AJK govt says operation under way to reopen routes blocked by banned JAAC

The Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) government on Tuesday said that an operation was under way in the region to clear obstacles created by the banned Jammu and Kashmir Awami Action Committee (JAAC) at entry and exit points, warning that the government would treat “blackmailers” with an “iron hand”.

“The clearance operation will continue until all routes are opened,” AJK Home Secretary Chaudhry Guftar Hussain said during a press conference.

Hussain also reaffirmed the government’s commitment to protecting human lives and ensuring the continuation of economic and business activities in the region.

“The state is committed to protecting human lives and property against all threats and to ensuring the continuation of economic, educational and business activities, and restoring normalcy across the region,” the home secretary said at the press conference.

“The state will not accept any threat or blackmail, and all blackmailers will be treated with an iron hand,” he warned.

The home secretary also shared details of a violent incident that occurred earlier today in Rawalakot.

“The JAAC miscreants, in an attempt to provoke people, opened indiscriminate fire and tried to spread fear. Meanwhile, police officers moved forward to halt the firing; however, the armed group targeted the police with automatic weapons and explosives,” Hussain said.

In response, the law enforcement agencies launched an operation. Rangers had also arrived to assist the police, he said, adding, “The armed groups attacked the personnel with modern weaponry and improvised explosives, resulting in the martyrdom of a duty-bound personnel, while another official was wounded.”

Hussain emphasised that it was necessary to clear the area through an operation because JAAC’s miscreants possessed modern weapons.

During the press conference, Hussain elaborated on the issue, saying that the proscribed JAAC leader Khwaja Mehran had again given a 48-hour deadline to close all entry points to the state.

However, he said that the majority had distanced itself from the JAAC and that it did not have the “power to close the entry points and paralyse the state”.

“They blamed the state and tried to mislead people again through threats and propaganda; however, we will not be blackmailed.”

Hussain said that the AJK government had suffered losses amounting to billions due to disruptions caused by JAAC, affecting tourism, business and transport.

“Their issue is not human rights; they are enemies of the state’s peace, development and economy.”

The home secretary also announced that, after timely intervention by the authorities, the banking system had been restored in the state.

Meanwhile, AJK’s education secretary said the banned outfit was trying to involve women, children and students to use them as human shields.

He said the government had written letters to educational institutions, directing their administrations to prevent students from taking part in any kind of violent protests.

The home secretary further announced that all higher educational institutions, including medical colleges, had been reopened across the state from today.

“People don’t want unrest; they want peace, stability and progress.”

Earlier this week, a former core member of the proscribed JAAC urged the group’s leadership to immediately withdraw its call for a long march and sit-in in Rawalakot, saying the month-long agitation had caused immense hardship to the people of Poonch, where several lives had been lost.

On Saturday , at least one man was killed and several others were injured in clashes between protesters and law enforcement personnel along a key road linking Arja and Rawalakot district, officials said.