DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | August 29, 2022

World Cup winner and Olympic champion Manzoor Hussain passes away in Lahore

APP | Dawn.com Published August 29, 2022 Updated August 29, 2022 05:54pm
<p>Eminent Olympian Manzoor Hussain — Photo courtesy: APP</p>

Eminent Olympian Manzoor Hussain — Photo courtesy: APP

Eminent Olympian Manzoor Hussain, popularly known as Manzoor Jr, passed away at a private hospital in Lahore after a cardiac arrest on Monday. He was 64.

In a tweet today, state broadcaster Pakistan Television Corporation (PTV) said that Manzoor had been suffering from a heart disease and was moved to the hospital in the wee hours of Monday after his health deteriorated.

Manzoor, former Pakistan Hockey team captain, was a part of the side that won bronze and gold in the 1976 and 1984 Olympics respectively.

The forward, who made a name for himself through exceptional stick work, was also a part of the hockey teams which brought glory to the country in the 1978 and 1982 hockey World Cups.

He joined the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) in 2019 as chief of the junior selection committee and held trials across the country but unfortunately due to global Covid-19 outbreak no international hockey contests took place for quite some time.

Later, Manzoor was elevated as chief selector of the national senior team before being given the role of junior team manager. However, earlier this year, the former captain parted ways with the PFF.

After the news of his death was reported today, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif tweeted that he was deeply saddened and aggrieved. “May Allah raise the ranks of the deceased and grant patience to the bereaved,” he said.

“Gold medalist Manzoor Hussain Jr was an asset of the country and his services for Pakistan hockey will remain unforgettable,” the premier added.

Separately, Chief of Army Staff Qamar Javed Bajwa said that the deceased Olympian was a “personal friend”.

“May Allah bless his soul and give strength to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss, Ameen,” the director-general of the Inter-Services Public Relations quoted him as saying.

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments (1)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Abbas Shah
Aug 29, 2022 06:08pm
Great Player , Great loss
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

I-voting by Pakistanis abroad
Updated 29 Aug, 2022

I-voting by Pakistanis abroad

Prevailing global, and regional, trends lean towards expanding the right of franchise to overseas voters in a meaningful way.
IHK prisoner death
29 Aug, 2022

IHK prisoner death

MYSTERY surrounds the death of a Pakistani prisoner incarcerated in a facility inside India-held Kashmir as our...
Smog master plan
29 Aug, 2022

Smog master plan

SOME two decades after it first appeared on Lahore’s horizon, the authorities have finally come up with a plan to...
Cornering Miftah
28 Aug, 2022

Cornering Miftah

JUST when the IMF is about to take a final decision on the release of much-needed funds to shore up Pakistan’s...
Relief efforts
Updated 28 Aug, 2022

Relief efforts

HARROWING videos on social media of people, homes and commercial establishments being swept away by raging...
Promoting sports
28 Aug, 2022

Promoting sports

IT is a case of in with the old and out with the new — a decision widely hailed by Pakistan’s sports fraternity....