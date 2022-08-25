DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | August 25, 2022

Punjab govt registers terrorism case against Rana Sanaullah for ‘threatening judiciary, government officials’

Dawn.com | Imran Gabol Published August 25, 2022 Updated August 25, 2022 10:21pm
<p>Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah addresses a press conference in Islamabad. — PID website/File</p>

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah addresses a press conference in Islamabad. — PID website/File

The Punjab government on Thursday registered a terrorism case against Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah for allegedly threatening the judiciary and government officials in his speeches on April 15, 2021 and January 29, 2022.

The FIR, a copy of which is available with Dawn.com, was registered on the complaint of a citizen, Sheikh Shekaz Aslam, under Section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act (punishment for acts of terrorism), and sections 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 189 (threat of injury to public servant) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

The complaint stated that during his speeches on April 15, 2021 and January 29, 2022, the interior minister had threatened to stop the judiciary from doing its job and kill children of the Punjab police officials.

The FIR also reproduced his remarks, which according to it were aired on Geo News programme Naya Pakistan recently.

“The purpose of Sanaullah’s statements was to terrorise the judiciary, chief secretary, commissioner and people of the country,” the FIR said. “His aim was to stop the officials from working and prevent them from fulfilling their lawful responsibilities.”

It added that the minister’s speeches had created fear in the judiciary, bureaucracy, police, administration and the nation. Furthermore, it was pleaded in the FIR that Sanaullah should be probed for his comments and be punished “to create an example for other citizens speaking against government officials”.

The development was also shared by Punjab Home Minister Hashim Dogar on Twitter. “Today, the police have registered an FIR (first information report) at the Industrial Area police station in Gujrat for threatening the honourable judiciary and government officials,” he said.

“The allegations are very serious and action will be taken according to the Constitution and law,” Dogar added.

Separately, he told Dawn.com that the minister would also soon be arrested.

PML-Q leader Moonis Elahi also took to social media with the news saying that Sanaullah made a “false case” against PTI chief Imran Khan. “Now the people have made a true case against you,” he said, adding that the minister would soon be arrested.

Moonis was referring to terror case filed against the former prime minister for “threatening” a female judge and senior police officers in a public rally that had drawn strong reaction from the federal government with the interior minister declaring that the PTI chief would not be allowed to challenge the writ of the state by inciting rebellion.

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments (19)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Budnaam
Aug 25, 2022 09:57pm
Punjab Government, good job.
Reply Recommend 0
AHAQ
Aug 25, 2022 10:01pm
Sanaullah in trouble now. Please also arrest Sharif family members and Ata Tarar for their nasty ant-state and threatening comments against the institutions.
Reply Recommend 0
SkyHawk
Aug 25, 2022 10:02pm
Great step taken by the Punjab government. Also put his name in ECL.
Reply Recommend 0
Ali
Aug 25, 2022 10:05pm
reap what you sow
Reply Recommend 0
Ilyas Kashmiri
Aug 25, 2022 10:08pm
Living in the glass house. Get ready now.
Reply Recommend 0
Philosopher (From Japan)
Aug 25, 2022 10:11pm
Bad decision .Whole Pakistan is drowning and they are after each other.
Reply Recommend 0
Ash Chak
Aug 25, 2022 10:12pm
Everyone is putting everyone else in jail. In the meantime, there are floods, budget deficits, TTP, Loan default, a falling PKR etc. and nobody cares.
Reply Recommend 0
Denali
Aug 25, 2022 10:13pm
What goes around comes around. This Thug needs to be behind bars
Reply Recommend 0
Hanif
Aug 25, 2022 10:34pm
Now this is a real case
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Aug 25, 2022 10:34pm
As you sow, so shall you reap.
Reply Recommend 0
Iftikhar Khan
Aug 25, 2022 10:37pm
Here we go! Forget about everything more important and play politics only.
Reply Recommend 0
Texan
Aug 25, 2022 10:38pm
This is called a threat. Not taking legal action.
Reply Recommend 0
zh
Aug 25, 2022 10:42pm
T.he Punjab government should also register cases against Shehbaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz, and Bilawal Zardari for the same crime.
Reply Recommend 0
Tahir Raouf
Aug 25, 2022 10:44pm
Punjab government is creating trouble for themselves specially the pti and its cronies
Reply Recommend 0
Ibrahim S
Aug 25, 2022 10:45pm
@Denali, Adiala jail is waiting for the foreign country agent .
Reply Recommend 0
Pakistani
Aug 25, 2022 10:47pm
Good job
Reply Recommend 0
Gargoyle
Aug 25, 2022 10:50pm
What goes around, comes around. These guys are supposed to be experienced politicians. They go through these peaks and valleys but still refuse to learn how to behave.
Reply Recommend 0
Vinod Kumar
Aug 25, 2022 10:54pm
Which way Pakistan is heading to ? Uncertainty and total chaos ?
Reply Recommend 0
Khan
Aug 25, 2022 10:57pm
Desperate PTI
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Mexican stand-off
Updated 25 Aug, 2022

Mexican stand-off

The foreign media’s coverage of the fracas in Islamabad can hardly be described as flattering.
Misplaced priorities
Updated 25 Aug, 2022

Misplaced priorities

The reaction of the political class to the calamity has been disappointing.
High electricity prices
25 Aug, 2022

High electricity prices

ALREADY frustrated with the rapidly rising cost of living that is the result of runaway inflation, residential...
SBP’s caution
Updated 24 Aug, 2022

SBP’s caution

There is no room for the fiscal and monetary authorities to drop their guard.
An almost-lynching
Updated 24 Aug, 2022

An almost-lynching

In the latest incident, law enforcement arrived on scene in time and did not flinch from doing their duty to protect victim.
Manifest misogyny
24 Aug, 2022

Manifest misogyny

IN a country which has twice elected a woman prime minister, and where women occupy prominent places in many areas,...