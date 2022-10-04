DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | Flood Donations | October 04, 2022

8 banks being investigated in connection with exchange rate manipulation, SBP governor tells NA panel

Tahir Sherani Published October 4, 2022 Updated October 4, 2022 08:54pm

State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Governor Jameel Ahmad informed the National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Finance and Revenue on Tuesday that investigations had been launched regarding the role of banks in exchange rate manipulation.

Bank Al Habib, Habib Bank Limited, National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), Meezan Bank Limited, United Bank Limited (UBL), Allied Bank Limited (ABL) and Standard Chartered were being investigated in the first phase, Ahmad disclosed. However, he did not name the eighth bank.

Show-cause notices had been issued to ABL, NBP and Standard Chartered, he informed the panel.

He added that the rest of the banks would be investigated in the next phase.

During the meeting today, the committee’s chairman, MNA Qaiser Ahmad Sheikh, instructed SBP to take the appropriate action against all the banks and exchange companies involved in the manipulation of the exchange rate.

He asked the central bank to access the extent of violation by both entities and take appropriate action so that no one “has the audacity to play with the economy of the country”, according to a press release issued by the National Assembly Secretariat.

“The committee was of the view that during recent volatility in the exchange rate and the difference between the interbank rate and the rate offered by exchange companies, the banks earned exorbitant profits.”

Ahmad has assured the committee that violators would be penalised upon finalisation of the inquiry.

The Committee meeting was attended by Members of the Committee, Minister of State for Finance, Secretary Finance, Chairman FBR, Governor State Bank and other senior officers of the concerned departments.

Earlier, Dawn reported that banks had doubled their buying of the US currency and were sending it abroad via credit cards while the government grappled to control greenback outflows.

Currency market experts have said the SBP and the government had tight control over dollar buying from the open market, but the banks were providing a way out through credit cards.

Subsequently, in a media talk last week, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar said that nobody would be allowed to play with the exchange rate.

“This is not the right place where rupee stands at present,” he said, adding that he knew some speculators were involved in this game that they should stop forthwith.

Responding to a question he said it was big lie that PML-N government burnt dollars in the market to control exchange rate. “There were no dollars, how could one throw dollars,” he said.

Now you can follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments (8)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
I. Ahmed
Oct 04, 2022 07:17pm
He forgot to mention the eighth bank as it is the bank of Sharif's i.e. Mansha's MCB.
Reply Recommend 0
Mansur Ul Haque
Oct 04, 2022 07:33pm
There should be law that banks spread should be in certain limits.
Reply Recommend 0
Mobeen
Oct 04, 2022 07:37pm
The fee for telegraphic Transfer is about 5k. These banks charge almost 10% of the amount I.e. one lakh for every ten lakh and SBP is silent over it.
Reply Recommend 0
Atta
Oct 04, 2022 08:08pm
8th bank probably is State Bank itself that is why he didn’t name it
Reply Recommend 0
Musings, musings
Oct 04, 2022 08:17pm
These stupid probes will make forex scarce. It would be too late then. One fears USD will rise to 300 within this year through such stupidities
Reply Recommend 0
Retired
Oct 04, 2022 08:31pm
The biggest manipulator is MCB awarded by Sharif Group to their partner on privatisation ignoring Adamjee Group has not been listed by SBP.
Reply Recommend 0
Amjad Durrani Engineer New York, USA
Oct 04, 2022 08:32pm
And then our present govt. believes that western world will come forward to donate $816 millions toward UN sponsored fund raising efforts which already received a miserable response in the past $160 million request.
Reply Recommend 0
Saz
Oct 04, 2022 10:29pm
Sad to see Meezan Bank's name in there. Will be interesting to see how they justify this being a Sharia complaint bank. These hypocrites should be fined the most. Islamic banking is supposed to support welfare of people. Sharia advisory board who approved this should also be looked into.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Who killed Sarah Shahnawaz?

Who killed Sarah Shahnawaz?

Aisha Sarwari
I’m advocating here for something very ordinary — to take the worst possible fallen woman this society hates to the core, and refuse to believe she deserves harm.

Opinion

Editorial

Cipher inquiry
Updated 04 Oct, 2022

Cipher inquiry

Inquiry will likely end nowhere, or, worse, be used as a tool of victimisation.
Further delay?
04 Oct, 2022

Further delay?

KARACHI Administrator Murtaza Wahab’s announcement that the second phase of Sindh’s LG polls — primarily...
Losing to England
04 Oct, 2022

Losing to England

AFTER tantalisingly close finishes in the fourth and fifth matches against an England side visiting the country for...
An inexplicable delay
03 Oct, 2022

An inexplicable delay

AFTER a flurry of activity a couple of months ago, geared towards filling the vacancies in the apex court — an...
Dire situation
Updated 03 Oct, 2022

Dire situation

If there is any time for the civilian leadership to show unity, it is now.
Russian annexation
03 Oct, 2022

Russian annexation

AS Russia and the West play a zero-sum game in Ukraine, Moscow’s official annexation of four Ukrainian regions it...