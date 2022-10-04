Imran targeting ‘state institutions’ in bid to escape punishment: PM Shehbaz

ISLAMABAD: A labourer uses heavy machinery during development works underway at Nadra Chowk, one of the main entrances to the high security Red Zone in the capital. The Capital Development Authority had announced plans to install gates at three points, including this point, Serena Hotel and D-Chowk to prevent protesters from forcing their way into the area that houses government buildings and sensitive installations.—Online

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday accused Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan of trying to “create chaos in the state institutions to escape punishment” in the cases pending against him.

According to a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s House, PM Sharif referred to the audio clips of the former premier and said these clips had revealed the “conspiracy” against the state and its institutions.

PM Sharif said altering a diplomatic cipher was equivalent to putting national security at stake and vowed to hold those who “played” with the national security accountable. “Being a popular [leader] does not mean being exempt from the law; the law is equal for all,” the PM said as per the statement.

Denouncing Imran Khan’s campaign targeting the state institutions, Shehbaz Sharif said, “A thief who has been caught red-handed is maligning state institutions just to escape punishment.” “After creating unrest in the nation, the conspirator [Imran] is trying to create chaos in [the] state institutions,” the premier added.

Sana vows to ‘defend’ Red Zone from PTI protesters

The premier’s remarks about the cipher came days after the federal cabinet formed an inquiry committee to probe the controversy in the wake of the two leaked audio clips of Mr Khan and his aides. The committee comprising officials of the FIA will frame criminal charges against the PTI chief for purportedly using the cipher for his political advantage.

Separately, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah vowed to defend the Red Zone amid reports that the PTI chairman will announce his march towards Islamabad for ‘real freedom’ within one week.

Speaking during a TV show, Mr Sanaullah warned that Mr Khan was “unaware of what will happen to him and his supporters if they tried to enter the highly-secured Red Zone”.

