Army chief to receive honour cordon at Pentagon today

Anwar Iqbal Published October 4, 2022 Updated October 4, 2022 07:33pm

WASHINGTON: US Secretary of Defence Lloyd J. Austin will host an enhanced honour cordon on Tuesday for Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa when he arrives at the Pentagon for an official meeting.

The pooled press will be given access to the event, although there will be no briefing.

An enhanced honour cordon is reserved for the US president, vice president, statutory appointees, general or flag officers of the US military, foreign dignitaries occupying positions comparable to these US officials, and for occasions in which such ceremonies promote international goodwill.

Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also received an enhanced honour cordon when he visited the Pentagon in April this year for bilateral talks with his American counterpart.

The army chief is currently in Washington for a series of meetings with senior US officials. While the Pakistan embassy has not released the chief’s itinerary, other sources said Gen Bajwa was expected to meet National Intelligence Director Avril D. Haines, and CIA Director William J. Burns, besides the defence secretary.

Recent media reports suggested that he may also have a one-on-one meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, but US sources say that it seems unlikely.

The COAS reached New York on Friday and met the head of the UN peacekeeping forces before leaving for Washington.

Gen Bajwa is expected to leave for home on Wednesday after an extensive session with US scholars and think-tank experts at the Pakistan embassy. Earlier reports suggested that he may also visit the headquarters of the US Central Command, but it will be difficult to do so if he leaves on Wednesday.

Published in Dawn, October 4th, 2022

kamal chowkidar
Oct 04, 2022 10:18am
Why come back and return to US after retirement? Just stay there.
Justice
Oct 04, 2022 10:18am
Where is defense minister of Pakistan? Why does Bajwa meet US Defense Secretary? The optics doesn't look good, and it is against protocol.
John
Oct 04, 2022 10:23am
Masses will not honor the general with an extension!
Solangi
Oct 04, 2022 10:25am
All these meetings point towards an extension?
Say no to celebrities
Oct 04, 2022 10:28am
Business lunch.
Akram
Oct 04, 2022 10:34am
The Pentagons man in Rawalpindi
Ahsan
Oct 04, 2022 10:40am
Not so neutral after all
Shad
Oct 04, 2022 11:02am
@Justice, Where have you been man?
Mak
Oct 04, 2022 11:02am
I assume Pentagon realised good job done in Pakistan
xbm
Oct 04, 2022 11:02am
Just to keep Pakistan in the news.
M.Jan
Oct 04, 2022 11:09am
Getting awards from the satisfied bosses for the (secret) job well done!
Abbas Shah
Oct 04, 2022 11:10am
There have any list , how many Army Chief in the world visited Pentagon .
Ameer
Oct 04, 2022 11:12am
Believe me, there is no benefit for us in following Americans or anyother.
Peace
Oct 04, 2022 11:32am
Award for being Mir Jaffar of the time .
Awais Chaudhary
Oct 04, 2022 11:46am
so basically he went to get an award for his service.
Ijaz Durrani
Oct 04, 2022 11:51am
All these surreptitious meetings point to a 2 year extension!!
Dr. Qureshi USA
Oct 04, 2022 12:04pm
No Pakistani civilian official with him?
Kamal
Oct 04, 2022 12:04pm
***enhanced honour **** :-)
Sal
Oct 04, 2022 12:12pm
Defend borders. What is army chief doing galavanting aroung?
Delta 1
Oct 04, 2022 12:14pm
No free lunch in the US
BA fail
Oct 04, 2022 12:24pm
begging for an extension.
Asmat Jamal
Oct 04, 2022 01:01pm
He has lived up to their expectations
Jay
Oct 04, 2022 01:40pm
@Dr. Qureshi USA, And yet claim is that country is run by civilians!
Jay
Oct 04, 2022 01:41pm
@Ijaz Durrani, At least until March so that he takes over Gen. Raheel's position when he finishes his current assignment in SA!
Jay
Oct 04, 2022 01:42pm
@John, Masses want elections and after elections the elected govt should decide about the new chief!
Rehan ullah
Oct 04, 2022 01:44pm
Defense minister should visit foreign countries why a general in pentagon ?? Why is a question mark
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Oct 04, 2022 02:03pm
Great move and excellent news.
DemoCrazy
Oct 04, 2022 02:23pm
Something is happening...
Abdul Wahid
Oct 04, 2022 02:29pm
What an honor. Proud moment for Pakistan.
Jim
Oct 04, 2022 04:45pm
For all the work done for his Maters at the cost of national interests !!!
ENGR Hamid Shafiq
Oct 04, 2022 04:50pm
On CIA payroll
VoiceOfReason
Oct 04, 2022 06:40pm
At least try to hide it.
Sayyar Khan
Oct 04, 2022 06:59pm
Or their own agents
Usman
Oct 04, 2022 07:05pm
looks like its time for puppy to get his bone
Viiq Saad
Oct 04, 2022 07:14pm
An extension to US Army
Pak Army Zindabad
Oct 04, 2022 07:57pm
Gen. Bajwa is great Army Chief of Pakistan after Gen. Ayub, Gen.Zia and Gen. Musharraf.
