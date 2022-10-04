DAWN.COM Logo

PKR’s upward march continues with Rs1.65 gain in interbank

Talqeen Zubairi Published October 4, 2022 Updated October 4, 2022 03:49pm

The PKR gained Rs1.65 against the dollar during interbank trade on Tuesday, marking the eighth consecutive session that it has recovered.

The local currency closed at Rs225.64 per dollar, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). This equates to an appreciation of 0.73 per cent from yesterday’s close of Rs227.29.

The PKR has recovered Rs14.07 or 5.87pc against the greenback in eight sessions.

Saad bin Naseer, director of financial data and analytics portal Mettis Global, said exchange rate movements in Pakistan were driven by sentiments instead of economic fundamentals.

“Fundamentals are still the same but perception has changed which was much needed in such a crucial time.”

Naseer said it was “not difficult” to improve the rupee’s value to 200 per dollar with better management and strict enforcement. He added, however, that factors such as the real effective exchange rate and current account deficit should be considered while “pushing the exchange rate to a desirable level”.

The government must ensure that speculators would be held accountable without any hesitation, he said.

Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP) Chairman Malik Bostan said the dollar’s value had been “artificially increased” and was now declining because of the government’s strict monitoring. He expected the rupee to further appreciate in the interbank market in the coming days.

Bostan also noted that inflation had eased to 23.18pc in September from a 49-year high in the preceding month. As a result, the central bank was expected to either maintain or reduce the interest rate instead of tightening monetary policy, which could strengthen the rupee, he elaborated.

The market also expected that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) would ease conditions under the ongoing programme in view of the devastating floods, which would help strengthen the PKR, the FAP chairperson said.

A day earlier, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar said the rupee was undervalued and it should be below Rs200 against the dollar.

“The actual value of the Pakistani rupee is less than Rs200 against the US dollar and it will be brought down as it is currently undervalued.”

However, currency experts fear that any artificial exchange rate will ultimately hurt the economy as was witnessed when the same finance minister during his tenure up to 2018 brought down the rupee below Rs100. The cheaper dollar encouraged imports which resulted in a huge trade gap and his government ended with an unprecedented $20bn current account deficit.

Speaking to Dawn.com today, Alpha Beta Core CEO Khurram Schehzad cautioned that the finance minister “should not talk about setting currency parity, or at least not openly” as it was the State Bank of Pakistan’s prerogative and the government had committed to the IMF that the finance ministry would not interfere in the central bank’s matters.

Instead, the government should hold the SBP accountable for “achieving a realistic currency parity (in line with fundamentals) as well as taming inflation (demand side), while managing supply side disruptions via a thorough strategy (farm to market management with necessary imports in time)”, he commented.

Bilal lahori
Oct 04, 2022 10:11am
Thanks Ishaq dar sir
Jehanzeb
Oct 04, 2022 10:14am
when you decrease interest rates, it weakens the currency, not make it stronger. Interest rates should stay the same or increase to keep stability in demand and not increase imports
Nabi
Oct 04, 2022 10:54am
Dar you can do it. Thanku
Say no to celebrities
Oct 04, 2022 11:09am
no he just want 11 months and all hell can break lose after that. But I think at this rate things will blow over by Jan, when IMF suspends the program and Pakistan will default
annie
Oct 04, 2022 11:11am
Mashallah. Thank you Ishaq Dar. Happy to have the true patriots back in the country.
Sheikh Khalid
Oct 04, 2022 11:12am
What does "actual value" mean? Is that a speculation or is it a number you know?
Jahangir Khan
Oct 04, 2022 11:43am
Dar you beauty. Pakistan needed some good FM insteda of corrupt Tareen who was calling everyone to destabilize Pakistan financially and Jhagra of KP did assist him. Bug we the nation blocked this attempt against Pakistan and made it fail
Imran khan (Mardan) kpk
Oct 04, 2022 11:53am
He’s playing with the economy for petty politics and short term gains, it will leave a mess of the economy with a ballooning debt to be paid by the citizens later on, in a meritocracy he won’t even be a junior clerk in some small office but then again it’s the land of the pure which rewards you on who you are not what you are.
Truth
Oct 04, 2022 12:23pm
PKR will rise higher than Himalayas and meet iton brother there.
Zaman
Oct 04, 2022 12:39pm
We have one fictitious rate for SBP to tweet and PDM inclined media to screen and the real rate . Same as in other economically compromised countries like Iran, Lebanon , Sri Lanka etc etc etc.
Philosopher (From Japan)
Oct 04, 2022 12:46pm
Dar is a better manager.
Amin Makani Pak
Oct 04, 2022 12:47pm
Good job Dar shahib keep up without any fear
Abdullah
Oct 04, 2022 12:51pm
Keep it on dar.
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Oct 04, 2022 12:58pm
Something is always better than nothing.
SkyHawk
Oct 04, 2022 01:23pm
Dollar Mafia working behind this game.
Zak
Oct 04, 2022 04:10pm
@Bilal lahori, Thanks Ishaq dar sir For manipulating dollor rate.
Mansur Ul Haque
Oct 04, 2022 07:50pm
Reserves are depleting rupee gaining?
Amjad Durrani Engineer New York, USA
Oct 04, 2022 08:00pm
It was well orchestrated to give fanfare to the return of Dar, another member of the corrupt sharif dynasty but soon it will reach a dead end as there is nothing to back it up or sustain it and is likely to follow the same route which transpired after the the disbursement of IMF loan. When this happens then our wizard of ooze will be searching for the rabbit in the hat which will be long gone.
Nabeel Ahmed
Oct 04, 2022 09:04pm
Just check value of USD to Euro, Pound etc in last few days. Rupee improving against dollar has nothing to do with DAR. The fact is that USD has weakened in the last few days consistently against world currencies.
