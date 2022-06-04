KP govt footing bill for Imran Khan's mineral water bottles, claims Tarar

Punjab government spokesperson Ata Tarar on Friday upbraided former prime minister Imran Khan, claiming his entire lifestyle — even the bottles of mineral water he drinks — are being paid for by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government.

“Even now he is living on government expenditure,” Tarar said during a media talk in Lahore. “The very bottle of mineral water he drinks in Peshawar, too, is paid for the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government.”

Imran Khan, who began his ‘Azadi March’ from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa — during which he arrived at the Wali Interchange via chopper — returned to the province since it abruptly ended.

“Millions are spent over there on his security,” Tarar alleged. “He uses a government helicopter in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Even though he has left the government, his bad habits have remained.”

Tarar said the public of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa “pay millions per day for this”. He reiterated his claim that much is spent on Imran’s security, food and petrol on a daily basis.

He added: “He is a coward and cannot live without being in power. Ever since he left power, he has been writhing like a fish out of water."

“Imran Niazi sahab, who has taken the nation to the precipice of destruction, has now received bail. He has a phobia of going to jail. Because it is difficult to provide the things he requires in prison.”

A raft of criminal cases have been filed against Imran and other PTI leaders in the wake of the march, which saw clashes with police and sporadic violence in Islamabad. He has since secured pre-arrest bail and is due in the capital on June 25.

Tarar also referred to the manner in which the march ended. “Even though there weren’t enough people [in the march] — he should have been brave and slept in Bani Gala. But no, he was afraid, he went back to seek shelter in Peshawar.”

The spokesperson’s criticism came as he briefly announced Punjab government’s austerity plans, which he said involves bans on the purchases of vehicles [for the public sector] or renovating offices to create space to subsidise items for the poor.

“We will not buy any new cars. There will be no luxurious expenditures on any government office or residence. It has been decided that such things will be banned.”

He said Punjab's forthcoming budget will have significant relief for the public as it "has right to its own wealth". He also announced that the Punjab ministers will pay for fuel out of pocket.

"Punjab cabinet ministers have decided to end the practice of receiving government petroleum. All ministers will pay for it themselves, even in performing their functions."