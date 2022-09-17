DAWN.COM Logo

IHC allows ARY News to air recorded programmes

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published September 17, 2022 Updated September 17, 2022 09:41am

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday restored the transmission of ARY News, and allowed the channel to broadcast recorded programmes for the time being.

The order came a day after Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) suspended the transmissions of ARY News and Bol News for three days.

IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah took up the petition filed by the channel and observed that the Pemra’s directive was not in conformity with the principle of proportionality.

Even if the time-delaying mechanism was not installed, the suspension of the transmission was ‘an excessive exercise of authority’.

The Authority could have nominated an officer to verify whether the channel had installed the time delaying mechanism, remarked Justice Minallah.

The court observed that it appears “the proceedings were concluded in haste and in violation of the principles of natural justice”.

The court directed the Pemra to restore the transmission to the extent of the recorded programmes and nominate an authorised officer to verify whether time-delaying mechanism has been installed or not.

In the petition filed through its counsel Advocate Kashif Ali Malik, the channel contended the Pemra’s actions were in the nature of “ex parte” as the authority had refused to allow an authorised representative to appear while the chief executive officer was out of the country.

Published in Dawn, September 17th, 2022

Philosopher (From Japan)
Sep 17, 2022 10:05am
Again min.
Reply Recommend 0
Awakened
Sep 17, 2022 10:17am
Do all media channels must have the time-delaying mechanism installed or ARY and BOL have the special attention?
Reply Recommend 0
Javed
Sep 17, 2022 10:18am
As much as the courts try to keep them On Air, PEMRA will find new & novel ways to impede transmissions.
Reply Recommend 0
Mustafa
Sep 17, 2022 10:54am
Government with no direction just passing day by day and pleasing allys
Reply Recommend 0
AHAQ
Sep 17, 2022 03:28pm
PDM's fascist tactics
Reply Recommend 0

