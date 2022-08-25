DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | August 25, 2022

India’s NDTV seeks to block Adani takeover on regulatory issues

Reuters Published August 25, 2022 Updated August 25, 2022 01:01pm
<p>From left to right: NDTV founder Prannoy Roy, billionaire tycoon Gautam Adani and NDTV co-founder Radhika Roy. — Reuters/Twitter</p>

From left to right: NDTV founder Prannoy Roy, billionaire tycoon Gautam Adani and NDTV co-founder Radhika Roy. — Reuters/Twitter

India’s New Delhi Television Ltd (NDTV) on Thursday sought to block Gautam Adani’s attempt to acquire a majority stake in the news network, saying regulatory restrictions meant the bid from the billionaire tycoon’s group could not proceed.

In a stock exchange filing, NDTV said its founders Prannoy and Radhika Roy have since 2020 been barred from buying or selling shares in India’s securities market, and so cannot transfer shares which Adani was trying to seek in a bid to exert control.

Adani’s conglomerate on Tuesday said it was seeking a controlling stake in the news channel, a move NDTV said was “entirely unexpected” and was without any discussion or consent of the network.

NDTV is regarded as one of the few media groups that often takes a critical view of the ruling administration’s policies.

Read: India’s NDTV — How Adani acquired a firm controlled by an Ambani aide to launch a hostile take-over bid

The 2020 Securities and Exchange Board of India order cited by NDTV stated the regulator had prohibited the Roys from trading in Indian markets until Nov 26, 2022 after an investigation found they made wrongful gains in a case related to suspected insider trading of NDTV shares.

“This seems like an effort by NDTV to stall or slow down the process, but other than cause a delay, it is unlikely going to stop the acquisition moving forward,” said Pritha Jha, a partner at Indian law firm Pioneer Legal, which is not involved in the case.

Shares in NDTV rose to the maximum permitted limit of five per cent in early trade on Thursday.

At the heart of Adani’s attempt is a little-known firm called Vishvapradhan Commercial Private Limited (VCPL), founded in 2008, from which Roys had years ago taken Rs4 billion ($50 million) loan. In exchange, they had issued warrants convertible into equity shares.

The Adani Group said on Tuesday it had acquired VCPL and was moving ahead to exercise those rights.

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments (4)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Riazullah Baig
Aug 25, 2022 01:12pm
What do we have to do with an Indian affair?
Reply Recommend 0
Hunzai
Aug 25, 2022 01:39pm
Jew and Gung group should learn from NDTV how to do real journalism
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Aug 25, 2022 01:42pm
Joke of the century.
Reply Recommend 0
Geert Wilders
Aug 25, 2022 02:04pm
Go Adani, Go. Buy out NDTV.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Mexican stand-off
Updated 25 Aug, 2022

Mexican stand-off

The foreign media’s coverage of the fracas in Islamabad can hardly be described as flattering.
Misplaced priorities
Updated 25 Aug, 2022

Misplaced priorities

The reaction of the political class to the calamity has been disappointing.
High electricity prices
25 Aug, 2022

High electricity prices

ALREADY frustrated with the rapidly rising cost of living that is the result of runaway inflation, residential...
SBP’s caution
Updated 24 Aug, 2022

SBP’s caution

There is no room for the fiscal and monetary authorities to drop their guard.
An almost-lynching
Updated 24 Aug, 2022

An almost-lynching

In the latest incident, law enforcement arrived on scene in time and did not flinch from doing their duty to protect victim.
Manifest misogyny
24 Aug, 2022

Manifest misogyny

IN a country which has twice elected a woman prime minister, and where women occupy prominent places in many areas,...