DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | August 30, 2022

Xi, Saudi royals, Modi and UK queen saddened by floods

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published August 30, 2022 Updated August 30, 2022 08:38am

ISLAMABAD: Chinese President Xi Jinping, Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz, Indian Prime Minister Nar­en­dra Modi, and Britain’s Queen Elizabeth on Monday expressed solidarity with Pakistan over the loss of lives in devastating floods.

President Xi and Prime Minister Li Keqiang in their messages to President Arif Alvi and PM Shehbaz Sharif hoped that the government and people of Pakistan will overcome the challenge and rebuild the devastated areas at the earliest.

Chinese ambassador Nong Rong, at an event in Islamabad, said the Chinese government was fast-tracking the delivery of 25,000 tents and other supplies to Pakistan.

The Red Cross Society of China is providing $300,000, in emergency cash assistance, to the Pakistan Red Crescent Society whereas the All China Enterprises Association in Pakistan donated Rs15 million to the premier’s relief fund, the envoy added.

Earlier, Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman expressed sympathies with President Alvi over the loss of lives and injuries to hundreds of people in the floods.

In their separate mess­ages, the king and the pri­nce expressed “profound sorrow and sincere sympathy” to the president, families of the deceased, and the people of Pakistan.

India’s Modi tweeted: “Saddened to see the devastation caused by the floods in Pakistan. We extend our heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims, the injured and all those affected by this natural calamity and hope for an early restoration of normalcy.”

In a message to President Arif Alvi, Queen Elizabeth said: “I am deeply saddened to hear of the tragic loss of life and destruction caused by the floods across Pakistan,” she said in a message issued by the British High Commission of Islamabad. The queen said, “My thoughts are with all those who have been affected, as well as those working in difficult circumstances to support the recovery efforts.”

Published in Dawn, August 30th, 2022

Flood Emergency
World

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments (15)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
John
Aug 30, 2022 08:51am
Only sympathy messages from friends !. People needs support than sympathy in this critical moment.
Reply Recommend 0
Alige
Aug 30, 2022 08:53am
Sympathy is enough . No money for yall .
Reply Recommend 0
Hope786
Aug 30, 2022 09:13am
@John , Loser. Typical Indian, nothing but ugliness. Shameless!
Reply Recommend 0
Saira Khan
Aug 30, 2022 09:19am
@John , and fake sympathy from enemies
Reply Recommend 0
Kashif Hussain
Aug 30, 2022 09:35am
Salute to all dignitaries for expressing solidarity with Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Afridi
Aug 30, 2022 09:37am
Climate change is as big a threat as terrorism
Reply Recommend 0
Kiran
Aug 30, 2022 09:59am
Climate terrorism.
Reply Recommend 0
Abdullah
Aug 30, 2022 10:02am
Why can't these world leaders donate a few billion dollars.
Reply Recommend 0
Raghu
Aug 30, 2022 10:06am
I am also sad.
Reply Recommend 0
Handsome PM
Aug 30, 2022 10:10am
Resumption of trade with India will solve half the issues.
Reply Recommend 0
Hafiz Sahab
Aug 30, 2022 10:17am
Where is NDMA?
Reply Recommend 0
Shaun
Aug 30, 2022 10:20am
@Saira Khan, So ungrateful. But Pakistan wants to import vegetables and medicines from India.
Reply Recommend 0
DG
Aug 30, 2022 10:20am
So what, we all are saddened.
Reply Recommend 0
Dvs
Aug 30, 2022 10:26am
@Kashif Hussain, $30000 cash assistance from iron brother
Reply Recommend 0
Ankit
Aug 30, 2022 10:28am
@Hope786, accept donation we will surpass your iron friend in assistance without terms and conditions
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

International responsibility
Updated 30 Aug, 2022

International responsibility

The developed nations must take responsibility to restore at least some of the damage their actions have caused.
Food inflation
30 Aug, 2022

Food inflation

TORRENTIAL rains, which have triggered unprecedented flooding in most parts of the country, are also causing food...
‘Missing’ publisher
30 Aug, 2022

‘Missing’ publisher

THOUGH the nation may be in the midst of a calamity of epic proportions, some within the security establishment are...
I-voting by Pakistanis abroad
Updated 29 Aug, 2022

I-voting by Pakistanis abroad

Prevailing global, and regional, trends lean towards expanding the right of franchise to overseas voters in a meaningful way.
IHK prisoner death
29 Aug, 2022

IHK prisoner death

MYSTERY surrounds the death of a Pakistani prisoner incarcerated in a facility inside India-held Kashmir as our...
Smog master plan
29 Aug, 2022

Smog master plan

SOME two decades after it first appeared on Lahore’s horizon, the authorities have finally come up with a plan to...