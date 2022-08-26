DAWN.COM Logo

Army top brass hints at tougher approach against TTP

Baqir Sajjad Syed Published August 26, 2022 Updated August 26, 2022 08:28am

ISLAMABAD: The army top brass on Thursday hinted at a tougher app­roach against the outlawed Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakis­tan (TTP) as it emphasised continuat­ion of counter-terrorism operations in Khyber-Pakhtunkhawa and Balochistan.

Speaking at the 250th Corps Comm­anders’ Conference, a monthly feature at General Headquarters, Army Chief Gen Qamar Bajwa, according to ISPR, “directed formations to maintain operational readiness and efforts to counter terrorism particularly in KP & Balochistan must continue (sic)”.

A review of the security situation and flood relief operations being undertaken by the army topped the agenda of the meeting.

The ISPR press release on the conference did not give any details about the emphasis on counter-terrorism operations.

All general officers of Pakistan Army to donate one-month pay for flood relief operations

Operations against Baloch insurgents (in Balochistan), Gul Bahadur group (in KP) and some of other militant outfits have been continuing.

However, there has been a cessation of hostilities between security forces and TTP since Eidul Fitr – at least an unannounced one as far as Pakistani security forces are concerned.

At present, the two sides are observing a three-month ceasefire as their representatives hold peace talks.

Gen Bajwa’s assertion about the continuation of the kinetic operations in KP and Balochistan provinces comes in the backdrop of growing public resentment about the return of TTP fighters.

Many suspect that the TTP fighters were returning as part of the ongoing peace talks.

Editorial: Militancy redux

Earlier this month, the TTP militants were seen in Swat’s Matta area and at least one incident of their clash with law-enforcement agencies was reported.

Similarly, their presence has been noted in North and South Waziristan where an uptick in target killings and kidnappings has been witnessed.

This has led to anti-TTP protests in Swat and North Waziristan.

The timing of Gen Bajwa’s statement also coincides with stress in peace talks that have been taking place in Afghanistan. There is a growing trust deficit between the two sides, though neither wants to walk out of the talks.

It is widely suspected that the TTP has begun extending active support to Gul Bahadur group in its attacks on security forces. The group, however, does not formally acknowledge its role in these attacks.

The TTP has, meanwhile, blamed security forces for the killing of two of its militants in North Waziristan.

In a statement released earlier this week, the terrorist group had warned that its patience was running thin.

Disquiet among TTP ranks is also visible over the death of the group’s spokesman and senior commander Omar Khalid Khorasani in Afghanistan in a bomb blast.

At the same time, Taliban Interior Minister Sirajudddin Haqqani, who had been mediating TTP–Pakistan talks, is under tremendous pressure after the killing of Al Qaeda chief in a US drone attack in Kabul at the end of last month.

The COAS statement was, therefore, seen by security analysts as an attempt to correct perceptions among the people worried at home about the TTP comeback, while at the same time conveying a tough message to the terrorist group.

Flood relief efforts

Gen Bajwa praised the army’s flood relief efforts and “directed Army Formations to render all possible support to the flood affectees”, the ISPR said, adding that the participants discussed the flood situation and ongoing relief and rescue operations.

“Expressing deep sorrow over loss of precious lives and extensive damage to infrastructure due to unprecedented rains/ floods, forum resolved to spare no efforts for mitigating the sufferings of flood affectees,” the ISPR further said.

In a separate statement, the ISPR said: “All General Officers of Pakistan Army have donated one month pay for flood relief operations.”

Meanwhile, Twitterati noted the absence of Bahawalpur Corps Commander Gen Faiz Hamid from the meeting. He was not seen in the video clip of the meeting that was publicly shared by the ISPR.

Gen Hamid had recently been transferred from Peshawar to the Bhawalpur corps. As the commander in Peshawar, he was the lead negotiator in talks with the TTP.

Published in Dawn, August 26th, 2022

Queen
Aug 26, 2022 08:30am
Too little, too late.
Reply Recommend 0
Zainab
Aug 26, 2022 08:34am
How did they come in swat again? Kindly explain.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Aug 26, 2022 08:35am
Hints at tougher approach?? Thought Pakistan had already won the war on terror?
Reply Recommend 0
Nambi
Aug 26, 2022 08:43am
TTP is up for the challenge.
Reply Recommend 0
Naim
Aug 26, 2022 08:48am
Seems to be lost!!
Reply Recommend 0
Ramay
Aug 26, 2022 08:51am
Wali Khan, once these warriors were raised to take on Russia on the orders of our Masters, said that fear the day when they will raise the same guns against you. Unfortunately his thoughtfullness was termed as "Trator".
Reply Recommend 0
Smart Observer
Aug 26, 2022 08:51am
@Zainab , Good question. Don't hold your breadth for answer
Reply Recommend 0
Tashfeen Qayyum
Aug 26, 2022 08:53am
MQM, TLP, TTP all created and supported by us and now when they go truant, we want to go tough. Why controls were not kept in the first place to limit them to the purpose they were created. Lose controls will lead to these and don’t they concerned people know that?
Reply Recommend 0
FasterCrack
Aug 26, 2022 08:57am
Fake sympathy
Reply Recommend 0
Fayyaz Hafeez
Aug 26, 2022 08:57am
How come TTP are so active during Grand Operation and on other hand PDM Government want to start talks with them??? Is there some presure from JUI???
Reply Recommend 0
Cancel culture
Aug 26, 2022 09:09am
Put your monster back in its bottle and stop spreading fear and panic in nations hearts and minds, we have already suffered a lot!
Reply Recommend 0
Irfan-Sydney
Aug 26, 2022 09:11am
Army needs to take tougher approach against PTI.
Reply Recommend 0
Cancel culture
Aug 26, 2022 09:18am
I hope it’s not dictatorship on common people under the name on anti terrorism! We have lost trust!
Reply Recommend 0
Dr.Pakistanii
Aug 26, 2022 09:29am
Army is fighting for 20 years. Just don’t want to finish the fight.
Reply Recommend 0
AJ
Aug 26, 2022 09:34am
Well stay neutral..
Reply Recommend 0
Dexa
Aug 26, 2022 09:53am
You cannot do anything unless u totally come out of the proxy politics in pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Ramay
Aug 26, 2022 09:53am
Bread and Butter matters.
Reply Recommend 0
Hope786
Aug 26, 2022 09:59am
@Zainab , Ask this question to Taliban Khan, their die hard supporter. Understood?
Reply Recommend 0
Dr Tarik
Aug 26, 2022 10:00am
Who let them in & Why?
Reply Recommend 0

Structural problems
Updated 26 Aug, 2022

Structural problems

Pakistan is struggling to tackle a troubling current account deficit and one of the world’s fastest-growing inflation levels.
Indian missile incident
26 Aug, 2022

Indian missile incident

THE intrusion of an Indian nuclear-capable BrahMos missile into Pakistani territory in March was a grave incident...
Mystery grenades
26 Aug, 2022

Mystery grenades

TWO policemen dead, two others injured, all because someone acted irresponsibly and tinkered with a rusty grenade. A...
Mexican stand-off
Updated 25 Aug, 2022

Mexican stand-off

The foreign media’s coverage of the fracas in Islamabad can hardly be described as flattering.
Misplaced priorities
Updated 25 Aug, 2022

Misplaced priorities

The reaction of the political class to the calamity has been disappointing.
High electricity prices
25 Aug, 2022

High electricity prices

ALREADY frustrated with the rapidly rising cost of living that is the result of runaway inflation, residential...