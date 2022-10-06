DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | Flood Donations | October 07, 2022

Focus on long-term Pak-US defence partnership: Lloyd Austin

Anwar Iqbal Published October 6, 2022 Updated October 6, 2022 10:51am
<p>US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin greets Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa.—Courtesy Pentagon</p>

US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin greets Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa.—Courtesy Pentagon

WASHINGTON: US Defe­nce Secretary Lloyd J. Austin said on Wednesday that his talks with visiting Pakistan Army Chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa focused on the long-standing partnership between the two defence establishments and on areas of mutual interest.

Underlining the importance of this partnership in a tweet he posted on his official site, Secretary Austin noted that this year marks the 75th anniversary of relations between the United States and Pakistan.

In a separate statement, his office said that on Oct 4, Secretary Austin hosted Gen Bajwa at the Pentagon during the 75th anniversary of relations between the United States and Pakistan.

“This long-standing partnership continues today with discussions focused on opportunities to address key mutual defence interests,” the Pentagon said.

ISPR says Gen Bajwa, defence secretary discussed cooperation in various fields

The military’s media department, ISPR, also highlighted this point in its statement, saying that the two leaders also discussed the “regional security situation and bilateral cooperation in various fields”.

Additional points in the ISPR statement included the need for continued assistance from Pakistan’s global partner for the rehabilitation of flood victims in Pakistan and enhancing trade and economic ties between the two allies.

“Both sides had convergence on major international issues, including Afghan­istan,” and also on the “need for cooperation to avoid humanitarian crisis and improving peace and stability in the region”.

Diplomatic sources in Washington, however, say that the talks with US officials focused on renewing the strong defence partnership that once existed between the two allies.

Diplomatic observers view this effort against the backdrop of a recent announcement by the US State Depar­tment that it has asked Cong­ress to release $450 million for the sustenance of Pakis­tan’s fleet of F-16 aircraft.

After the announcement, the US rejected India’s criticism that those planes would be used against New Delhi.

“Pakistan’s programme bolsters its capability to deal with terrorist threats emanating from Pakistan or from the region. It’s in no one’s interests that those threats be able to go forward with impunity,” US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said last week.

Indian Foreign Minister Jaishankar was also present at the event where Mr Blin­ken defended Pakistan’s right to maintain those pla­nes, but he ignored the rem­arks, although he had earlier said that such statements were “not fooling anybody”.

Published in Dawn, October 6th, 2022

Pak US Ties
World

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments (26)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Justice
Oct 06, 2022 08:55am
In fact, Defense Minister was supposed to meet US Defense Secretary. But Bajwa bypassed elected Govt.
Reply Recommend 0
Justice
Oct 06, 2022 08:58am
What is the point in Bajwa meeting US Defense Secretary if the former is retiring in a month?
Reply Recommend 0
Ad
Oct 06, 2022 09:06am
Finalizing deals.
Reply Recommend 0
The Truth Spy
Oct 06, 2022 09:12am
When the rulers prioritize the protection of their lives, they are not convinced to protect the honor of the country and the nation,
Reply Recommend 0
Asim Raza
Oct 06, 2022 09:24am
US Defense Guy Meeting our Military guy...where is our Defense guy? oh i see...babies are not allowed to meet and go out. such a shame.
Reply Recommend 0
Haider
Oct 06, 2022 09:25am
His body language speaks volumes.
Reply Recommend 0
Superman
Oct 06, 2022 09:42am
What good are these deals when average man is dying of inflation?
Reply Recommend 0
E-mad
Oct 06, 2022 09:47am
@Superman, Deals aren't made for the average mans wellbeing my friend.
Reply Recommend 0
Cardiac Arrest
Oct 06, 2022 10:06am
Why is defense cooperation needed? What does that achieve? Afghanistan issue is resolved. Why does Pakistan need arms?
Reply Recommend 0
Money
Oct 06, 2022 10:11am
Wow, look at that SUV. Adds so much dignity and panache in public arena. Very happy.
Reply Recommend 0
Gnor
Oct 06, 2022 10:14am
Posture and body language says it all
Reply Recommend 0
Tahmad
Oct 06, 2022 10:48am
Pak-USA friendship Zindabad, let’s work together and bring peace in the world.
Reply Recommend 0
Flyer
Oct 06, 2022 11:02am
That means more drones attacks on Pakistan like before when Pakistan was coalition partner during Afghan war.
Reply Recommend 0
Malik Munsaf
Oct 06, 2022 11:11am
If he is retiring in a month, then what is he doing in USA? Shouldn’t the new leadership lead these discussions? These contradictions create rumours.
Reply Recommend 0
Nabi
Oct 06, 2022 11:30am
Hypnotized
Reply Recommend 0
Ather Malik
Oct 06, 2022 11:38am
Expressions of the two says it all.
Reply Recommend 0
FN
Oct 06, 2022 11:40am
why is he in uniform? He is not sitting in GHQ.
Reply Recommend 0
Shezi
Oct 06, 2022 11:41am
@Cardiac Arrest , Afghanistan issue is beginning of the end bro. Have some research.
Reply Recommend 0
Shezi
Oct 06, 2022 11:42am
@Justice, You mean Defense Sinister?
Reply Recommend 0
Pakistani
Oct 06, 2022 11:48am
Bajwa. Bring some good news!
Reply Recommend 0
Shezi
Oct 06, 2022 11:51am
@Tahmad , USA always bring piece to the world.
Reply Recommend 0
luke
Oct 06, 2022 12:00pm
Focus
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Oct 06, 2022 12:28pm
United we stand, divided we fall.
Reply Recommend 0
Syed A. Mateen
Oct 06, 2022 12:52pm
It is in Pakistan's own interest to strengthen long term Pak-US defence partnership with US Administration. Pakistan should be able to acquire the latest defence related technology for army, navy and airforce so that in case if war is imposed on Pakistan we should send our forces at advance level to combat. Suparco should build a satellite system and prepare to send it in space by the end of 2025 so that Pakistan should be able to watch the movement of the armed forces of enemy countries 24/7
Reply Recommend 0
Dr Atam Vetta
Oct 06, 2022 12:52pm
Pakistan has put all its eggs in ONE basket, namely, China. Pak-US relations needs to be revived.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Oct 06, 2022 01:06pm
Sad.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

‘Draconian’ law
06 Oct, 2022

‘Draconian’ law

THE debate over what it means to be ‘sadiq’ and ‘ameen’ has reignited after the incumbent Supreme Court ...
Welcome clarity
Updated 06 Oct, 2022

Welcome clarity

There needs to be consensus amongst all political actors that matters of governance should be the exclusive domain of civilians.
Car purchases
06 Oct, 2022

Car purchases

IF we are in the market to buy a new car, we end up paying a significantly large amount as premium over the sticker...
More than economics
Updated 05 Oct, 2022

More than economics

Ishaq Dar’s appointment is but a sign of the paradigm shift in economic policymaking.
Dens of corruption
05 Oct, 2022

Dens of corruption

MOST prisons in Pakistan are a microcosm of the inequitable and exploitative world outside their walls. A probe by...
Football tragedy
05 Oct, 2022

Football tragedy

SPORTS arouses the rawest of human emotions. Football is no exception — in fact, the passions on display at...