says Gen Bajwa" What about April 9?
Reply Recommend 0
M. M. Amin (Old Ravian )
Oct 05, 2022 11:29am
@M. Emad , who will believe you ?
Reply Recommend 0
Samuel
Oct 05, 2022 11:30am
Please take extention we need you
Reply Recommend 0
Rashid
Oct 05, 2022 11:31am
Our elders have no remorse in lying. No ethics. No morals.
Reply Recommend 0
Kashif
Oct 05, 2022 11:32am
Look who is saying.
Reply Recommend 0
M. M. Amin (Old Ravian )
Oct 05, 2022 11:32am
@Maxx, U S prefers to deal with strong man , not noisy squabbling politicians. And keep preaching democracy as a thin cover over its designs.
Reply Recommend 0
INDIAN DALIT DELTA
Oct 05, 2022 11:34am
Now that is a very political statement by the top military person!!
Reply Recommend 0
GK
Oct 05, 2022 11:38am
Extension not approved. Now what will Imran Khan do?
Reply Recommend 0
apakmuslim
Oct 05, 2022 11:39am
This is a lie. Government is a doll show. But who controls those dolls ? Just look back historically. Yet another reason why we can never earn respect in the international stage.
Reply Recommend 0
Nabi
Oct 05, 2022 11:43am
Few more days
Reply Recommend 0
John
Oct 05, 2022 11:47am
Playing politics in Washington!
Reply Recommend 0
Mushtaq
Oct 05, 2022 11:47am
No more extensions! Period!
Reply Recommend 0
Subhi
Oct 05, 2022 11:48am
Only Stateman in Pakistan is Gen Bajwa. Its the weakness of the politician that they keep calling the army to rescue them and get them in the power corridors to rule the country. Lately when army is away from politics, politicians are asking why army is away and nuetral. When army intervens in politics, politician calls why army is indulging in politics. So its the politician who need to show maturity and without thinking of vote bank, take decission which is the best for the country
Reply Recommend 0
Abrar khan
Oct 05, 2022 11:50am
That's exactly what we would expect from proper politician......... LIES!
Reply Recommend 0
Asma
Oct 05, 2022 11:51am
Wink wink yes we know wink wink
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Amir
Oct 05, 2022 11:55am
Are you joking?
Reply Recommend 0
ILYAS KHAN
Oct 05, 2022 11:56am
Then who is responsible for the destruction of the economy and brining in the imported govt?
Reply Recommend 0
Raman
Oct 05, 2022 12:00pm
That's fine while he is a Chief, but what after the new one steps in?
Reply Recommend 0
Ali
Oct 05, 2022 12:04pm
Entire army has been staying away from politics except for Gen Faiz. Action must be taken against Gen Faiz as his politics and interference in judicial system has damaged economy and entire Pakistani society.
Reply Recommend 0
Ali
Oct 05, 2022 12:05pm
@Abdullah, Faiz is the centre of politics but also interfering heavy in judicial decisions. He knows he is above accountability and no law no moral nor ethics apply to him
Reply Recommend 0
Imran
Oct 05, 2022 12:08pm
Biggest liar!
Reply Recommend 0
Imtirian Hozmydadi
Oct 05, 2022 12:09pm
Who would have thought! The politicians want army in, the army wants out of politics. Pakistan a unique entertaining country.
Reply Recommend 0
irfan
Oct 05, 2022 12:12pm
Why is he making such statements in USA?
Reply Recommend 0
M. Emad
Oct 05, 2022 12:15pm
@Irfan_Sydney , Ironic, who's sitting in PM seat? The brother of a guy who said Gen is the one responsible for removing his government in 2017
Reply Recommend 0
Tayyab
Oct 05, 2022 12:19pm
What a joke
Reply Recommend 0
Hindsight
Oct 05, 2022 12:20pm
Liars support the looters who Pay them back with loot.
Reply Recommend 0
Ahmed
Oct 05, 2022 12:21pm
Also Economy
Reply Recommend 0
Rafique
Oct 05, 2022 12:25pm
@Sam Hall, What joke are you talking about?
Reply Recommend 0
SkyHawk
Oct 05, 2022 12:25pm
Lies, lies and more lies.
Reply Recommend 0
SkyHawk
Oct 05, 2022 12:27pm
Joke of the century.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Oct 05, 2022 12:40pm
@Abdullah, Will Faiz also stay out of politics or is he exempted He is too professional and patriotic.
Reply Recommend 0
imdad kolori
Oct 05, 2022 12:41pm
thats like nitrogen staying out of air
Reply Recommend 0
DO MORE
Oct 05, 2022 12:48pm
Please stop treating the public as fools.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Oct 05, 2022 12:49pm
Once again, the dynamic and debonair Chief of the Army Staff (COAS), Islamic Republic of Pakistan is 100 percent right.
Reply Recommend 0
sabeeh ahmad
Oct 05, 2022 12:58pm
One cannot change old habits.
Reply Recommend 0
Que
Oct 05, 2022 12:58pm
The damage is already done!!
Reply Recommend 0
khan
Oct 05, 2022 01:04pm
@Ali B, it will never be closed
Reply Recommend 0
Kanoon
Oct 05, 2022 01:05pm
One truth is he is admitting they were a part of it till now. Is he speaking on behalf of the intelligence agencies too ? Or we need to hear that from someone else ?
Reply Recommend 0
Mirza
Oct 05, 2022 01:11pm
@Ali, Not true!
Reply Recommend 0
Ali
Oct 05, 2022 01:13pm
Pakistan was, is and will never ever be a free state just like india, bangledesh, sri lanka, all are brown people and borned for corruption. China proved itself rest countries are full of mess and corruption. Boders never change people's mantality. All are US slaves.
Reply Recommend 0
Abdul Rehman
Oct 05, 2022 01:20pm
@irfan, He is following the orders
Reply Recommend 0
Realistic
Oct 05, 2022 01:23pm
Country economy destroy by regime change. Who is responsible?
Reply Recommend 0
Realistic
Oct 05, 2022 01:23pm
Stop lying
Reply Recommend 0
humble Pakistani
Oct 05, 2022 01:25pm
good riddance
Reply Recommend 0
Amer
Oct 05, 2022 01:27pm
Were you the handler of this imported regime sir?
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Oct 05, 2022 01:28pm
Great move and excellent news.
Reply Recommend 0
Hisham Marwat
Oct 05, 2022 01:30pm
Stop lying.
Reply Recommend 0
Nassir Uddin
Oct 05, 2022 01:33pm
Why this statement in USA ? Chief of Army of any other countries of the world can make this kind of statement in abroad? This is banana republic?
Reply Recommend 0
Tajammal
Oct 05, 2022 01:34pm
Joke of the century
Reply Recommend 0
Partiot
Oct 05, 2022 01:36pm
Stay out of politics beginning which date ??
Reply Recommend 0
BajwaFan
Oct 05, 2022 01:45pm
Bajwa sahib tried his best to distance fauj from politics, but politicians still drag fauj in everything
Reply Recommend 0
Mushtaq
Oct 05, 2022 01:50pm
@BajwaFan, Far from reality!
Reply Recommend 0
Mushtaq
Oct 05, 2022 01:50pm
@Partiot, April 9!
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Mohsin Kazmi
Oct 05, 2022 01:50pm
Today out of politics, ok good decision, but why didi you come in?
Reply Recommend 0
Shad
Oct 05, 2022 02:07pm
We’ll see
Reply Recommend 0
Saleem
Oct 05, 2022 02:07pm
But will politics stay out of the armed forces?
Reply Recommend 0
Retired
Oct 05, 2022 02:08pm
We have no other choice if we want to develop as a modern state.
Reply Recommend 0
Retired
Oct 05, 2022 02:09pm
Ayub Khan must be condemned for bringing Army in politics and be declared as a corrupt man.
Reply Recommend 0
Imran khan
Oct 05, 2022 02:15pm
If only this was true.
Reply Recommend 0
Syed Hamza Shakil
Oct 05, 2022 02:18pm
Lies.
Reply Recommend 0
Syed Hamza Shakil
Oct 05, 2022 02:18pm
Lies and deceit.
Reply Recommend 0
Sam
Oct 05, 2022 02:21pm
@Retired, What Ayub Khan started has no end in sight!
Reply Recommend 0

