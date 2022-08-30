DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | August 30, 2022

Floods inflict $10bn losses across Pakistan

Tahir Siddiqui Published August 30, 2022 Updated August 30, 2022 09:47am
TANDO FAZAL (Hyderabad): Flooded agricultural land is seen on Monday. Heavy rains and floods have destroyed thousands of acres of farmland across Sindh, badly damaging major crops.—PPI
TANDO FAZAL (Hyderabad): Flooded agricultural land is seen on Monday. Heavy rains and floods have destroyed thousands of acres of farmland across Sindh, badly damaging major crops.—PPI

KARACHI: The federal government has estimated a loss of at least $10 billion caused by weeks of torrential rains and subsequent floods, with Sindh, in particular, suffering damages of over $1.6bn (Rs355bn) as all major crops have been destroyed.

Speaking to the media, Finance Minister Miftah Ismail shared the damages estimate, saying the economic impact of floods would be at least $10bn, which is roughly translated to three per cent of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of the country.

Meanwhile, Sindh CM Adviser on Agriculture Manzoor Wassan told Dawn that the heavy rains had destroyed cotton, rice, and date crops, causing a loss of Rs109.347bn. “Besides, chilli and other crops have also been destroyed by rain,” he added.

Mr Wasan said that almost the entire cotton crop standing on over 1.4 million acres, rice standing on 602,120 acres and dates on 101,379 acres had been destroyed. “Almost 50pc of the sugarcane crop on 729,582 acres has also been damaged,” he said.

Standing cotton, rice crops in Sindh destroyed; provincial government waives Abiana charges

Giving details of other crops damaged by heavy rains in the province, he said that almost 50pc of other crops of sesame, tomato, chilli, Kharif vegetables and onion had also been destroyed.

To a question, he said that there would be a great deal of difficulty in sowing wheat, which was due in the next two months. “The flood water is not expected to be completely drained out of the farmers’ fields in two months,” he added.

He said that there were unprecedented rains in Sindh, but the provincial government was doing its best to provide relief to the people affected by rains and flash floods.

The agriculture adviser said that he had distributed more than 4,000 tents, tarpaulins, ration bags and cash among the affected people.

He said that the farmers had incurred huge losses and they would be given relief to bear these losses. Revenue charges (Abiana) would be waived for kharif season 2022 by the revenue department, he added.

Mr Wassan said that date palm growers had lost their entire crop. “It has been proposed that case compensation may be given to them at 50pc of their crop value.

He said that a compensation package for the rest of the crops damaged during the torrential rains might be announced on a 50pc input cost basis, including seed, fertiliser, and pesticides.

To a question, he said that agricultural loans provided to the growers during Kharif 2022 in rain-affected areas might be rescheduled and the interest on the loans might be waived.

“New interest-free loans for rain-affected areas may be provided on easy terms,” he added.

Mr Wassan said that efforts were being made to protect the crops by extracting water from the fields.

“We are with people and we can’t leave them alone in these hard days,” he vowed.

Published in Dawn, August 30th, 2022

Flood Emergency
Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments (10)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Sarcasm
Aug 30, 2022 09:52am
So IMF loan would be directed here? Need more loans now. Where is our iron brother now?
Reply Recommend 0
Harunur Rashid
Aug 30, 2022 09:59am
Let the clans bring back their loot it will be enough to rebuild the country.
Reply Recommend 0
Ali(USA)
Aug 30, 2022 10:10am
@Sarcasm , international donors are rushing in to help the flood victims .
Reply Recommend 0
Nambi
Aug 30, 2022 10:15am
International blackmail to pay for the losses?
Reply Recommend 0
Cancel culture
Aug 30, 2022 10:16am
Nation blames ppp, pmln and neutrals 35 years corruption for all losses!
Reply Recommend 0
Sartaj
Aug 30, 2022 10:17am
If Imran was PM, she would have got 10B$ as aid but the imported govt is totally incapable of earning aid from the western countries. Bring back Imran!
Reply Recommend 0
AlisWel
Aug 30, 2022 10:17am
As Bhuto said, eating grass could become a reality
Reply Recommend 0
SANDIPAN KHAN
Aug 30, 2022 10:20am
What about Chinese help?
Reply Recommend 0
Qadir
Aug 30, 2022 10:32am
Who comes up with this number?
Reply Recommend 0
Hawk
Aug 30, 2022 11:32am
The only solution is dams .
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

International responsibility
Updated 30 Aug, 2022

International responsibility

The developed nations must take responsibility to restore at least some of the damage their actions have caused.
Food inflation
30 Aug, 2022

Food inflation

TORRENTIAL rains, which have triggered unprecedented flooding in most parts of the country, are also causing food...
‘Missing’ publisher
30 Aug, 2022

‘Missing’ publisher

THOUGH the nation may be in the midst of a calamity of epic proportions, some within the security establishment are...
I-voting by Pakistanis abroad
Updated 29 Aug, 2022

I-voting by Pakistanis abroad

Prevailing global, and regional, trends lean towards expanding the right of franchise to overseas voters in a meaningful way.
IHK prisoner death
29 Aug, 2022

IHK prisoner death

MYSTERY surrounds the death of a Pakistani prisoner incarcerated in a facility inside India-held Kashmir as our...
Smog master plan
29 Aug, 2022

Smog master plan

SOME two decades after it first appeared on Lahore’s horizon, the authorities have finally come up with a plan to...