Sepoy martyred in gun battle after terrorists attack military post in North Waziristan: ISPR

A Pakistan Army soldier was martyred during an exchange of fire with terrorists who attacked a military post in the Datta Khel area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's North Waziristan district on the night between June 1 and June 2, the military's media affairs wing said.

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) late Thursday night, Pakistan Army troops "initiated a prompt response and effectively engaged the terrorists location" after the attack on the military post.

During an "intense exchange of fire" with the terrorist, 28-year-old Sepoy Hamid Ali, a resident of Sargodha, embraced martyrdom after fighting "gallantly", the ISPR said.

It added that the sanitisation of the area was being carried out to eliminate any terrorists found there.

"[The] Pakistan Army is determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers will not go unpunished," the ISPR statement said.

The incident comes merely days after two security personnel and as many children were injured when a suicide bomber struck a vehicle of the security forces parked at a checkpost in the Razmak subdivision of North Waziristan district on May 30.

According to officials, the suicide bomber riding a motorcycle had rammed his two-wheeler into the security forces' vehicle. As a result, two security personnel were injured and two children playing nearby had also suffered injuries.