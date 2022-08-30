DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | August 30, 2022

Govt to form response centre to manage flood crisis

Syed Irfan Raza | Saleem Shahid | Faiz Muhammad Published August 30, 2022 Updated August 30, 2022 08:07am
DERA GHAZI KHAN: People displaced by the devastating floods jostle to receive relief boxes during aid distribution in this southern Punjab district, on Monday.—AFP
DERA GHAZI KHAN: People displaced by the devastating floods jostle to receive relief boxes during aid distribution in this southern Punjab district, on Monday.—AFP

• Huddle of top civil, military brass resolves to get rid of illegal structures along riverbanks
• PM visits Nowshera, Charsadda; CM Bizenjo anticipates flood losses over Rs200bn for Balochistan alone

ISLAMABAD / QUETTA / CHARSADDA: The ruling alliance on Monday held threadbare discussions to devise comprehensive plans for the relief and rehabilitation of millions of flood victims, as well as chalking out a strategy to meet natural catastrophes of this magnitude in future as the flooding caused by unprecedented monsoon rains swept nearly a third of the country.

The meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, also decided to form a National Flood Response and Coordination Centre to provide proper institutional response to the calamity, which will comprise federal ministers, representatives of armed forces, chief ministers and experts

It was also decided that all illegal constructions on the banks of rivers and other water courses would be removed.

Read: Apocalypse now

The meeting was attended by the top civil and military brass, including the three services chiefs, the chief ministers of Balochistan and Sindh through video link, leaders of allied parties, federal ministers and senior officials from Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

After the meeting, in a series of tweets, the PM Office said: “The Centre will serve as a bridge between disaster management authorities, donors and government institutions. It will collect and analyse latest information and pass it on to the relevant government agencies. It will also oversee rescue and relief work including restoration of infrastructure.”

Earlier, during a visit to the flood-hit areas of Charsadda and Nowshera in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, PM Shehbaz announced Rs25,000 for every family hit by the calamity, saying the funds would be disbursed by September 3.

The prime minister also visited relief camps set up at the Abdul Wali Khan sports complex and at the Agra union council in Charsadda and met with the affected families.

The PM told reporters that the families of flood victims would be provided with Rs1 million.

Read: Unsung heroes — citizens scramble to help far-flung areas devastated by floods

QWP chairman Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao and JUI (F) district emir Maulana Gohar Shah also briefed the prime minister on the reconstruction of Munda headworks and efforts to rehabilitate the flood affected population.

Balochistan losses

The devastation from flooding caused by hill torrents and rains is continuing in Balochistan hampering rescue and relief operation and efforts to restore connectivity with other provinces and creating fear of food shortage, while more deaths are being reported from different areas of the province.

During an interaction with journalists on Monday, Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Qudus Bizenjo revealed that the province suffered over Rs200 billion in financial losses due to rain and flood related damages over the past couple of months. In the past, he said, destruction from natural disasters was limited to certain areas, but this flood had affected all 34 districts.

He said that a survey was being conducted in all the affected districts and the losses may be well over Rs200bn when the final report is presented.

He said that due to a lack of connectivity, the province could face acute food shortages and said that he had suggested to the prime minister that food and other items should be airlifted to the province.

Separately, five members of a family including four women were killed when the roof of their house collapsed in Mach area of Bolan district.

In addition, gas supply to Quetta and other areas of the province could not be restored as the Bolan River was still in high flood, washing away three big bridges in Bibi Nani, Mach and near Dhadar of Bolan district, which closed the Quetta-Sukkur highway for the last two weeks. Commander 12 Corps Quetta Lt-Gen Asif Ghafoor also visited the Bibi Nani bridge area and asked the concerned officials of NHA to complete the repair on all three bridges within the next 24 hours.

In view of the serious flood and rains situation, the Balochistan government has extended closing of all government and private schools, colleges and universities for another week, until September 4.

Published in Dawn, August 30th, 2022

Flood Emergency
Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments (11)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
MOAZ
Aug 30, 2022 08:11am
Too little, too late. They were busy for the last 4 months clearing their corruption cases and killing the accountability process.
Reply Recommend 0
Ismail
Aug 30, 2022 08:12am
Crooks will distribute to their own, this govt is standing on false narrative.
Reply Recommend 0
Crime minister
Aug 30, 2022 08:15am
Why no planning was done after 2010 flood, this won't help if you don't educate people about flood management, and provide them better living conditions.
Reply Recommend 0
Queen
Aug 30, 2022 08:19am
And the government came up up with this idea of establishing response center after all the damages that has been done? Shouldn't they have thought about this earlier? Lack of leadership qualities.
Reply Recommend 0
Denali
Aug 30, 2022 08:28am
No one trusts the corrupt regime. They are only good at photo ops
Reply Recommend 0
Fayyaz Hafeez
Aug 30, 2022 08:49am
Government cannot handle the situation, because peoples trust on PDM parties are Zero. It is better if we get help from all NGOs with the help of Army.
Reply Recommend 0
Puppets
Aug 30, 2022 08:52am
Is he the PM for BALOCHISTAN and Sindh only! and if so why isnt anything being done here? PPP has destroyed Sindh and especially KARACHI
Reply Recommend 0
Ammar
Aug 30, 2022 09:35am
Again no talk of permanent solution such as creation of Dams etc . Only solution they have remove the settlements thats all.
Reply Recommend 0
Fragile State
Aug 30, 2022 09:52am
Over 2 months since these floods became a problem and they now want to form a response centre.
Reply Recommend 0
Sam
Aug 30, 2022 09:55am
After more than a week and. 1000 people lost their life, best government….
Reply Recommend 0
Shahid
Aug 30, 2022 10:10am
Too late.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

International responsibility
Updated 30 Aug, 2022

International responsibility

The developed nations must take responsibility to restore at least some of the damage their actions have caused.
Food inflation
30 Aug, 2022

Food inflation

TORRENTIAL rains, which have triggered unprecedented flooding in most parts of the country, are also causing food...
‘Missing’ publisher
30 Aug, 2022

‘Missing’ publisher

THOUGH the nation may be in the midst of a calamity of epic proportions, some within the security establishment are...
I-voting by Pakistanis abroad
Updated 29 Aug, 2022

I-voting by Pakistanis abroad

Prevailing global, and regional, trends lean towards expanding the right of franchise to overseas voters in a meaningful way.
IHK prisoner death
29 Aug, 2022

IHK prisoner death

MYSTERY surrounds the death of a Pakistani prisoner incarcerated in a facility inside India-held Kashmir as our...
Smog master plan
29 Aug, 2022

Smog master plan

SOME two decades after it first appeared on Lahore’s horizon, the authorities have finally come up with a plan to...