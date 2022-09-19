DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | Flood Donations | September 19, 2022

PM Shehbaz leaves for New York to represent Pakistan at 77th session of UNGA

APP Published September 19, 2022 Updated September 19, 2022 10:18pm
<p>Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif leaves for New York from the Luton Airport in London on Monday. — Photo by Radio Pakistan</p>

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif leaves for New York from the Luton Airport in London on Monday. — Photo by Radio Pakistan

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday departed for New York to represent Pakistan at the 77th session of the United National General Assembly (UNGA), which will be held from September 20 to September 26.

The premier attended the final rites of Queen Elizabeth II in London earlier in the day. He met King Charles III during a reception hosted by the latter for visiting dignitaries.

After attending the funeral, the PM left for New York and is expected to arrive later tonight.

He will be received by Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the UN Munir Akram, Pakistan’s Ambassador to Washington Masood Khan and other senior officers at the John G Kennedy International Airport.

On Tuesday (Sep 20), PM Shehbaz will meet French President Emmanuel Macron and Spanish President Pedro Sánchez.

A meeting with President of the European Union Council Charles Michel and participation in the Global Food Security Summit to be hosted by the president of Senegal and the African Union will also be on the PM’s agenda.

On September 21, he would meet Managing Director of International Monetary Fund Kristalina Georgieva, President of World Bank David Malpass, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi.

Besides meeting with the UNGA president, the prime minister would also attend a dinner reception to be hosted by US President Joe Biden.

Meetings with Microsoft founder Bill Gates, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, Chinese President Premier Li Keqiang and Japanese PM Fumio Kishida will also be a part of the prime minister’s engagements.

On September 23, the prime minister would address the UNGA session, where his speech will focus on challenges faced by Pakistan in wake of the recent climate-induced catastrophic floods in the country.

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar, Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif and Information Minister Maryam Aurangzeb will accompany the prime minister during his trip alongside other senior officials.

This year’s General Assembly is particularly significant because this will be the first in-person summit of world leaders at the United Nations since 2019. The 2020 and 2021 sessions were converted into virtual meetings because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments (15)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Secular
Sep 19, 2022 10:13pm
PM is on great vacation needs the break from tension given by Imran Khan and the dealing with flood. Yea have a good time
Reply Recommend 0
M. Emad
Sep 19, 2022 10:15pm
NO meeting with Indian PM Shri Narendra Modi in New York..
Reply Recommend 0
ANSER C AZIM
Sep 19, 2022 10:15pm
SS struggles with simple 2+2 math. What will he deliver!!
Reply Recommend 0
Super Dehati
Sep 19, 2022 10:19pm
People are dying of hunger and Neutral-sponsored thieves are enjoying private-jet trips around the world.
Reply Recommend 0
Zoltar
Sep 19, 2022 10:19pm
Cry and cry till you succeed.
Reply Recommend 0
Raj
Sep 19, 2022 10:20pm
Pakistan leadership has to start focusing on growth and progress. And stop using religion politics, Kashmir Taliban etc.... Just unifocus on growth of its population and country.
Reply Recommend 0
surendra sukhtankar, Troy, Michigan
Sep 19, 2022 10:21pm
Have a good vacation Ladies and Gentlemen, while one third Pakistan is under flood water!
Reply Recommend 0
Emraan
Sep 19, 2022 10:22pm
What a waste of public money, Alas!
Reply Recommend 0
Qazi Hussain
Sep 19, 2022 10:23pm
Lets get ready for some more expected blunders...
Reply Recommend 0
Nasim Ali
Sep 19, 2022 10:34pm
Here are the topics he is going to speak at UNGA: 1. Give Pakistan more $$$$ under pretext of geological situation and now flooding - 1 Min. 2. Kashmir - 29 Min.
Reply Recommend 0
Diplomacy Rocks
Sep 19, 2022 10:35pm
Well he went to the SCO summit and asked the leaders there to work on unfreezing of Afghanistans assets (which are frozen by the US). He will not ask this of the US though. What can we expect from this visit other more embarrassment for the country.
Reply Recommend 0
Sidc
Sep 19, 2022 10:36pm
In Pakistan Politicians only job is traveling.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Sep 19, 2022 10:42pm
What a grave, gruesome, grisly, grim, ghastly and great tragedy?
Reply Recommend 0
Raj
Sep 19, 2022 10:49pm
Best wishes SS. Make a good speech and constructive discussion.
Reply Recommend 0
Imran
Sep 19, 2022 10:55pm
What is this man doing flying all over the world while his country is dealing with the worst natural calamity in decades. No wonder the people of Pakistan are showing up in such massive numbers at Imran Khan's rallies.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Sectarian concerns
19 Sep, 2022

Sectarian concerns

A RECENTLY released study by the Brussels-based International Crisis Group has raised some pertinent but disturbing...
The youngest victims
Updated 19 Sep, 2022

The youngest victims

As aftermath of cataclysmic floods continues to unfold, youngest Pakistanis are most at risk.
Solar debate
19 Sep, 2022

Solar debate

A NEWS report on notices received by citizens living in Karachi’s Defence Housing Authority over the installation...
Missing direction
Updated 18 Sep, 2022

Missing direction

One hopes that he hasn’t been forced into the shadows by detractors from within the PML-N.
Political interference
18 Sep, 2022

Political interference

PUNJAB Chief Secretary Kamran Afzal’s decision to quit his position and proceed on a two-week leave of absence is ...
A long-awaited tour
18 Sep, 2022

A long-awaited tour

IT is a tour that has been 17 years in the making and comes after one that was cancelled almost a year ago. Finally,...