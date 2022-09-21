DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | Flood Donations | September 21, 2022

Deaths in Sindh’s flood-hit areas increase amid rising disease incidence

Qurban Ali Khushik | Imtiaz Ali | Dawn.com | Reuters Published September 21, 2022 Updated September 21, 2022 10:56pm
<p>A woman, displaced because of the floods, carry a boy and medicines, as she takes refuge in a camp, following rains and floods during the monsoon season in Sehwan, Pakistan. — Reuters</p>

A woman, displaced because of the floods, carry a boy and medicines, as she takes refuge in a camp, following rains and floods during the monsoon season in Sehwan, Pakistan. — Reuters

<p>Internally displaced flood-affected people wait to receive charity relief supplies near a makeshift camp at Dera Allah Yar in Jaffarabad district of Balochistan province on September 21, 2022. — AFP</p>

Internally displaced flood-affected people wait to receive charity relief supplies near a makeshift camp at Dera Allah Yar in Jaffarabad district of Balochistan province on September 21, 2022. — AFP

<p>A woman, who became flood victim, takes care of her ailing baby at a hospital, following rains and floods during the monsoon season in Jamshoro, on September 20, 2022. — Reuters</p>

A woman, who became flood victim, takes care of her ailing baby at a hospital, following rains and floods during the monsoon season in Jamshoro, on September 20, 2022. — Reuters

<p>People, displaced because of the floods, travel on a boat as they head back to their village, following rains and floods during the monsoon season in Sehwan, on September 20, 2022. — Reuters</p>

People, displaced because of the floods, travel on a boat as they head back to their village, following rains and floods during the monsoon season in Sehwan, on September 20, 2022. — Reuters

<p>Flood victims prepare to shift to shift from Main Nara Valley Drain on Wednesday. — Photo by Qurban Khushik</p>

Flood victims prepare to shift to shift from Main Nara Valley Drain on Wednesday. — Photo by Qurban Khushik

As more than 78,000 patients showed up in health camps in the flood-hit areas of Sindh in the past 24 hours, disease outbreaks continue to be a worry in the province, where six more died of gastroenteritis and other illnesses.

According to the provincial health department, two died of gastroenteritis, two of pyrexia of unknown origin (PUO) — a condition in which a person has a temperature accompanied by more than three weeks of illness — and one each of myocardial infarction and cardiopulmonary arrest.

Today’s developments

  • 78,000 patients brought to relief camps in flood-hit Sindh
  • NDMA says 10 flood-related deaths reported in last 24 hours; death toll since June reaches 1,569
  • Sharjeel Memon says water drainage in affected areas may take months
  • Water standing up to nine feet in Dadu district
  • PM Shehbaz urges citizens donate generously for flood victims
  • Ahsan Iqbal says campaign to be launched for collecting 2m packets of food for women and children
  • Pakistan receives first consignment of aid from Russia, Greece; Japan announces $7m aid

The department said in a daily situation report on Wednesday that various diseases had claimed 324 lives in the province since July 1.

Sindh, where floodwaters descending from the country’s north and hill torrents from Balochistan have converged to give rise to a health crisis, has seen thousands displaced by deluges and now being inflicted by various diseases, mainly water-borne.

With Pakistan’s already weak health system and lack of support, displaced families have complained of being forced to drink and cook with disease-ridden water.

People, displaced because of the floods, carry a canister filled with flood water while taking refuge in a camp, following rains and floods during the monsoon season in Sehwan, on September 20, 2022. — Reuters
People, displaced because of the floods, carry a canister filled with flood water while taking refuge in a camp, following rains and floods during the monsoon season in Sehwan, on September 20, 2022. — Reuters

“We know it can sicken us, but what to do, we have to drink it to stay alive,” flood victim Ghulam Rasool told local Geo News TV as he stood near where his home was washed away in southern Pakistan.

According to the health department report, 14,619 diarrheal disease cases, 15,227 cases of skin-related diseases, 9,201 of suspected malaria, 665 confirmed malaria cases and 11 patients of dengue have been treated from the internally displaced persons in the province over the last 24 hours.

Separately, Dr Kareem Merani of Dadu Civil Hospital told Dawn.com that there had been an outbreak of malaria and gastroenteritis among the flood-hit population.

The surgeon said around 1,200 patients suffering from these diseases had been admitted to his hospital so far and the footfall at the facility’s out-patient department was approximately 5,000 a day.

Earlier, Moinuddin Siddique, director at the Abdullah Shah Institute of Health Sciences at Sehwan city, told Reuters that malaria and diarrhoea were spreading fast in the region. “We are overwhelmed,” he said.

People, displaced because of the floods, travel on a tractor trolly as they head back to their village, following rains and floods during the monsoon season in Sehwan, on September 20, 2022. — Reuters
People, displaced because of the floods, travel on a tractor trolly as they head back to their village, following rains and floods during the monsoon season in Sehwan, on September 20, 2022. — Reuters

Meanwhile, Mercy Corps’ country director for Pakistan Dr Farah Naureen said after visiting several submerged regions that the “aid is slow to arrive”.

“We need to work in a coordinated manner to respond to their immediate needs,” she said in a statement late Monday, prioritising clean drinking water. Health and nutrition stand out as the most important needs of the displaced population, she said.

Health department data show that over 2.7 million internally displaced persons have been treated for water-borne diseases in the province since July 1 while 1,082 health facilities have been damaged by floods.

The National Disaster Management Authority said on Wednesday that 10 flood-related deaths had been reported countrywide over the past 24 hours, taking the cumulative toll since mid-June to 1,569.

‘Complete de-watering may take months’: Memon

Record monsoon rains and glacial melt in Pakistan have triggered the flooding that has impacted nearly 33 million people, sweeping away homes, crops, bridges, roads and livestock in damages estimated at $30 billion.

While vast swathes of land remain inundated in Sindh, officials and reports have been saying that water levels have begun to recede in the province.

However, Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Memon says it might take months to completely drain the water.

The water level had reduced in Kotri Barrage, while the teams of the irrigation department were also working on de-watering water elsewhere, however, it might take months to completely drain the water, he said during a press conference in Karachi on Wednesday.

“Low-lying areas can only be de-watered through pumping and it is a tough task to take machines to those areas, but the government is trying its best to do this,” he said.

A man, displaced because of the floods, wades through flood water to fill the canisters, following rains and floods during the monsoon season in Sehwan, on September 20, 2022. — Reuters
A man, displaced because of the floods, wades through flood water to fill the canisters, following rains and floods during the monsoon season in Sehwan, on September 20, 2022. — Reuters

Separately, Dadu Deputy Commissioner Murtaza Ali Shah told Dawn.com that water levels had dropped further in flood-hit areas of the district.

“Water levels have fallen by around three-and-a-half feet in Mehar, Johi and Khairpur Nathan Shah,” he said, adding that however, floodwater was standing at around nine feet in most villages of the districts and some areas of Khairpur Nathan Shah.

Moreover, Dadu Assistant Commissioner Shahnawaz Merani said water was standing up to nine feet after receding by around three feet at Main Nara Valley Drain in the district.

Meanwhile, the Flood Forecasting Division website showed that the River Indus was witnessing a low-level flood at Kotri on Wednesday afternoon.

A delegation from the European Union visited villages in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Nowshera and posted photographs of their interactions with officials and locals.

Relief efforts

While addressing the press conference, Memon also said that the provincial government was providing meals to millions of people in Sindh on a daily basis.

“As many as 688,712 families have been given ration bags and the process is continuing. Similarly, around 737,572 litres of drinking water have been provided to flood-affected people,” he added.

In response to a question, Memon said the provincial government had set a wheat support price at Rs4,000. He added that the imported wheat cost the government Rs9,000, hence it was better for people to buy it locally instead of opting for an import.

He insisted that wheat was not a profitable crop, saying the government took all decisions to prevent the occurrence of a food crisis-like situation in the country.

PM calls for collective action to deal with climate change

Later, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif urged citizens to continue to make donations for flood-hit individuals and families and said in meetings with world leaders, he had called for collective action to deal with climate change.

The prime minister, who is in New York to attend the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly, said in a video message that he had been informed about baby food shortage during a virtual meeting on the flood situation.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif calling for collective action to deal with climate change.—Still from video posted on @pmln_org
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif calling for collective action to deal with climate change.—Still from video posted on @pmln_org

“I was told in the meeting that there is a shortage of baby food. Hence, I appeal to the affluent and especially to baby food manufacturers … to supply it to the NDMA, PDMA, armed forces or through any other means to flood-affected people,” the prime minister said, adding that such efforts would help ensure “satisfactory arrangements” for the provision of baby food among the flood-hit population.

Moreover, he said he had spoken about the devastation caused by floods in meetings he had held in New York earlier in the day and highlighted the economic difficulties the country had been facing as a result of the devastation.

On Tuesday, Planning and Development Minister Ahsan Iqbal, who is also the deputy chairperson of the National Flood Response and Coordination Centre, announced that a campaign would be launched for collecting two million packets of food for women and children affected by floods.

He said in a tweet that the campaign would be carried out in collaboration with university students.

“Two-thirds of the country has to support one-third of the population. Undoubtedly, the calamity of floods is huge but not bigger than the courage and determination of the Pakistani nation,” he added.

More aid flows in

Meanwhile, Pakistan received the first consignment of aid from Russia today, according to a Radio Pakistan report.

The flight, which landed at the Jinnah International Airport in Karachi, consisted of relief goods such as flood items, tents and water-cleaning devices.

The consignment was received by Russian Consul General in Karachi Fedorov Andrey, Advisor to Chief Minister on Relief and Rehabilitation Rasool Bux Chandio and representatives of NDMA and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Separately, the first flight of relief goods from Greece landed in the metropolis as well.

The consignment was received by Honorary Council of Greece in Pakistan Ayaz Mohammad Lakhani along with other representatives. Foreign Office Spokesperson Asim Iftikhar, in a statement, said: “Relief assistance from Greece is welcomed with warmth and gratitude.”

In a press release later in the day, Japan said it will extend the emergency grant aid of $7 million to Pakistan in response to the damages caused by the flood disaster.

“This Emergency Grand Aid will allow implementing of humanitarian assistance activities for those seriously affected by the flood disaster in different parts of Pakistan through multiple international organizations in areas such as food, shelter and non-food items, health and medical care, as well as water and sanitation,” it stated.

Wada Mitsuhiro, Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan, reaffirmed his commitment to support Pakistan, saying that the country considered it critical to extend its best support and stand available to the affected.

“As part of the ‘2022 Floods Response Plan’, we will extend our assistance, ensuring collective and coordinated actions to respond to the national emergency,” he added.

Flood Emergency
Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments (25)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
M. Saeed
Sep 21, 2022 01:40pm
Gastroenteritis is a water borne disease and it is the essential aftermath of heavy floods, in urgent need of appropriate and sufficient heath facilities.
Reply Recommend 0
Fayyaz Hafeez
Sep 21, 2022 01:50pm
Flood Hits KPK, Baluchistan and Punjab as well, so why only Sindh suffers with massive diseased and deaths of children's, this is only shows the massive corruption of PPP with their peoples in the past.
Reply Recommend 0
Hamid Malik
Sep 21, 2022 02:58pm
alarming by any standered but out of 4 diseases mentioned here only Gestro is related to flood. others like Pyrexia is prevelent in most part of the country urban areas.But number reported 78,000 outdoor patient shows that adequate arrangement has been made by Sind Health department in flood effected areas.
Reply Recommend 0
Wahaj
Sep 21, 2022 03:22pm
Vote PPP
Reply Recommend 0
Human
Sep 21, 2022 03:39pm
We always were eager to give thousand cuts, despite all the windfall we got in the name of two-nation theory! Here we are losing limbs to the graveyard we dug since decades!
Reply Recommend 0
Human
Sep 21, 2022 03:40pm
@M. Saeed, yeah and potential endemic > pandemic process costing lives dearly.
Reply Recommend 0
Falcon1
Sep 21, 2022 03:55pm
While Sindhi babu, Bilawal is hobnobbing with US officials, UN dignitaries and dinning at 5-star Michellen Restaurants and luxury hotels in NY and Washington. Lest, he let himself be exposed to the diseases, stench and misery of flood victims. His daddy, has not even left the comfort of Bilawal House in Karachi, while all the disasters around Sindh were being broadcast to the rest of the world. Sindh government? Inadequate, ill-prepared, incompetent, clueless and missing in action.
Reply Recommend 0
Jigen.m19
Sep 21, 2022 03:59pm
PDM busy trying to send IK to jail. Know your priorities people
Reply Recommend 0
Fragile State
Sep 21, 2022 04:55pm
Here is a famous quote for all the wrong reasons " I did not come here to ask for money but I have to and promise the people of Pakistan will work very hard to pay you back" - Shabaz Shariff. As if the people of Pakistan have not suffered enough for decades we have a multimillionaire making promises on behalf of the poor and needy.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Master Baitor.
Sep 21, 2022 04:59pm
What a horrible situation in a Nuclear power!!
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Sep 21, 2022 05:04pm
What a gigantic, gruesome, grisly, ghastly, grim, grave and great tragedy? Inna Lilla Hay Waa Inna Illehey Rajayoon.
Reply Recommend 0
ehsan
Sep 21, 2022 06:07pm
No need to worry as our esteemed incompetent FM is on a more important mission like a holiday in the US. Vote PPP
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Sep 21, 2022 06:19pm
Where is shebaz, maryam, Asif zardari , Bilawal zardari, Diesel, pdm sundry parties. PDM should all be in jail.
Reply Recommend 0
Magister
Sep 21, 2022 06:30pm
And we will vote for PPP forever and ever!
Reply Recommend 0
Alla Bux
Sep 21, 2022 06:50pm
Water, water everywhere, nor any drop to drink. Nor any medicines to take. We pray, we die. Elites, neutrals and Imran Khan thunder at each other. This is our land, our Islamic Republic of Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Alla Bux
Sep 21, 2022 06:52pm
@M. Saeed, All that is well known. But the question to ask is where will get the healthcare facilities from when we spend all our money on neutrals and their fancy toys like F16s while the common people drown and die?
Reply Recommend 0
Pakistani
Sep 21, 2022 07:08pm
This government along with their sponsors are nothing but low life criminals. While the country is inundated with floods, disease, food shortage, they are busy clearing their corruption cases.
Reply Recommend 0
Shaun
Sep 21, 2022 07:10pm
No money for medicines but got 450 million dollars for military toys. Great country.
Reply Recommend 0
expat_uae
Sep 21, 2022 07:15pm
where is the world class telethon money, i guess it was just a show to impress and take pictures only
Reply Recommend 0
Farhan
Sep 21, 2022 07:31pm
Corrupted sindh Government never entertain to flood effected masses.
Reply Recommend 0
Fragile State
Sep 21, 2022 07:31pm
@Dr. Master Baitor., You should stick to what you do best and that is in your title.
Reply Recommend 0
The eastern neighbor
Sep 21, 2022 08:40pm
Let me know of a reliable source to contribute. I feel saddened and want to help.
Reply Recommend 0
dabangg
Sep 21, 2022 09:25pm
From these photos it looks like people will the least resources have the most number of kids.
Reply Recommend 0
Alla Bux
Sep 21, 2022 09:34pm
We all thunder and humiliate the civilian government and the politicians PDM, PPP, PTI, PML(N) etc., calling them all kinds of names. But never dare to criticize the real culprit who has been running our country - directly or indirectly - for the past 75 years. Do we ever take our heads out of wherever we put them and smell coffee and see the reality for once?
Reply Recommend 0
Changez Khan
Sep 21, 2022 10:54pm
Where are PDM corrupts? People are dying and they are nowhere to be found.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Self-inflicted wounds
Updated 21 Sep, 2022

Self-inflicted wounds

The selection of the army chief has always been a political issue.
Exporting Hindutva
21 Sep, 2022

Exporting Hindutva

AS Hindutva ideologues have moved from the fringes of Indian society to the centre of power, this anti-Muslim...
Karachi chaos
21 Sep, 2022

Karachi chaos

THERE is a palpable sense of insecurity that citizens across the country must have felt recently, thanks to the ...
Sharifs’ silence
Updated 20 Sep, 2022

Sharifs’ silence

Instead of providing assurances that matters are under control, the Sharif brothers have left even old questions unanswered.
Cluster approach
20 Sep, 2022

Cluster approach

HINDSIGHT, they say, is usually 20/20. But in the case of the flood disaster, the lessons of 2010 have not been...
Deprived of education
20 Sep, 2022

Deprived of education

THE fact that Afghanistan’s Taliban rulers continue to disallow girls from attending secondary school indicates...