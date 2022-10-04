DAWN.COM Logo

Imran targeting ‘state institutions’ in bid to escape punishment: PM Shehbaz

Syed Irfan Raza Published October 4, 2022 Updated October 4, 2022 07:29am
ISLAMABAD: A labourer uses heavy machinery during development works underway at Nadra Chowk, one of the main entrances to the high security Red Zone in the capital. The Capital Development Authority had announced plans to install gates at three points, including this point, Serena Hotel and D-Chowk to prevent protesters from forcing their way into the area that houses government buildings and sensitive installations.—Online
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday accused Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan of trying to “create chaos in the state institutions to escape punishment” in the cases pending against him.

According to a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s House, PM Sharif referred to the audio clips of the former premier and said these clips had revealed the “conspiracy” against the state and its institutions.

Editorial: Cipher inquiry

PM Sharif said altering a diplomatic cipher was equivalent to putting national security at stake and vowed to hold those who “played” with the national security accountable. “Being a popular [leader] does not mean being exempt from the law; the law is equal for all,” the PM said as per the statement.

Denouncing Imran Khan’s campaign targeting the state institutions, Shehbaz Sharif said, “A thief who has been caught red-handed is maligning state institutions just to escape punishment.” “After creating unrest in the nation, the conspirator [Imran] is trying to create chaos in [the] state institutions,” the premier added.

Sana vows to ‘defend’ Red Zone from PTI protesters

The premier’s remarks about the cipher came days after the federal cabinet formed an inquiry committee to probe the controversy in the wake of the two leaked audio clips of Mr Khan and his aides. The committee comprising officials of the FIA will frame criminal charges against the PTI chief for purportedly using the cipher for his political advantage.

Separately, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah vowed to defend the Red Zone amid reports that the PTI chairman will announce his march towards Islamabad for ‘real freedom’ within one week.

Speaking during a TV show, Mr Sanaullah warned that Mr Khan was “unaware of what will happen to him and his supporters if they tried to enter the highly-secured Red Zone”.

Published in Dawn, October 4th, 2022

Comments
J
Oct 04, 2022 07:32am
Niazi should leave the country.
Reply
Javed Arshad
Oct 04, 2022 07:38am
Altering cypher , what ? The original lies with MOFA with copies at GHQ, CJ , Speaker …….. just beating around the bush, hold elections and get a legitimate mandate to govern.
Reply
Cancel culture
Oct 04, 2022 07:38am
Criminals and unelected thugs can’t be our PM! Boot polishing will not save this criminal family!
Reply
Pakistan at 75
Oct 04, 2022 07:39am
Look who is talking? He thinks he is as clean as clean can be. After looting and plundering Pakistan and corrupting its institutions since 1985, Shehbaz Sharif thinks people can be fooled again.
Reply
KAJ
Oct 04, 2022 07:43am
IK has pin pointed the real problem .. pack up PDM ASAP to save this country.
Reply
Hope786
Oct 04, 2022 07:45am
Gen. Niazi or IK Niazi , they both have been disaster for Pakistan. IK Niazi, is an ignorant, unable to understand he is just a pawn in this political chess, he is destined to be doomed.
Reply
naimat
Oct 04, 2022 07:53am
Mr. PM ,do you want say anything about the 16 billion rupees money laundering case against you?
Reply
MOAZ
Oct 04, 2022 07:53am
Imran Khan is targeting the defeat in elections of the imported government that is the by product of foreign conspiracy and supported by a small group of special interests in the institutions
Reply
Philosopher (From Japan)
Oct 04, 2022 07:56am
No, he is still a Laadla of some.
Reply
Anti-Corruption
Oct 04, 2022 08:02am
No one trusts Sharif family
Reply
F Khan
Oct 04, 2022 08:07am
No one trust the one and only greatest certified liar in our political history.
Reply
Fragile State
Oct 04, 2022 08:08am
People just don't believe a word of what you say or do.
Reply
Tamza
Oct 04, 2022 08:09am
@Anti-Corruption , " .... the law is equal for all ..." EXCEPT for the crooks, such as the not-Sharif clan. And Zardari? [is he really sick, or a court date has come up]
Reply
Denali
Oct 04, 2022 08:09am
Mr. Crime Minister - your office was responsible for releasing the tapes - a violation of the Secrecy Act. You cannot deflect this charge. You are accountable and must accept the consequences of this brazen act for political gains
Reply
AHAQ
Oct 04, 2022 08:11am
Shabaz sounds frustrated and scared. PDM is in disarray
Reply
AlphaB
Oct 04, 2022 08:13am
Crooks and Corrupt - the dudes who have bankrupted the country - are still in power and favored by the neutrals because country lacks accountability and rule of law! And not to mention the the widening gap between civilian and the military!
Reply
Sid
Oct 04, 2022 08:19am
@Philosopher (From Japan), learn something from the Japanese
Reply
Demagogue.
Oct 04, 2022 08:22am
The capability, ability to hold such mammoth rallies exclusively belongs to Imran Khan, the world Capitals are reviewing their policies. They want strong intact Pakistan to promote their influence, minds & thought in W.Asia. An unstable Pakistan is not the priority for any power. All roads go through corridors of Imran Khan. Let there be elections to find whose really liked by people.
Reply
Cancel culture
Oct 04, 2022 08:23am
Nation rejects family of criminals and absconding money launderers!
Reply
gt
Oct 04, 2022 08:29am
PM has nothing else do except finding faults from IK daily.
Reply
Commentor
Oct 04, 2022 08:32am
SS building narrative to distract public and hide accountant dar and maryam nawaz corruption plans.
Reply
Aamer
Oct 04, 2022 08:33am
This Govt is doing nothing but obsessed with IK. Their ministers lies all day on media as Marayam Nawaz is doing.prices and dollar sky rocketing.
Reply
Simba
Oct 04, 2022 08:34am
Any State Institutions still existing?
Reply
JackJones
Oct 04, 2022 08:38am
Shabaz Sharif, PM of Pakistan, you need to be in jail because your brother, Nawaz Sharif, has not returned to Pakistan and you signed surety bonds about his return.
Reply
Joe
Oct 04, 2022 08:39am
@Simba, No all have been neutralized!
Reply
Dean
Oct 04, 2022 08:45am
Sharif family is all crooks and thieves.
Reply
Alih Kazmi
Oct 04, 2022 08:52am
@Philosopher (From Japan), Not some, IK is ladla of 200 million people.
Reply
Malik
Oct 04, 2022 08:53am
IK has upset a number of plans and wishes, both in and outside Pakistan.
Reply
Muneer
Oct 04, 2022 08:53am
Frustration of Shahbaz Sharif on being the number three PM despite being the PM of imported fascist government.
Reply
Aragon
Oct 04, 2022 08:59am
Both Imran Khan and Shahbaz should be in jail. But they are free and continue to play with future of countries miserable population.
Reply
Ak
Oct 04, 2022 08:59am
He is doing what’s the need of the time.
Reply
Danny R
Oct 04, 2022 09:03am
No ones Trust PDM and will never trust PDM
Reply
Sri
Oct 04, 2022 09:04am
Not a single politician is looking for the country. everyone is hell bent on screwing others and the nation overall
Reply
Spam
Oct 04, 2022 09:05am
SS is trying to build a failed narrative to help criminal nawaz sharif daughter and dar accountant.
Reply
Sher Jang
Oct 04, 2022 09:09am
Intimidation, threats, blackmailing and even taking the lives of protesters like in the case of Model Town is the Hallmark of the house of Shrif and their minions like Sana Ullah Rana
Reply
Zak
Oct 04, 2022 09:41am
@Philosopher (From Japan), No, he is still a Laadla of some. IK is laadla of 220 m people.
Reply
Tan
Oct 04, 2022 09:42am
Imran telling truth but after. MQM PLM-N JUI-F;PTI n PPP - all cooperated and benefitted from political engineering. None is Lilly white.
Reply
Irfan_Sydney
Oct 04, 2022 09:44am
How easy it is for Niazi to fool his followers.
Reply
Talha
Oct 04, 2022 09:45am
@Philosopher (From Japan), he is ladla of atleast 70 percent of Pakistans population
Reply
Justice
Oct 04, 2022 09:50am
IK is all about drama for his self-gain. He is no different than politicians like Sharifs, Zardaris. But only difference is style. IK is a crook and selfish.
Reply
Fayyaz Hafeez
Oct 04, 2022 09:58am
I think Nation still remember the attacked on Supreme court by PMLN in the past. Any one remember that occassion?
Reply
Azhar
Oct 04, 2022 10:00am
This PM should focus on helping the country in this dire times, rather his full attention is on bringing down Imran. Try it, you will miserably fail. Sharifs were given multiple chances and the only thing they did was corruption.
Reply
I’m nobody
Oct 04, 2022 10:02am
People of pakistan please follow your instinct on choosing your next leader everything is right in front of you so don’t lose this final call make it count your next generation depends on it .
Reply
AA
Oct 04, 2022 10:04am
punishment for what?
Reply
Javed
Oct 04, 2022 10:19am
Escape punishment for what! Not stealing money in the hundreds of billions.
Reply
Zara
Oct 04, 2022 10:39am
What you have been doing in last few years? You have been doing the same but fortunately didnt get any punishments.
Reply
Dr Khan
Oct 04, 2022 10:49am
Mr prime minister, we wish law were equal for everyone and those who were supposed to be jail should have been in jail and not in PM house
Reply
nouman
Oct 04, 2022 11:09am
more lies from PDM
Reply
Zulfqar Ahmed
Oct 04, 2022 11:21am
@Cancel culture , which Nation?
Reply
Zulfqar Ahmed
Oct 04, 2022 11:25am
@JackJones, ok, in the same cell with Imran Khan?
Reply
Zulfqar Ahmed
Oct 04, 2022 11:25am
@Dean, like Imran Khan...
Reply
Ijaz Durrani
Oct 04, 2022 11:44am
“That if desperate times call for desperate measures, then I'm free to act as desperately as I wish.” ex PM!
Reply
Muna
Oct 04, 2022 11:48am
Imran Khan and PTI will be dumped in the Museum
Reply
Solangi
Oct 04, 2022 11:57am
@Javed, Indeed, that is his true crime! He is not a crook like them!
Reply
ABE
Oct 04, 2022 11:58am
Says one who escaped punishment himself by buying judges and had his own son escape punishment and hide in the UK.
Reply
Shad
Oct 04, 2022 12:05pm
@Javed Arshad, the word “Legitimate” will never be associated with these crooks.
Reply
Shad
Oct 04, 2022 12:09pm
When Institution works for the interests of foreign masters and crooks, it can no longer be respected as state institution.
Reply
Delta 1
Oct 04, 2022 12:20pm
Shabash Sharif has no credibility whatsoever.
Reply
Delta 1
Oct 04, 2022 12:23pm
@Philosopher (From Japan), change your tune
Reply
Imran Hitler Khan
Oct 04, 2022 12:23pm
He is literally Hitler
Reply
MAK
Oct 04, 2022 12:34pm
someone should tell this liar that cypher was not altered.
Reply
NACParis
Oct 04, 2022 01:36pm
@Philosopher (From Japan), He not laadla of some but of the whole nation
Reply
Avenfield belong to me
Oct 04, 2022 03:01pm
IK is guilty of what? walking in to PM house and snatching cipher from shabaz hands? the cipher has been investigated twice after IK left office - shabaz had cipher in his hands on two occasions after IK left office - can you not secure a piece of paper? has paper been scanned? print a copy - problem solved - we pakistani are not stupid - these games must stop - this is becoming dangerous - soon pakistani will hate every institutions
Reply
Avenfield belong to me
Oct 04, 2022 03:02pm
we pakistani are not stupid - these games must stop - this is becoming dangerous - soon pakistani will hate every institutions - we pakistani can not be blinded by IK or fooled by nawaz and zadari - shabaz is just a puppet - maryam has more power than shabaz - nawaz will want his children to carry on not nephews - they can rule punjab
Reply
Mo
Oct 04, 2022 04:45pm
Stop talking rubbish
Reply
Ghani K
Oct 04, 2022 08:43pm
Well done Sharif , keep on playing blame game only way to hide your failures.
Reply

