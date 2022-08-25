Punjab govt registers terrorism case against Rana Sanaullah for ‘threatening judiciary, government officials’

The Punjab government on Thursday registered a terrorism case against Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah for allegedly threatening the judiciary and government officials in his speeches on April 15, 2021 and January 29, 2022.

The FIR, a copy of which is available with Dawn.com, was registered on the complaint of a citizen, Sheikh Shekaz Aslam, under Section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act (punishment for acts of terrorism), and sections 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 189 (threat of injury to public servant) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

The complaint stated that during his speeches on April 15, 2021 and January 29, 2022, the interior minister had threatened to stop the judiciary from doing its job and kill children of the Punjab police officials.

The FIR also reproduced his remarks, which according to it were aired on Geo News programme Naya Pakistan recently.

“The purpose of Sanaullah’s statements was to terrorise the judiciary, chief secretary, commissioner and people of the country,” the FIR said. “His aim was to stop the officials from working and prevent them from fulfilling their lawful responsibilities.”

It added that the minister’s speeches had created fear in the judiciary, bureaucracy, police, administration and the nation. Furthermore, it was pleaded in the FIR that Sanaullah should be probed for his comments and be punished “to create an example for other citizens speaking against government officials”.

The development was also shared by Punjab Home Minister Hashim Dogar on Twitter. “Today, the police have registered an FIR (first information report) at the Industrial Area police station in Gujrat for threatening the honourable judiciary and government officials,” he said.

“The allegations are very serious and action will be taken according to the Constitution and law,” Dogar added.

Separately, he told Dawn.com that the minister would also soon be arrested.

PML-Q leader Moonis Elahi also took to social media with the news saying that Sanaullah made a “false case” against PTI chief Imran Khan. “Now the people have made a true case against you,” he said, adding that the minister would soon be arrested.

Moonis was referring to terror case filed against the former prime minister for “threatening” a female judge and senior police officers in a public rally that had drawn strong reaction from the federal government with the interior minister declaring that the PTI chief would not be allowed to challenge the writ of the state by inciting rebellion.