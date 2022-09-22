DAWN.COM Logo

Biden urges world to help ‘underwater’ Pakistan

Anwar Iqbal Published September 22, 2022 Updated September 22, 2022 08:13am
US President Joe Biden speaks during the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly at the UN headquarters on September 21, 2022 in New York City. — AFP
US President Joe Biden speaks during the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly at the UN headquarters on September 21, 2022 in New York City. — AFP

• US president unveils $2.9bn global fund; calls for negotiating debts of vulnerable nations
• PM Shehbaz shares concerns on flood aftermath

UNITED NATIONS: As Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif urged the international community on Wednesday to stay engaged with Islamabad as it struggles to recover from the devastating effects of this season’s unprecedent floods, US President Joe Biden made a fervent appeal to the world to help Pakistan deal with the devastation of the recent floods in his speech to the UN General Assembly (UNGA).

The US president also called for action to address the climate change crisis and announced a $2.9 billion fund to support life-saving humanitarian and food security assistance across the globe for this year alone. Mr Biden also suggested “transparently negotiating” debts of vulnerable nations to forestall broader economic and political crises around the world.

“Much of Pakistan is still under water, and needs help,” said the US leader while highlighting the impact of the changing climate on the world.

“Families are facing impossible choices, choosing which child to feed and wondering whether they’ll survive,” he said. “This is the human cost of climate change. And it’s growing, not lessening.”

On Tuesday, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres had urged world leaders to help Pakistan deal with its debts.

Read: Flood aftermath

Taking a step in the same direction, President Biden called on “major global creditors including the non-Paris Club countries to transparently negotiate debt forgiveness for lower income countries to forestall broader economic and political crises around the world”.

He said that instead of infrastructure projects that “generate huge and large debt without delivering on the promise advantages,” consider other ways to help developing nations.

“Let’s meet the enormous infrastructure needs around the world with transparent investments, high standard projects that protect the rights of workers and the environment, key to the needs of the communities they serve, not to the contributor.”

PM’s engagements

Mr Sharif shared his concerns about the aftermath of the floods with the world leaders he met on the second day of his four-day visit to New York to attend the 77th session of the UN General Assembly. This included managing director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Kristalina Georgieva. Their talks focused on the Fund’s “continued support” for Pakistan’s efforts to rebuild its economy.

Next was US Special Presidential Envoy on Climate John Kerry, where PM Shehbaz used the opportunity to convey Pakistan’s “gratitude for immediate US assistance in the wake of the devastating floods in Pakistan,” said an official statement.

Special Envoy Kerry expressed solidarity with the people and government of Pakistan and reaffirmed the US administration’s continued support in coping with the floods. The United States, he said, was ready to engage with Pakistan in rebuilding a resilient infrastructure and would also support Islamabad’s effort to avert such crises in future.

Later, World Bank Group President David Malpass also called on Mr Sharif in New York. They discussed World Bank’s ongoing engagement with Pakistan to strengthen its infrastructure, agriculture, rural and urban development, social service, as well as economic growth.

Mr Malpass stressed that Pakistan must be prioritised for resilient reconstruction through the international community’s collective support. He also expressed the World Bank’s readiness to support Pakistan in its reconstruction and rehabilitation endeavours and also committed to repurposing $850m immediately to help Pakistan with its flood relief efforts.

In pictures: Devastating floods affect millions in Pakistan

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken also met the premier, expressed sympathy for flood victims and assured him of US commitment to stand with Pakistan at this difficult time.

In a meeting with Csaba Korosi, the president of the 77th UNGA session, Prime Minister Sharif emphasised the importance of a comprehensive reform of the UN Security Council and underscored the need for continuing transparent, consultative and constructive intergovernmental negotiations, which would respond to the positions and expectations of all member states.

He also extended Pakistan’s support, as the current chair of the Group of 77, to advance the development agenda in the General Assembly and other relevant bodies and forums.

Mr Korosi expressed his complete sympathy, solidarity and cooperation with Pakistan, noting that flood-related devastation was not of Pakistan’s making and it deserved the world’s support. There should be a global solution to a global problem, he said.

Published in Dawn, September 22nd, 2022

Anti-Corruption
Sep 22, 2022 07:50am
“Urges the world”. Shows least interest in helping Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Abu bakr
Sep 22, 2022 07:51am
Good work PM.
Reply Recommend 0
Peru
Sep 22, 2022 07:51am
Always looking for handouts, most welcome.
Reply Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption
Sep 22, 2022 07:53am
I hope Shahbaz understands how Americans use and abuse corrupt politicians.
Reply Recommend 0
Taj Ahmad
Sep 22, 2022 07:53am
Thanks to USA, WB, IMF, EU, China, UAE, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, France, UK, Germany, Japan, Turkey, Iran, and many other countries helping Pakistan’s floods victims in 2022.
Reply Recommend 0
MOAZ
Sep 22, 2022 07:55am
Who put Pakistan under water? Economic, social, infrastructure and moral degradation plus mismanagement of the last 30 plus governments, run by PPP and PMLN are the real culprits. 2010 floods should have sent a strong message that a bigger deluge can come but all these rulers of the past sat on their personal agendas without any action to plan and do something about future. Today one of them got cleared by courts for wasting money 30 billion rupees on a useless University project
Reply Recommend 0
Aragon
Sep 22, 2022 07:57am
He is spending billions in providing weapons to Ukraine on the behest of arms lobby prolonging an already brutal war, but urges others to aid Pakistan? No country is in good shape currently because of Pandemic,inflation...etc. He should provide direct $$ handout to Pakistan if he really feels so much.
Reply Recommend 0
Samit
Sep 22, 2022 08:00am
Where is Iron brother China?
Reply Recommend 0
Sheila Kijawani
Sep 22, 2022 08:04am
Really surprised that Pakistan needs money when its got $450m to spend on F16 parts!
Reply Recommend 0
Tejinderpal
Sep 22, 2022 08:07am
Pakistan needs to put effort in managing these events. Corrupt leaders have allowed construction in flood prone areas. Serious effort in building Dams without political gimmickry. Dams to store water, use for agriculture instead of letting water cause damage and roll into sea! Action instead of complaining and begging
Reply Recommend 0
Fastcracker
Sep 22, 2022 08:07am
What is the long term solution? We have become very professional in begging. Where is the respect?
Reply Recommend 0
Denali
Sep 22, 2022 08:08am
Not much will make it to the people impacted by the flood. Most of the incoming funds will end up in the pockets of the looters
Reply Recommend 0
DG
Sep 22, 2022 08:09am
@Samit, it is there but you from the wrong side of the border cannot see it.
Reply Recommend 0
Thorise Moneylaunderki
Sep 22, 2022 08:10am
Where is the Tiger force??? Why doesn’t IK donate the $25k per month to help people instead giving it to jew lobbyists of a country that conspired against him?
Reply Recommend 0
kamal chowkidar
Sep 22, 2022 08:11am
@Samit, "Where is Iron brother China?" Hiding under the deeper than deepest ocean.
Reply Recommend 0
Jamil Soomro, New York City
Sep 22, 2022 08:12am
President Joe Biden who never telephoned Pakistan acknowledges Pakistan at the United Nations deserves the respect of the people of Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Babar
Sep 22, 2022 08:12am
$450 million meant for F-16 should be given cash to deal with flood victims. We don’t need any weapons. We need food, clean water, medicine and shelter to stay. We have to fight internal enemies first. Our army should understand this. We have to keep our sisters and brothers in prayers.
Reply Recommend 0
kamal chowkidar
Sep 22, 2022 08:13am
Mr. Biden forgot to mention what kind of help Pakistan will get when a similar flood comes next year.
Reply Recommend 0
Multani
Sep 22, 2022 08:13am
How is it the untrustworthy, hated & absolutely not USA is giving aid and asking the world to help us and our iron brother China just watches us drown in floods and debt, the saying goes friend in need is friend indeed.
Reply Recommend 0
Hope786
Sep 22, 2022 08:14am
Poor India, miserable didn't get a mention. Simply not good enough to mention.
Reply Recommend 0
AHAQ
Sep 22, 2022 08:15am
The hidden caveat- The US promise that it will do more is contingent on Pakistan to agree to do more.
Reply Recommend 0
RazaAhmad
Sep 22, 2022 08:34am
With inflation that high in Europe and US , they cannot pay Pakistan anything now. They can't print the currency. With Putin giving the ultimatum and winter coming soon the prices of fuel is going to higher. That will put them in real trouble. Pakistan has find its own way. May be China is the only solution.
Reply Recommend 0
Neutral Muslim
Sep 22, 2022 08:38am
Send food , clothes medicines etc please no money
Reply Recommend 0
Alrehan
Sep 22, 2022 08:40am
Help us please Mr Biden remove our loans. We want to start as new
Reply Recommend 0
Skeptic 2
Sep 22, 2022 08:48am
I find it fascinating that Pakistan wants the world to pay for aid, but still spends hundreds of millions of dollars to buy arms. The world in essence, is buying arms for Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Azam Khan
Sep 22, 2022 08:52am
First you toppled our Government and now you are urging the World to help us out. Please stay away and mind your own business. We do not need your help. You are not a Friend.
Reply Recommend 0
Sooni
Sep 22, 2022 08:52am
Begging is somewhat effective. Hope someone gives money.
Reply Recommend 0
Rho
Sep 22, 2022 08:53am
@Fastcracker, make friends with India.
Reply Recommend 0
Rameay
Sep 22, 2022 08:56am
Debt foregiveness would be a wellcome support for underdeveloped countries like ours. Do away with the ills inflicted by the mighty ones and only developing tourisms can get the country out of begging mode.
Reply Recommend 0
MZI
Sep 22, 2022 08:59am
@Anti-Corruption , at least more than Imran Khan, who is busy with rallies & what-not.
Reply Recommend 0
Tornado
Sep 22, 2022 08:59am
Atleast USA is urging Iron brother is not even bothered
Reply Recommend 0
Samuel
Sep 22, 2022 09:00am
We all love biden and Jill.
Reply Recommend 0
Tamil Tulukan Speaks
Sep 22, 2022 09:03am
Does iron leader Xi Junping do the same?
Reply Recommend 0
Justice
Sep 22, 2022 09:04am
Remember, US and other countries pledge to help with flood relief, but NOT with Kashmir. Hope SS gets the message loud and clear.
Reply Recommend 0

