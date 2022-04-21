DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | April 21, 2022

Govt claims Rs980m spent on Imran Khan's back-and-forth air travel from PM House to Bani Gala

Dawn.com | Sanaullah KhanPublished April 21, 2022 - Updated April 21, 2022 09:40pm

Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb claimed on Thursday that Rs980 million were spent on former prime minister Imran Khan's back-and-forth travel from the Prime Minister House to his private residence in Bani Gala via helicopter during his time in office.

The newly appointed minister made the claim while addressing a press conference in Islamabad where she lambasted the PTI chairman for paying a fraction of the actual price to retain gifts from the Toshakhana.

Shortly after the presser, the minister released an official breakdown of the helicopter expenses allegedly incurred by Imran.

According to the detailed breakdown of expenses, a copy of which is available with Dawn.com, the total expenditure from June 2018 to March 2022 was Rs984m — Rs512m for maintenance and Rs472m for "expenditure during flight".

The helicopter was used for a total of 2,723 flying hours from August 2018 to March 2022 with an average cost of Rs275,000 per hour.

Total flying hours and expenditure during flight per year:

  • Aug - Dec 2018: 289 hours at a cost of Rs37.9m
  • 2019: 742.4 hours at a cost of Rs131.9m
  • 2020: 729 hours at a cost of Rs143.6m
  • 2021: 800.9 hours at a cost of Rs123.8m
  • Jan - Mar 2022: 164.5 hours at a cost of Rs35.1m

Total budget allocated for maintenance (spares and consumables) per year:

  • FY19 - FY20: Rs168.5m and Rs5m for a total of Rs173.5m
  • FY20 - FY21: Rs200.7m and Rs3.5m for a total of Rs204.2m
  • FY21 - FY22: Rs130.8m and Rs12m for a total of Rs134.3m

'Provide money trail for gifts retained from Toshakhana'

During her press conference, the information minister called on Khan to provide the money trail for the gifts retained from the Toshakhana and accused him of retaining a watch, a pair of cufflinks and a ring at an even lower price than what was being claimed.

"Where is the money trail for the gifts you (Imran) retained? Give the money trail for the Rs30 million you paid in one installment to retain these three things," she said.

Aurangzeb said Imran's income records with the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) did not reflect that he was in possession of the money he paid to retain the gifts.

Reiterating her demand for a money trail, she said that it was no longer a matter of Imran's "personal choice".

"For 40 years, you asked for others to provide records and receipts of dead parents and deceased [relatives]. Now, Imran Khan sahab you will have to give receipts."

Established in 1974, Tosha­khana is a department under the administrative control of the Cabinet Division and stores precious gifts given to rulers, parliamentarians, bureaucrats and officials by heads of other governments, states and foreign dignitaries as a goodwill gesture.

It has valuables ranging from bulletproof cars, gold-plated souvenirs, expensive paintings to watches, ornaments, rugs and swords.

Last week, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had accused Imran of selling expensive gifts received from foreign states, including a wristwatch by Saudi Arabia, in Dubai. PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry had downplayed the matter, saying that “selling one’s own assets (after purchasing them from Toshakhana) is not a crime”.

Imran had also addressed the topic in an interaction with journalists on Monday, saying that he had bought a gift from a foreign president at 50 per cent of its price.

The information minister pushed back against the claim in her press conference today, saying that a watch, a pair of cufflinks and a ring were retained at 20pc of their original price instead of 50pc.

"What Imran Khan is saying at this time is again a lie. Tell the people that you retained [the watch] at 20pc [of its value] and sold it for Rs180m."

The information minister said that while the Toshakhana items were gifts given to the prime minister and could be retained, they could not have been sold at "four times their price".

Aurangzeb alleged that Imran had made the prime minister's seat "a seat for business."

She said Khan's total income and assets were Rs141m while the income from retaining Toshakhana gifts during his stint as prime minister was Rs142m.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (55)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Dabbu
Apr 21, 2022 08:14pm
Arrest fasscist and his Dabbu.
Reply Recommend 0
SHAHID SATTAR
Apr 21, 2022 08:16pm
In a state unlike Madina, such things happen.
Reply Recommend 0
Sunny
Apr 21, 2022 08:17pm
Money and food snatched from poor people for the purpose of ayashi.
Reply Recommend 0
Super Dehati
Apr 21, 2022 08:20pm
Can the government dare arrest him?
Reply Recommend 0
Naeem Qureshi
Apr 21, 2022 08:22pm
You are disgrace focusing on IK while NS looted billions and lives a life of luxury in London
Reply Recommend 0
z khan
Apr 21, 2022 08:23pm
Arrest this civilian dictator
Reply Recommend 0
z khan
Apr 21, 2022 08:24pm
IK must be punished for having assets beyond means and subverting the constitution
Reply Recommend 0
Host
Apr 21, 2022 08:24pm
People don't have 1 time food and this ex PM goes for fun ride and blinded people support him
Reply Recommend 0
S. Nasheed Ahmed
Apr 21, 2022 08:24pm
Boy, I would love to commute by air (helicopter) from my home to my workplace ! Why only IKN can do it ? I pay more taxes.
Reply Recommend 0
Azad J
Apr 21, 2022 08:25pm
Maryam Aurangzeb, think about when Shehbaz's expenses and Nawaz's expenses will be shown. This will get dirtier!
Reply Recommend 0
Sher Khan
Apr 21, 2022 08:25pm
@Dabbu, What about Siri-Payay from PM House to Murree Hills on every weekend twice?
Reply Recommend 0
Wolf
Apr 21, 2022 08:25pm
One word London flats
Reply Recommend 0
J
Apr 21, 2022 08:25pm
Look what he does And people say he is sadiq and amin!
Reply Recommend 0
Shahid H
Apr 21, 2022 08:27pm
She is full of lies.. false accounting.. these were not rented rides. The helicopter is owned by the govt, get your math right.
Reply Recommend 0
Hamad
Apr 21, 2022 08:27pm
Previous PMs.have spend billions of tax payers money on their personal visits abroad.
Reply Recommend 0
Jamil Soomro, New York City
Apr 21, 2022 08:28pm
The curtain has gone up for the William Shakespeares' Drama to start.?
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Apr 21, 2022 08:28pm
These are serious allegations. IK should come clean.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Apr 21, 2022 08:30pm
Spending 30m on buying stuff from Toshkhana and then selling them in Dubai at 10 times the profit ?. Shame on IK.
Reply Recommend 0
Ibrahim S
Apr 21, 2022 08:31pm
It’s a shear lie and the picture is doctored . It’s a flying magic carpet that IKN used , the Jinns flew him back and forth.
Reply Recommend 0
Turab Ali
Apr 21, 2022 08:32pm
lies.
Reply Recommend 0
Aamer
Apr 21, 2022 08:33pm
At least everything is black and white on record. What about Billions of dollars' money laundering by the ruling elite.
Reply Recommend 0
Chalo Pelo
Apr 21, 2022 08:33pm
And why not? all for the handsome, dashing, upright and honest king? Sadiq and Ameen.
Reply Recommend 0
Salman
Apr 21, 2022 08:34pm
Matlab har cheez mein IK kee copy karni hai...
Reply Recommend 0
Ghani K
Apr 21, 2022 08:34pm
Still better than Nawaz Sharif 's routine flying on every weekend to Jati Umrah, Lahore.
Reply Recommend 0
Ghani K
Apr 21, 2022 08:37pm
@Azad J, How much was spent on Nawaz Sharif flying to Lahore on every weekend? And all those trips made to London on personal business.
Reply Recommend 0
Raza
Apr 21, 2022 08:37pm
He took Uber from Consulate to White House in Washington. No Tea or Coffee for the guests in PM house. So much of austerity and now this.
Reply Recommend 0
Farhan
Apr 21, 2022 08:39pm
Arrest him.
Reply Recommend 0
Ibrahim S
Apr 21, 2022 08:40pm
Do we have a uniform for the PM and ministers . I saw IKN wearing one during his term , now I see real IKN with uncut shirts and US designer clothes , the real Imran Khan Niazi , our Peter Pan
Reply Recommend 0
SYES SULTAN
Apr 21, 2022 08:40pm
Media talk no good.Go file a case in the court. I know you will not do it.
Reply Recommend 0
Imtiaz
Apr 21, 2022 08:40pm
They found this but not the Sharif families money trail.
Reply Recommend 0
Sam
Apr 21, 2022 08:40pm
@Fastrack, He is incapable of being clean.
Reply Recommend 0
Constantine
Apr 21, 2022 08:41pm
Ah the good ole Pakistani elite enjoying themselves while poor people languish. Khan is one of them.
Reply Recommend 0
Constantine
Apr 21, 2022 08:43pm
Imran Khan and his bourgeois foreign londe lapades nicely enjoying while Pakistanis left on the streets to fend for themselves.
Reply Recommend 0
Religionkills
Apr 21, 2022 08:43pm
Revealation just started, wait for more..
Reply Recommend 0
AJ
Apr 21, 2022 08:43pm
Well that’s her job now.. don’t waste your energy.. we all know your next moves..
Reply Recommend 0
Syed Ali
Apr 21, 2022 08:43pm
Is this and the Tosh Khana the best this corrupted government was able to come up with? I even highly doubt this. Desperation of this current government is so obvious!
Reply Recommend 0
Dr Javwad Malik
Apr 21, 2022 08:44pm
But he's honest!
Reply Recommend 0
rns
Apr 21, 2022 08:45pm
Now it is time for some mudslinging about the former PM. To reduce his changes of re-election.
Reply Recommend 0
Sunny
Apr 21, 2022 08:47pm
Imran Khan must provide money trail.
Reply Recommend 0
Tahir Raouf
Apr 21, 2022 08:53pm
Zindabad ex naya Pakistan
Reply Recommend 0
Constantine
Apr 21, 2022 08:55pm
In the picture, see how proud and arrogant IK’s face is, after taking the chopper ride from poor people money.
Reply Recommend 0
Philosopher (From Japan)
Apr 21, 2022 08:55pm
Power corrupts and Absolute powers corrupt absolutely. Lord Acton Says.
Reply Recommend 0
Constantine
Apr 21, 2022 08:55pm
Meri gift meri marzi
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack?
Apr 21, 2022 08:58pm
PM has to maintain a certain dignity of the office. If it costs money so be it. Bring back IK!
Reply Recommend 0
Mohsin
Apr 21, 2022 08:59pm
This is pure nit picking. Just concentrate on the important issues.
Reply Recommend 0
Local
Apr 21, 2022 08:59pm
@Dabbu, haha
Reply Recommend 0
Dr Tarik
Apr 21, 2022 08:59pm
How much Nawaz spent on travel from Pakistan to his 1st home London?
Reply Recommend 0
ABCD
Apr 21, 2022 08:59pm
Fas gaya, self styled Sadiq and Ameen man.
Reply Recommend 0
Local
Apr 21, 2022 08:59pm
Should be referred to NAB ASAP
Reply Recommend 0
Asma
Apr 21, 2022 08:59pm
Lol these people will stoop at any level to throw dirt at IK.
Reply Recommend 0
Constantine
Apr 21, 2022 09:00pm
Is it true these reports we hear, that IK stole some gifts and all, like watch necklaces etc?
Reply Recommend 0
Light at the end of the tunnel
Apr 21, 2022 09:25pm
You are an unelected govt. You have no legitimacy to ask anything of any citizen.
Reply Recommend 0
Realistic
Apr 21, 2022 09:27pm
All lies against PTI
Reply Recommend 0
Malik
Apr 21, 2022 09:27pm
@Dabbu, You mean SS and NS? Yeah they should be arrested.
Reply Recommend 0
Realistic
Apr 21, 2022 09:27pm
All lies by PDM
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated 21 Apr, 2022

Revisiting media laws

There are several landmines strewn across Peca that are not conducive to a healthy exchange of views.
21 Apr, 2022

Wayward priorities

AFTER days of wrangling, the parties in the ruling coalition seem to have arrived at some sort of a settlement,...
21 Apr, 2022

Dadu tragedy

THE local authorities must be made to answer for abandoning the residents of Faiz Mohammad Daryani Chandio village ...
20 Apr, 2022

Confession delayed

If he really is interested in making amends, Imran should consider delivering public apology, encourage his supporters to do same.
Updated 20 Apr, 2022

Balochistan protest

THE BNP-M walkout on Tuesday from the National Assembly over the security forces’ alleged firing on Baloch...
20 Apr, 2022

Priyantha lynching case

IN the long list of dark moments this country has seen, the lynching of Sri Lankan national Priyantha Kumara by a ...