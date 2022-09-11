DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | Flood Donations | September 11, 2022

Guterres advocates new repayment model for Pakistan

Imran Ayub | Shazia Hasan Published September 11, 2022 Updated September 11, 2022 03:50am
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and PM Shehbaz Sharif meet and greet displaced children at a makeshift camp in Usta Mohammad city of Jafferabad district in Balochistan on Saturday.—AFP
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and PM Shehbaz Sharif meet and greet displaced children at a makeshift camp in Usta Mohammad city of Jafferabad district in Balochistan on Saturday.—AFP

• Suggests ‘debt swap’ arrangement, calls on global lenders to enable investment in sustainable infrastructure
• Visits flood-hit areas in Sindh, Balochistan; describes the devastation he witnessed as ‘climate carnage’

KARACHI: United Nat­ions Secretary-General Ant­onio Guterres on Saturday urged global financial institutions to create a new mechanism for countries like Pakistan to enable investment in climate resilience and sustainable infrastructure, instead of getting mired in debt repayment.

Mr Guterres, who visited flood-hit areas in Sindh and Balochistan on Saturday, called the devastation he witnessed “climate carnage” as he appealed for a “massive and global response” to deal with climate change.

Addressing the media at Jinnah Terminal as he concluded his visit, Mr Guterres said he had been very clear in his demand for “debt relief for developing and middle income countries like Pakistan that are on the verge of an extremely difficult financial situation.”

“In some cases, we are already seeing that defaults are coming… I am strongly advocating for what we can call debt swaps,” he said, adding that it will allow the countries to invest in climate resilience and sustainable infrastructure, instead of paying the debt.

Earlier, Mr Guterres visited Sukkur, Larkana and Moenjo Daro in Sindh and Tehsil Usta Mohammad of district Jafferabad in Balochistan.

Moved by the extent of misery, and devastation, he said the UN supports Pakistan and requests other nations to extend support to the country so that it can prepare for the future challenges of climatic change.

“It was not a matter of gen­erosity, but of justice,” he said while stressing that the international community must realise the serious impacts of greenhouse emissions as “nature was striking back” in the form of natural calamities.

He blamed the developed countries for “affecting the global environment” resulting in warmer climate, melting glaciers and floods.

“Pakistan has no resources to compensate for the loss of lives, crops and livestock. Those who have created this situation must massively support the country.”

In Larkana, the UN chief visited a relief camp in Quaid-i-Awam University of Engineering, Science and Technology. He interacted with the internally displaced persons, lady health workers and other staff.

In a display of empathy with those affected by floods, Mr Guterres said he can understand the sufferings and pains over loss of houses, crops and cattle as he himself belonged to a farmer family in Portugal

Later, he visited the Unesco World Heritage archeological site of Moenjo Daro, where he was also given a detailed briefing.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and the UN secretary-general also interacted with displaced persons at a tent city in Usta Mohammed tehsil.

In his briefing there, Balochistan Chief Minister Abdul Quddus Bizenjo said the provincial government has utilised all of its limited resources for rescue, relief and rehabilitation efforts.

Mr Bizenjo added that damages to bridges, roads and rail infrastructure are hampering relief activities as the authorities were facing difficulty to reach people in the remote areas.

Earlier on Saturday, Mr Guterres said Pakistan was paying the price for “intransigence” of the developed world who continue to burn fossil fuel.

Mr Guterres, who arrived in the country late Thursday night, tweeted: “Pakistan and other developing countries are paying a horrific price for the intransigence of big emitters that continue to bet on fossil fuels.”

“From Islamabad, I am issuing a global appeal: Stop the madness. Invest in renewable energy now. End the war with nature,” he added.

Saleem Shahid in Quetta, Waseem Shamsi in Sukkur, M.B. Kalhoro in Larkana, Ali Jan Mangi in Nasirabad and Imran Ayub also contributed to this report

Published in Dawn, September 11th, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments (4)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
A shah
Sep 11, 2022 01:34pm
Toothless man. Only words
Reply Recommend 0
SayNoToPlastics
Sep 11, 2022 02:32pm
The UN Secretary General should not appear to be a mouthpiece of the most corrupt government in the world . Just go north and see the aftermath of the 2005 earthquake and try to figure out were the billions of aid have gone .
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Sep 11, 2022 03:02pm
The United Nations Secretary General is 100 percent right.
Reply Recommend 0
Guest
Sep 11, 2022 03:19pm
Thank you, Mr Guterres. It is a great solace to at least have our people's misery acknowledged.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

An appeal to the world
Updated 11 Sep, 2022

An appeal to the world

The world’s initial response to the tragedy has so far been underwhelming at best.
More platitudes?
11 Sep, 2022

More platitudes?

THE families of missing people are caught in a nightmare that appears to have no end. Stonewalling, platitudes, ...
Barbaric behaviour
11 Sep, 2022

Barbaric behaviour

IN Pakistan, it is often the case that the state and its functionaries are at the beck and call of the elite, often...
Elizabeth II’s reign
10 Sep, 2022

Elizabeth II’s reign

WITH the death of British Queen Elizabeth II in her Scottish castle on Thursday, a major link between the UK’s...
MDCAT delay
10 Sep, 2022

MDCAT delay

THE indefinite delay in conducting the MDCAT — the national admission test for medical and dental colleges — on...
Pointless disdain
Updated 10 Sep, 2022

Pointless disdain

Imran seems to have had trouble preventing his ego from getting in the way of good sense.