DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | Flood Donations | September 11, 2022

Shehbaz due in New York for UNGA on 19th

Anwar Iqbal Published September 11, 2022 Updated September 11, 2022 08:38am
<p>In this file photo, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif leaves for Saudi Arabia. — Photo courtesy: PML-N Twitter</p>

In this file photo, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif leaves for Saudi Arabia. — Photo courtesy: PML-N Twitter

WASHINGTON: Prime Minis­ter Shahbaz Sharif, along with four members of his cabinet and other senior officials, is expected in New York on September 19 to attend the 77th session of the UN General Assembly, UN sources told Dawn.

The prime minister is scheduled to address the General Assembly on September 23 and is expected to return to Pakistan the same evening.

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar, Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif and Federal Minister for Broadcasting and Information Maryam Aurangzeb will accompany the prime minister.

The delegation will also include the foreign secretary and other senior officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and other departments.

The foreign minister and Ms. Khar will travel onward to Washington on Sept 25 for bilateral meetings with US officials. They are expected to stay in the US capital until September 27.

While the visit to the United Nations has its own significance, one major item on the PM’s agenda — a bilateral meeting with US President Joe Biden — is still undecided.

This year’s General Assembly is particularly significant because this will be the first in-person summit of world leaders at the United Nations since 2019. The 2020 and 2021 sessions were converted into virtual meetings because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif is expected to attend the inaugural session of the UN General Assembly on Sept. 20, a day after he reaches New York. The same day, he will address a summit meeting on education reforms, which will also consider how to deal with the pandemic’s negative impact on education.

The prime minister will attend two more meetings on food insecurity and climate change.

Published in Dawn, September 11th, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments (1)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Susr-in-law
Sep 11, 2022 09:01am
Write a speech for him so that he can practice it a few times.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

An appeal to the world
Updated 11 Sep, 2022

An appeal to the world

The world’s initial response to the tragedy has so far been underwhelming at best.
More platitudes?
11 Sep, 2022

More platitudes?

THE families of missing people are caught in a nightmare that appears to have no end. Stonewalling, platitudes, ...
Barbaric behaviour
11 Sep, 2022

Barbaric behaviour

IN Pakistan, it is often the case that the state and its functionaries are at the beck and call of the elite, often...
Elizabeth II’s reign
10 Sep, 2022

Elizabeth II’s reign

WITH the death of British Queen Elizabeth II in her Scottish castle on Thursday, a major link between the UK’s...
MDCAT delay
10 Sep, 2022

MDCAT delay

THE indefinite delay in conducting the MDCAT — the national admission test for medical and dental colleges — on...
Pointless disdain
Updated 10 Sep, 2022

Pointless disdain

Imran seems to have had trouble preventing his ego from getting in the way of good sense.