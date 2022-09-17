DAWN.COM Logo

Ex-GB judge Rana Shamim disowns ‘controversial’ affidavit

Malik Asad Published September 17, 2022 Updated September 17, 2022 07:36am

ISLAMABAD: In a major turn of events, former Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) chief judge Rana Muhammad Shamim has completely disowned his controversial affidavit that accused former chief justice of Pakistan (CJP) Saqib Nisar of manipulating judicial proceeding to delay the release of Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz through a judge of the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

Earlier on Sept 12, Mr Shamim had partially backtracked from the contents of his affidavit executed in Nov 10 last year, stating that not a single sitting judge of the IHC was involved in the controversy and submitted an unconditional apology to the high court. He had however stood by his allegations against former CJP Nisar.

He submitted an unconditional apology in an affidavit submitted on Friday in response to the contempt of court proceedings initiated against him following publication of his earlier affidavit in an English daily in Nov 2021.

IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah had on Sept 12 directed Mr Shamim to submit an unconditional apology in an affidavit.

Rana Shamim files fresh affidavit withdrawing from contents of ‘incorrect’ document of Nov 2021; submits unconditional apology to IHC

In the document filed on Friday, Mr Shamim again apologised, disowned his own ‘controversial’ affidavit and withdrew from its contents.

It may be mentioned that in the earlier affidavit, Mr Shamim had stated that Justice Nisar made a phone call to a judge of the IHC, asking him to delay the release of Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz until the July 2018 general elections.

The affidavit filed on Friday stated: “I tender unconditional apology for an affidavit which was neither correct nor required… I regret rather apologise for an incorrect affidavit where the name of an honorable judge was mistakenly and unintentionally mentioned. I further regret and apologize for my grave mistake which should never have happened.”

It further said: “The wrong and incorrect mention of a judge of this honorable court in affidavit dated 10th Nov 2021 was due to my glaring misunderstanding and unintentional mistake. Hence, I withdraw from the contents of the said affidavit. I profusely apologize for the wrong [and] unnecessary affidavit.”

The ex-GB chief judge placed himself at the mercy of the IHC.

However, in the apology tendered on Sept 12, the former GB chief judge stated: “The contents of the affidavit emanate from the sitting in which myself, my late wife, former CJP Justice Saqib Nisar along with his wife were present at my official residence when I was Chief Judge of Gilgit-Baltistan Supreme Appellate Court... former CJP on the first day of their stay while taking tea in the lawn of my residence, was trying to get connected with someone time and again but when the said person could not be connected he directed his registrar to go and see him at his residence and tell him that Mian Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz Sharif should not come out on bail.”

He had further said: “Since he could not be connected, therefore he directed the registrar to call him on WhatsApp as soon as possible. After some time, the then CJP was connected to the person, he talked for [a] few minutes; thereafter he felt relaxed and said that he has spoken to the senior puisne judge and demanded another cup of tea.”

He called 2021 “annus horribilis for me and my family” owing to the deaths of several close family members, including his wife and youngest brother. “I, while suffering through the extreme stress of loss of my close family members in such quick succession, realized the importance of writing down the incident in my knowledge as soon as possible, as per my beloved late wife’s will; therefore, I chose to do so during my transit stay in London.”

Published in Dawn, September 17th, 2022

Imtiaz
Sep 17, 2022 07:41am
Is anyone asking him on whose behest he filed the affidavit?
Reply Recommend 0
n.burki
Sep 17, 2022 07:42am
Who can you trust?
Reply Recommend 0
Tahir Raouf
Sep 17, 2022 08:32am
He only did this keeping in mind the one sided verdicts in near past
Reply Recommend 0
Chota
Sep 17, 2022 08:33am
PML N can get to any low level to create some non sense
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Sep 17, 2022 08:44am
Punish his backer and make her an example for constantly fooling the nation instead of facing the law.
Reply Recommend 0
AHAQ
Sep 17, 2022 09:21am
NRO 2
Reply Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Sep 17, 2022 09:27am
PMLN has a history of buying judges. They believe in hiring judges, not lawyers! PMLN and PPP are a curse on Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Syed (UK)
Sep 17, 2022 09:37am
Unintentionally?
Reply Recommend 0
Awakened
Sep 17, 2022 09:46am
Who made you do it, sir? Please tell us a full story. Do not apologize for half-sin. The truth must be told.
Reply Recommend 0
Fasttrack
Sep 17, 2022 09:54am
Rana Shamin has already achieved his targets.
Reply Recommend 0
Truth be told
Sep 17, 2022 09:55am
Minallah won. Pakistan lost.
Reply Recommend 0
UZAIR
Sep 17, 2022 09:56am
Classic example of using puppets...
Reply Recommend 0
Ashley
Sep 17, 2022 10:18am
He has no choice but to backtrack, if he want to live. All knows about dam judge, who was exposed.
Reply Recommend 0
Aatif
Sep 17, 2022 10:34am
Ansar Abbassi, where are you?
Reply Recommend 0
N khan
Sep 17, 2022 10:37am
Like her daddy she will get away with it again !!
Reply Recommend 0
SHamid
Sep 17, 2022 10:39am
Cover up.
Reply Recommend 0
Imtirian Hozmydadi
Sep 17, 2022 10:42am
No wonder this place is known as banana win the world
Reply Recommend 0
Rashid Hussain Khan
Sep 17, 2022 10:43am
He MUST confess who was the mastermind and where this consparicy was hatched.
Reply Recommend 0
imdad kolori
Sep 17, 2022 10:58am
should nt he be tried under treason and defaming the SC ?
Reply Recommend 0
Nasir S.
Sep 17, 2022 12:06pm
Please put him in jail so no one does this waste of time again.
Reply Recommend 0
Manzar
Sep 17, 2022 01:12pm
This is the type of judges we have in our judiciary.
Reply Recommend 0
Pla
Sep 17, 2022 01:13pm
Damaged has already done intentionally.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr.M.M.Khan
Sep 17, 2022 01:31pm
In between lines he is regretting not apologizing. How much damage has he done to the judiciary's standing.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Sep 17, 2022 01:42pm
Joke of the century.
Reply Recommend 0
Hunzai
Sep 17, 2022 03:18pm
Where is Geo and Jung group and where is Caliberi Queen media management Maryam ..
Reply Recommend 0

