DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | August 30, 2022

Elon Musk subpoenas Twitter whistleblower in buyout battle

AFP Published August 30, 2022 Updated August 30, 2022 10:19am

NEW YORK: Elon Musk has formally subpoenaed a Twitter whistleblower to share information about spam accounts at the social network, as the billionaire fights in court to back out of a massive buyout deal.

Musk has tried to pull out of the $44 billion agreement by saying Twitter misled him on the number of false accounts, or bots, prompting strong denials and a lawsuit from the social media firm.

The Tesla boss hopes that allegations made by the former Twitter security chief Peiter Zatko, about major security gaps and problematic practices at the firm, will bolster his case.

According to court documents made public on Monday, Musk’s attorneys served Zatko with a subpoena Saturday demanding he share any documents or messages regarding the impact of spam and false accounts on Twitter’s activity, dating back to January 2019. Zatko was also ordered to answer questions on the record for Musk lawyers on September 9.

Zatko’s attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Musk’s attempt to back out of buying Twitter has struggled for momentum in court.

Twitter won some early battles in the case, including a fast-track trial date, and its stock had risen as analysts predicted the platform would prevail over the mercurial Musk.

Published in Dawn, August 30th, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

International responsibility
Updated 30 Aug, 2022

International responsibility

The developed nations must take responsibility to restore at least some of the damage their actions have caused.
Food inflation
30 Aug, 2022

Food inflation

TORRENTIAL rains, which have triggered unprecedented flooding in most parts of the country, are also causing food...
‘Missing’ publisher
30 Aug, 2022

‘Missing’ publisher

THOUGH the nation may be in the midst of a calamity of epic proportions, some within the security establishment are...
I-voting by Pakistanis abroad
Updated 29 Aug, 2022

I-voting by Pakistanis abroad

Prevailing global, and regional, trends lean towards expanding the right of franchise to overseas voters in a meaningful way.
IHK prisoner death
29 Aug, 2022

IHK prisoner death

MYSTERY surrounds the death of a Pakistani prisoner incarcerated in a facility inside India-held Kashmir as our...
Smog master plan
29 Aug, 2022

Smog master plan

SOME two decades after it first appeared on Lahore’s horizon, the authorities have finally come up with a plan to...