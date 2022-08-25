DAWN.COM Logo

Rana Sanaullah says Imran, not army, behind narcotics case against him

Riazul Haq Published August 25, 2022 Updated August 25, 2022 02:24pm
<p>Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah speaks in an interview on Dawn News on Wednesday. ⁠— DawnNewsTV</p>

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah has alleged that former prime minister Imran Khan was behind the narcotics case against him and rubbished the notion that the army was behind it.

“When I was in the opposition, in one of the briefings [in parliament] I complained to [Chief of Army Staff] General [Qamar Javed] Bajwa that a false case has been registered against me but he categorically rejected that the army was intervening in this case,” he said while talking in an interview on the Dawn News show “Live with Adil Shahzeb” on Wednesday night.

Sanaullah continued that when he was out on bail, a person associated with the army chief met him and asked him to submit an application about his case and the army would conduct an inquiry.

“I submitted an application not only to the army chief but also to the chief justice and I think based on that inquiry Gen Bajwa said that it was a wrong [impression that the army was intervening and influencing the case],” he maintained.

Sanaullah was arrested by the Anti-Narcotics Force’s (ANF) Lahore team while he was travelling from Faisalabad to Lahore near the Ravi Toll Plaza on the motorway on July 1, 2019.

The ANF claimed to have seized 15 kilogrammes of heroin from his vehicle. A special team of the force had also arrested five others, including the driver and security guards of the PML-N leader.

According to the first information report registered by the ANF, it had received information that Sanaullah was allegedly involved in drugs smuggling and was taking heroin to Lahore.

The minister said in the interview that of all things, one point was “proven” that whether it was the Federal Investigation Agency, National Accountability Bureau, ANF or other institutions, “Imran was behind all such cases”.

To a question whether he was convinced that the army was behind all the cases of political victimisation of the political leadership, the interior minister said he was convinced it was “nobody but Imran Khan, he is responsible for all of this”.

The interior minister added that apart from Khan, the former state minister for narcotics Shehryar Khan Afridi was used and even the then ANF chief Major General Arif Malik was also persuaded to become complicit in the case.

Shahbaz Gill torture claims

Talking about the alleged torture of PTI leader Shahbaz Gill, Sanaullah said it was all a “drama to take the attention away from the social media campaign by the PTI after the Lasbela incident”.

“The statement of Gill on ARY News was all a fixed match chaired by Imran and every word was crafted as nobody can talk for 12 minutes without having written text. Besides, Fawad Chaudhry was the next one to go on air on TV,” he said, adding that “credible evidence” had been obtained against Gill.

Sanaullah said the satellite phone recovered from Gill’s room in the Parliament Lodges had some numbers which were allegedly from India and the United States and there was constant coordination with them.

“We have all the evidence about that.”

Talking about the purported return of the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan in Swat, he said the issue was being blown out of proportion. “TTP has neither the capacity nor the position to fight an organised army,” he said, adding that all the news of their return was “propaganda”.

Comments (29)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Aug 25, 2022 02:25pm
Liar, liar, house on fire.
Reply Recommend 0
Kanwar
Aug 25, 2022 02:28pm
No, Rana is not a liar.
Reply Recommend 0
Karachi
Aug 25, 2022 02:29pm
All institutions are useless in Pakistan
Reply Recommend 0
Hindsight
Aug 25, 2022 02:31pm
he has no credibility. only in pakistan (and India) can a criminal be given government office of power.
Reply Recommend 0
Javed
Aug 25, 2022 02:33pm
‘Being blown out of proportion’ means that the terms of the agreement with them are becoming self evident.
Reply Recommend 0
Changez Khan
Aug 25, 2022 02:39pm
It is amazing how corrupt and criminal Rana Sanaullah is the Interior Minister of Pakistan. No wonder this country is lawless.
Reply Recommend 0
Integrity
Aug 25, 2022 02:39pm
Shameful! Subedar Sanaullah.
Reply Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Aug 25, 2022 02:39pm
General Rana is a shifty character, changes colours like a chameleon!
Reply Recommend 0
Integrity
Aug 25, 2022 02:41pm
@Kanwar, No Rana is not a liar, he is a scoundrel!
Reply Recommend 0
Delta 1
Aug 25, 2022 02:44pm
Sanaullah should also tell us that Nawaz Sharif and his family have not only Indian telephone numbers but also businesses in India.
Reply Recommend 0
Delta 1
Aug 25, 2022 02:45pm
Sanaullah has no credibility whatsoever
Reply Recommend 0
Aa
Aug 25, 2022 02:46pm
Every kid knows anf is headed by army
Reply Recommend 0
Sid
Aug 25, 2022 02:48pm
These guys would beat a lie detector because they actually believe their own lies
Reply Recommend 0
No Ash
Aug 25, 2022 02:51pm
@Kanwar, No Rana is not A liar but a compulsive liar.
Reply Recommend 0
rana1
Aug 25, 2022 02:53pm
@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, i pray that liar drama artist is arrested along with his filmi drama supporters This man should stop his drama and participate in nation building.Stay with your drama within your clinic
Reply Recommend 0
KAJ
Aug 25, 2022 03:02pm
Why you are afraid off
Reply Recommend 0
Ash
Aug 25, 2022 03:03pm
Mr Sanaullah you are a dishonorable person and a prolific liar. There is nothing wrong with Gill having numbers from India or USA. Just remember that your leader hiding in London hugged and had meal with Modi, who has committed crimes against humanity and that is a treason.
Reply Recommend 0
Ping
Aug 25, 2022 03:06pm
What a crook!
Reply Recommend 0
Junaid
Aug 25, 2022 03:09pm
What else you got. So far everything has failed. From Gogi to Israeli agent to tosha khana. You guys have nothing on captain.
Reply Recommend 0
MZI
Aug 25, 2022 03:10pm
Whether or not Imran Khan was behind this, he sure has to answer for it. The buck stops with him & him alone.
Reply Recommend 0
Syed Ghazanfar
Aug 25, 2022 03:11pm
Only one word is enough for him "Liar"
Reply Recommend 0
Shahud ur Rahman
Aug 25, 2022 03:13pm
boot lickers slaves
Reply Recommend 0
Syed Hasni
Aug 25, 2022 03:14pm
Sanaullah revealed about Gills phone, One of the messages said "Come over, nobody's home!" So he went over, and nobody's home.
Reply Recommend 0
Zuk
Aug 25, 2022 03:15pm
Don't know about the last time. But if Imran Khan became Prime Minister again Rana Sahib is going to jail on murder charges for murdering 18 innocent Pakistanis in Model Town tragedy.
Reply Recommend 0
Salman
Aug 25, 2022 03:16pm
Army not being involved in the case, doesn't prove Sanaullah is not guilty . He is criminal and a smuggler, and that is a fact.
Reply Recommend 0
MJan
Aug 25, 2022 03:17pm
Someone tell this genius to check his boss, Nawaz's phone and he would find even Modi's number.
Reply Recommend 0
imdad kolori
Aug 25, 2022 03:26pm
30th Nov - The day of salvation
Reply Recommend 0
AMJAD KHAN
Aug 25, 2022 03:34pm
Man is a pathological liar and a goon. No truth in any of his dirtiness .
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Aug 25, 2022 03:38pm
Rana sanaullah should be in jail, why is he out on bail. PTI should push for his case to be heard on daily basis by judiciary.
Reply Recommend 0

