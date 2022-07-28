DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | July 29, 2022

Sanaullah urges Imran to dissolve KP, Punjab assemblies before demanding early elections

Dawn.com Published July 28, 2022 - Updated July 28, 2022 08:11pm
<p>Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah addresses a press conference in Islamabad on Thursday. - DawnNewsTV</p>

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah addresses a press conference in Islamabad on Thursday. - DawnNewsTV

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on Thursday urged former prime minister Imran Khan to dissolve assemblies in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab — where his party is in power — saying that it was a prerequisite of his demand for general elections.

The minister made the statement at a press conference in Islamabad as he insisted that the PTI chief would “never prefer early polls” and that “he is making such demands only to discredit the government.”

Sanaullah said PML-N chief Nawaz Sharif wanted the country to move towards elections, however, “this man [Imran] is asking for the sacking of chief election commissioner without realising that fact that the CEC cannot be replaced without fulfillment of a required constitutional process.”

“The nomination for the current CEC was proposed by Imran when he was in the government, and now he could only be removed through the consent of judicial council,” he added.

He said the ECP chief could not be sacked on mere threats hurled by Imran.

He asked Imran to dissolve the two assemblies if he was “sincere” in his demand for early polls.

The interior minister demanded the ECP to “immediately announce” the verdict in the foreign funding case, which has been reserved for eight weeks.

Sanaullah claimed the PML-N would “sweep” Punjab if elections were held, saying “we will form our government”.

The minister also blamed the PTI government for the current inflation the country was facing. “They signed an agreement with the IMF and we just implemented it.”

He said the incumbent government only raised the power tariff and did nothing else that added to the country’s soaring inflation.

“The history will tell that we took the right decisions by saving the country from imminent default.”

To a question, Sanaullah said the case of Model Town had already been decided wherein the allegations against his party leaders could not be proved.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Calming words
28 Jul, 2022

Calming words

AMID panic in the domestic capital markets, the acting State Bank governor has taken it upon himself to soothe ...
Climate devastation
28 Jul, 2022

Climate devastation

SCIENTISTS had been warning us for decades that the environment has been changing for the worse, yet we hardly paid...
Myanmar executions
28 Jul, 2022

Myanmar executions

AS the international community is confronted with multiple crises, primarily the Russia-Ukraine conflict and the...
An expected change in Punjab
Updated 27 Jul, 2022

An expected change in Punjab

Change in the political scene after top court’s decision will prove to be the most massive setback for the PML-N in its history.
Ulema in Kabul
27 Jul, 2022

Ulema in Kabul

WHILE attacks by militants on Pakistani forces continue, the state is still strangely committed to suing for peace...
Monkeypox outbreak
27 Jul, 2022

Monkeypox outbreak

IT may seem right now to be a distant concern, but if the Covid-19 pandemic has taught us anything, it is that even...