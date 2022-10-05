DAWN.COM Logo

Rupee continues upward momentum, gains Rs1.7 against dollar in interbank

Talqeen Zubairi Published October 5, 2022 Updated October 5, 2022 03:46pm

The rupee continued to extend gains against the dollar on Wednesday, rising by approximately Rs1.7 in the interbank market by close.

The local currency closed at Rs223.94 per dollar, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). This equates to an appreciation of 0.76 per cent from yesterday’s close of Rs225.64.

Earlier, Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP) data showed the local currency gained Rs2.04 — an appreciation of 0.9 per cent — against yesterday’s close of Rs225.64 by afternoon. It later settled 30 paise higher.

Analysts have attributed the strengthening of the rupee primarily to a reduction in the country’s import bill in September and expectations that the new finance minister, Ishaq Dar, would take measures to stabilise the current rate.

“September’s lower imports are helping the PKR. Moreover, there is speculation that the new finance minister may take steps to stabilise the local currency,” Mohammed Sohail, chief executive officer of brokerage house Topline Securities, told Dawn.com.

Similarly, Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan (Ecap) General Secretary Zafar Paracha also highlighted the shrinking of the import bill last month and reduction in trade deficit by 20pc on a monthly basis as two of the factors behind the rupee’s upward momentum.

“Inflation is also declining, increasing hopes of no further stringent measures in the monetary policy,” he said, adding that the rupee was expected to make further gains in the coming days due to these factors.

Paracha also linked the rupee’s appreciation to “strict measures” taken by the government to strengthen it.

In this regard, he particularly highlighted the action taken against hawala/hundi networks by the new finance minister. Following the action, he said, elements that had been “artificially increasing” the dollar’s value had started selling hoarded dollars.

As a result, a decline was also observed in the demand for dollars in the open market as well, he added.

Among other measures, the government has launched investigations regarding the role of banks in exchange rate manipulation.

State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Governor Jameel Ahmad informed the National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Finance and Revenue on Tuesday that investigations had been launched against eight banks.

Bank Al Habib, Habib Bank Limited, National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), Meezan Bank Limited, United Bank Limited (UBL), Allied Bank Limited (ABL) and Standard Chartered were being investigated in the first phase, Ahmad disclosed. However, he did not name the eighth bank.

Show-cause notices had been issued to ABL, NBP and Standard Chartered, he informed the panel, adding that the rest of the banks would be investigated in the next phase.

Earlier, Dawn reported that banks had doubled their buying of the US currency and were sending it abroad via credit cards while the government grappled to control greenback outflows.

Subsequently, in a media talk last week, Dar said nobody would be allowed to play with the exchange rate.

“This is not the right place where the rupee stands at present,” he had said, adding that he knew some speculators were involved in this game that they should stop forthwith.

Justice
Oct 05, 2022 10:42am
No reason to get too excited. PKR is not out of the woods yet. PKR is taking a breather before it begins the run again.
Reply Recommend 0
rns
Oct 05, 2022 10:55am
The Rupee may also gain more over the weakened British Pound largely due to Liz Truss's chaotic economic policies
Reply Recommend 0
Mansur Ul Haque
Oct 05, 2022 10:59am
Not happy in rupee recovery. This is bubble that will burst after election if PML N could not form govt. Presently we also have blessing of Americans.
Reply Recommend 0
Syed
Oct 05, 2022 11:08am
It's still too inflated. Will fall even further
Reply Recommend 0
Zuk
Oct 05, 2022 11:27am
Time to buy US dollar!
Reply Recommend 0
MAK123
Oct 05, 2022 11:35am
Another slap for Niazi and his so called economic team
Reply Recommend 0
Humza
Oct 05, 2022 11:38am
210-215 should be a good value to stabilise it at, and then focus on structural reforms (which is need of the hour)
Reply Recommend 0
Zahid
Oct 05, 2022 11:42am
Actual rate is 227 for USD , if anyone wants to buy . This dual rate , one official and one market , will make remittance go towards hawala while our exports will suffer. Nothing will come out of it , its foolish to do same thing again expect different results.
Reply Recommend 0
Nabi
Oct 05, 2022 11:47am
Thanku dar
Reply Recommend 0
Khan
Oct 05, 2022 11:49am
When IK left it was ~ 180!!!
Reply Recommend 0
Spam
Oct 05, 2022 11:55am
Construction mafia burning money , dar promissed them lower interest rate and cimmision sent to maryam account.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Amir
Oct 05, 2022 11:59am
This bubble will burst the moment Pakistan goes against the wishes of western powers.
Reply Recommend 0
Adam Seeker
Oct 05, 2022 12:21pm
2 up 10 down!
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Oct 05, 2022 12:25pm
For how long this trend will continue? Only time will tell and confirm.
Reply Recommend 0
Pakistani
Oct 05, 2022 12:26pm
@Zuk, and people like you are always looking to make money at expense of poor masses of Pakistan
Reply Recommend 0
Bilal lahori
Oct 05, 2022 12:26pm
Thanks MR dar…not like useless PTI FM
Reply Recommend 0
Hindsight
Oct 05, 2022 12:30pm
It’s because the dollar has weakened in the world market by 4%. Rupee hasn’t appreciated by that much.
Reply Recommend 0
Ahmed
Oct 05, 2022 12:50pm
Cometh the hour. Cometh the man.
Reply Recommend 0
Irfan_Sydney
Oct 05, 2022 12:52pm
As a PTI supporter I can tell the news of Rupees upward movement makes me depressed.
Reply Recommend 0
Ali
Oct 05, 2022 01:06pm
An economy on ventelator. RIP Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Realistic
Oct 05, 2022 01:21pm
Topi drama
Reply Recommend 0
Nassir Uddin
Oct 05, 2022 01:27pm
@MAK123, Slap on the face of this tooty footy Gov, it was Rs. 178 per usd when Imran leaving power. PDM Gov reaches it upto Rs. 240. So first bring back to 178, then slap on others.
Reply Recommend 0
Kashif
Oct 05, 2022 01:36pm
Now we understand how rupee was artificially depreciated to prove that Ishaq Dar can do wonders for economy.
Reply Recommend 0
Antelelope1
Oct 05, 2022 01:36pm
Long live capitalism
Reply Recommend 0
Mushtaq
Oct 05, 2022 02:29pm
what use is the strong Rupee when Inflation is running on steroids
Reply Recommend 0
Kashif
Oct 05, 2022 02:47pm
All fake. Dar..we know him well.
Reply Recommend 0
Hashim
Oct 05, 2022 02:48pm
Pakistani economy is booming day by day. Wow...Asian tiger roars!
Reply Recommend 0
Saleem
Oct 05, 2022 02:49pm
Ishaq dar is an expert in fudging data. People must be careful about the phony claims.
Reply Recommend 0
fahim
Oct 05, 2022 02:50pm
Please save your money as PKR about to jump down deep down soon.
Reply Recommend 0
DK
Oct 05, 2022 03:08pm
@MAK123, people are coming out to slap pmln and its team of thugs.
Reply Recommend 0
Irfan_Sydney
Oct 05, 2022 03:13pm
@Khan, It will never happen again, I mean IK will never be in power again.
Reply Recommend 0

