DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | September 01, 2022

Rs240m spent on Imran’s security annually, says Islamabad police chief

Kashif Abbasi Published September 1, 2022 Updated September 1, 2022 09:24am

ISLAMABAD: Isla­mabad Inspector General of Police Dr Akbar Nasir Khan has revealed that the government was spending Rs240 million annually on the security of former prime minister and PTI chairman Imran Khan.

The information came to light in a meeting of the Senate Standing Com­mittee on Interior, held on Wednesday, which was chaired by PTI Senator Mohsin Aziz.

During the proceedings, IG Nasir was asked about the reasons for withdrawal of Mr Khan’s security and revoking of private security companies’ licences that were deployed for his protection.

IG Nasir told the committee that besides the two private security companies, 266 personnel from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan police, Frontier Consta­bulary and Rangers have been deployed for Mr Khan’s security.

The committee was told that licences were revoked by the interior ministry, however, they are still performing security duties.

Like former premiers Raja Pervaiz Asharf, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Yousuf Raza Gillani, Mr Khan was also provided with five security guards, IGP Nasir said.

Mr Aziz said that the former prime minister was a ‘global leader’ who has spoken about Islamophobia numerous times.

Expressing concerns over the decision, Mr Aziz said that security agencies and the police themselves have confirmed the threats and in this situation, the orders to withdraw Mr Khan’s security was ‘unlawful and inappropriate’.

“These steps of Imran Khan are… not liked by the West,” Mr Aziz added.

Senator Dr Shehzad Waseem, who also belonged to PTI, remarked that the withdrawal of Mr Khan’s security was worrisome.

Published in Dawn, September 1st, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments (10)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
insaafian
Sep 01, 2022 09:31am
please give figures about Maryam - at least IK is a member of parliament and a leader of a party and a former prime minister - what is Maryam?
Reply Recommend 0
Ken Holland
Sep 01, 2022 09:35am
Imran khan Nazi is worth just a dime or a cent in world market. Nobody has the time to bother about him or harm him. The withdrawal of his security is justified as the whopping money spent on the worthless dude is a tax burden on the poor masses.
Reply Recommend 0
MZI
Sep 01, 2022 09:44am
Spend that money on Flood affectees instead. I well recall that he was against protocol. Since he was selected & not elected, the nation does not owe him anything in name of security & protocol.
Reply Recommend 0
Juni
Sep 01, 2022 09:46am
No issue he is ex PM
Reply Recommend 0
Alih Kazmi
Sep 01, 2022 09:51am
How much money is spent to provide security to the private city of Jati Umra?
Reply Recommend 0
Arshad
Sep 01, 2022 09:55am
That is how the borrowed money is spent in Pakistan and then public is squeezed to pay it.
Reply Recommend 0
Alih Kazmi
Sep 01, 2022 09:56am
How much of that amount ended up in IG's pocket?
Reply Recommend 0
Sher Khan
Sep 01, 2022 09:58am
Imran Niazi has enough money to arrange his security. There is no justification for this protocol. He is more of a burden than an asset for Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Suleman
Sep 01, 2022 10:00am
How does this compare to the cost of security for other past prime ministers?
Reply Recommend 0
Gypsy
Sep 01, 2022 10:03am
Why only Imran, please share records of security expenditure on all politicians, their families, bureaucrat.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Restricting INGOs
Updated 01 Sep, 2022

Restricting INGOs

Blanket bans on foreign humanitarian outfits must be done away with, and all those willing to help Pakistan should be welcomed.
Twitter tattle
01 Sep, 2022

Twitter tattle

TWITTER, the social media platform loved and used by journalists, dissidents and activists worldwide, may in fact be...
Aid for pregnant women
01 Sep, 2022

Aid for pregnant women

IT is a serious matter: the due date for approximately 73,000 of the over half a million pregnant women affected by...
Miftah’s victory
Updated 31 Aug, 2022

Miftah’s victory

An IMF loan is not all that Miftah's legacy should be about.
Rebuild better
Updated 31 Aug, 2022

Rebuild better

Authorities must embark on a long-term reconstruction plan that involves development of secondary cities.
Fumigation required
31 Aug, 2022

Fumigation required

WITH a large part of the country left inundated after heavy monsoon spells, it was just a matter of time before...