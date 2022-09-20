DAWN.COM Logo

Groundwork laid for forceful plea at UNGA

Anwar Iqbal Published September 20, 2022 Updated September 20, 2022 07:49am
Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari speaks during a meeting of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation Contact Group at the United Nations on Monday. — Photo courtesy Foreign Office Twitter
Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari speaks during a meeting of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation Contact Group at the United Nations on Monday. — Photo courtesy Foreign Office Twitter

• Khar highlights climate, Covid-related challenges
• Bilawal rails against rising Islamophobia, BJP-RSS actions in India

UNITED NATIONS: The high-level debate at the 77th session of the UN Gen­eral Assembly (UNGA) began in New York on Monday with Pakistan telling the world how climate change, pandemics and conflicts were reversing progress and widening inequalities around the globe.

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar represented Pakistan at the inaugural session of the high-level debate ahead of Prime Minis­ter Shehbaz Sharif’s arrival in New York on Monday evening.

The PM will address the General Assembly on Sept 23.

Hina Rabbani Khar was the first to speak — at the Transforming Education Summit 2022 — where she read a statement on behalf of the Group of 77 and China, as Pakistan currently heads this key UN lobby.

“Millions are held back from learning and living a life of dignity and empowerment,” she told the world leaders attending the summit.

“Education is at a crossroads. Covid-19, conflict, poverty, climate change, natural disasters and gender inequality are reversing progress and widening inequalities.”

The foreign minister, however, represented Pakistan at the OIC Contact Group at the UN, which met on Monday to consider “an alarming rise” in Islamophobia in the West.

“What is most worrisome is that Islamophobia continues to find strong resonance in political spheres in Europe,” he warned. “This is leading to the institutionalisation of Islamophobia through new legislations and policies.”

“Today, one of the worst manifestations of such Islamophobia is in Hindutva-inspired India,” Mr Bhutto-Zardari said. “Driven by the ideology of hate against Muslims, the ruling BJP-RSS regime is executing its century-old plan to obliterate India’s Islamic legacy.”

Last year, the UN General Assembly adopted a landmark resolution, introduced by Pakistan on behalf of the OIC, designating March 15 as the International Day to Combat Islamophobia.

Ms Khar told the session on education that even before the Covid-19 pandemic, over half of the world’s children and youth were either out of school or in school and not learning. During the pandemic, more than 1.6 billion children and youth – nearly the entire world’s population – had their education disrupted, she added.

“Unfortunately, post-pandemic conditions have worsened these inequalities in many geographical regions,” she said.

The foreign minister also met Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on the sidelines of the 77th UNGA Session in New York on Monday.

This was their fourth meeting since the foreign minister assumed office in April 2022.

During the meeting, the two sides had a comprehensive exchange of views on the entire spectrum of bilateral partnership and multilateral cooperation, including at the United Nations.

Pakistan has also arranged a week-long (Sept 19-25) exhibition at the secretariat lobby of the UN headquarters in New York to share the devastation caused by recent floods with the rest of the world.

The exhibition – “A Climate Carnage” – displays the sights of the disasters that struck Pakistan this summer “as a vivid manifestation of the losses caused by climate change”, said a statement issued by the country’s permanent mission at the UN.

Published in Dawn, September 20th, 2022

SivaD
Sep 20, 2022 07:57am
It looks like Pakistan doesn’t want to break the logjam and move towards geoeconomics and trading. Which means the pawing for money will continue for the foreseeable future.
Anti-Corruption
Sep 20, 2022 07:57am
Hina Rabbani Khar should have been the foreign minister. Bilawal Zardari is good for nothing, waste of money follower.
Anti-Corruption
Sep 20, 2022 07:59am
I hope Shahbaz doesn’t embarrass us again with his nervousness, lack of confidence and ignorance.
Anti-Corruption
Sep 20, 2022 08:01am
The OIC group surely miss IK
Javed
Sep 20, 2022 08:08am
Pakistan is not in good hands at UNGA.
Sehar
Sep 20, 2022 08:09am
Pakistan continues to live in the past
AHAQ
Sep 20, 2022 08:09am
Sounds like making a case for more of the same old narrative with flood and climate blame game addition. UNGA should ask for accountability of past 2005 earthquake and 2010 flood aid, before deciding for more aid.
Neutral Muslim
Sep 20, 2022 08:23am
Waste of times
Neutral Muslim
Sep 20, 2022 08:26am
@Anti-Corruption , Ik is only hungry for power
Shahid
Sep 20, 2022 08:30am
Soft or forceful, NO one will give you money. these rich countries know very well how honest you are , after all Zardari ,Shariff and their Minions money and property is in these countries !
Saleem
Sep 20, 2022 08:33am
All this talking and diplomacy is of no use. India will only listen to direct kinetic action.
R01
Sep 20, 2022 08:36am
Same old Pakistan, always crying. When will we stop playing the victim card? What have we to offer the world?
Sayyar Khan
Sep 20, 2022 08:49am
Maybe spend that 450 million $$$ on education and betterment of civil. Pay some DHA money to civil
Sayyar Khan
Sep 20, 2022 08:50am
@Neutral Muslim, at least he is not corrupt people like you will prefer Nawaz and Zardari
Zoltar
Sep 20, 2022 08:56am
When at home, you do the opposite of what you preach to the world at international forums, then your words ring hollow and fall on deaf ears. So practise before you preach.
Zoltar
Sep 20, 2022 09:00am
So playing the double victim card at the UN. One minister is crying over climate change and the other over islamophobia. I guess the PM will combine the two in his speech. Always blaming others without looking in the mirror.
AJ
Sep 20, 2022 09:05am
Beggars and thieves…
Ashley
Sep 20, 2022 09:08am
Can any Pakistani answer, how Pakistan’s population of minorities reduced from 23% in 1947 to less than 1.6%? If we consider Bangladesh, 1971, it is reduced from 10.5% to 1.5%. Same situation is in Bangladesh.
Practical
Sep 20, 2022 09:11am
When will we ever LEARN? Do our so called Politician examine their conscience? Have we done something to improve Education? Since 70’s the children of our majority of Politicians study overseas. The children of majority voters go to Madrassas.
