Pemra suspends transmission of ARY News, Bol News for three days

Dawn.com Published September 15, 2022 Updated September 15, 2022 06:58pm
<p>A file view of Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority headquarters in Islamabad. — Dawn</p>

The Pakistan Electronic Media and Regulatory Authority (Pemra) on Thursday suspended the transmission of ARY News and Bol News for three days for not putting in place an effective “time delay mechanism” as directed by the watchdog.

On September 5, Pemra had issued directives, warning all the TV channels of strict legal action for airing any content against the state institutions and called for employing a time-delay mechanism to avoid retribution in this regard.

“It observed that satellite TV channels while giving coverage to a public gathering and speeches made thereof telecast either unwarranted or objectionable views without any editorial control and utilising effective time delay mechanism which could expunge undesirable views or statements which malign or denigrate the state institutions,” the watchdog had said.

In its orders issued today, Pemra referred to its previous statement and underlined that both the TV channels had been violating the orders.

It said the chief executive officers of both the TV channels were summoned in person, however, they filed the replies and skipped the hearing.

“In view of the written replies and sensitivity of the matter, the transmission of both channels has been suspended for three days and all cable operators have been communicated about the decision,” the statement added.

In its Sep 5 notification, the watchdog had also mentioned the Islamabad High Court’s directives to Pemra for ensuring proper utilisation of prescribed procedure regarding the time delay mechanism.

The watchdog had warned that legal action under Sections 27, 29, 30, and 33 of the Pemra Ordinance 2002 would be initiated against those violating the directives.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pemra had on Sep 5 decided to shut down the transmission of Bol News and Bol Entertainment for what it said was their failure to secure security clearance from the interior ministry.

Farhan
Sep 15, 2022 07:03pm
Social media era and such old fashioned fascist tactics by PEMRA under government directions will not stop truth to come out.
Reply Recommend 0
Hindsight
Sep 15, 2022 07:11pm
facist government continues..
Reply Recommend 0
Insaafian
Sep 15, 2022 07:14pm
what is the point of PEMRA? it needs to be closed!
Reply Recommend 0
asma
Sep 15, 2022 07:16pm
WOW unbelievable. Even north korea has a better system than this
Reply Recommend 0
Talha
Sep 15, 2022 07:22pm
What a joke
Reply Recommend 0
Shaan
Sep 15, 2022 07:26pm
Police state, fascist government. When freedoms are curtailed, rebellion is provoked!!
Reply Recommend 0
Sab Se Pehle Pakistan
Sep 15, 2022 07:26pm
Neutrality of the neutrals at its best. Feel sorry for Bol TV but no sympathy for tax evaders ARY News. ARY always remember " What goes around comes around". Enjoy.
Reply Recommend 0
Mishayl Malik
Sep 15, 2022 07:26pm
A great day for fascists
Reply Recommend 0
Amir Ali Khan
Sep 15, 2022 07:27pm
Absurd and comical !
Reply Recommend 0
Khurram
Sep 15, 2022 07:34pm
This government is pathetic. They are finished,
Reply Recommend 0
AHAQ
Sep 15, 2022 07:47pm
Everyone should condemn the official political victimization and vendetta policy by the imported government controlled institution
Reply Recommend 0
Hasnain Haque
Sep 15, 2022 07:55pm
How long will this nonsense go on, how long will Neutrals keep oppressing independent voices.
Reply Recommend 0
Hasnain Haque
Sep 15, 2022 07:56pm
These nonsense actions need to stop and the people need to rise, the time has come.
Reply Recommend 0
AW
Sep 15, 2022 08:16pm
Do the state institutions exist to serve the citizens or is it the other way around? And the citizens who fund them have no right to question them?
Reply Recommend 0
Mustafa
Sep 15, 2022 08:19pm
Supressing anything never helps.
Reply Recommend 0
Aamir
Sep 15, 2022 08:25pm
Logic to ban ARY & BOL transmission seems illogical. There should be some kind of fine or something, not the outright ban of the transmission.
Reply Recommend 0
Rahim
Sep 15, 2022 08:36pm
Suspend PTV as well for airing Javed Iqbal's press conference and incitement of violence against the minorities of Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Naeem Qureshi
Sep 15, 2022 08:39pm
Ban ARY and BOL permanently as they tell the truth
Reply Recommend 0
Wahab UK
Sep 15, 2022 08:59pm
This is turning into Tom & Jerry show.
Reply Recommend 0
Qamar
Sep 15, 2022 09:01pm
PEMRA PDM PMLN grow up! Spreading Religious haterated against minorities is ok? Sharing facts not pk? Shameful
Reply Recommend 0
Faisi
Sep 15, 2022 09:16pm
Does this happen in progressive societies? This is pure example of fascism!
Reply Recommend 0
Javed
Sep 15, 2022 09:37pm
PEMRA will continue its harassment policy as long as PDM wants it to, courts or no courts.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr Abdul Shaikh
Sep 15, 2022 10:00pm
I never realised Pemra was an integral part of PML-N media cell!!
Reply Recommend 0
Philosopher (From Japan)
Sep 15, 2022 10:06pm
Start crying IK and cronies.
Reply Recommend 0

