DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | August 20, 2022

UN to end travel ban exemptions for Taliban officials

AFP Published August 20, 2022 Updated August 20, 2022 03:57pm
<p>In this file photo taken on July 18, 2021, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar looks on during the final declaration of the peace talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban is presented in Qatar’s capital Doha. — AFP</p>

In this file photo taken on July 18, 2021, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar looks on during the final declaration of the peace talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban is presented in Qatar’s capital Doha. — AFP

The United Nations is set to end travel ban exemptions for 13 Taliban officials, pending any deal by Security Council members on a possible extension, diplomats told AFP.

Under a 2011 UN Security Council resolution, 135 Taliban officials are subject to sanctions that include asset freezes and travel bans.

But 13 of them were granted exemptions from the travel ban to allow them to meet officials from other countries abroad.

In June, the 15-member UN Security Council’s Afghanistan Sanctions Committee removed two Taliban education ministers from the exemption list over the regime’s curtailment of women’s rights.

At the same time, they renewed the exemption for the others until August 19, plus a further month if no member objected.

Ireland objected this week, according to diplomatic sources.

China and Russia have called for an extension, while the United States has sought a reduced list of the officials allowed to travel and the destinations they can travel to.

The latest proposal on the table would allow just six officials to travel for diplomatic reasons, diplomatic sources told AFP.

If no member of the Council objects by Monday afternoon, it will come into force for three months.

In the meantime, the exemptions for the 13 officials end at midnight on Saturday.

Among the 13 are Deputy Prime Minister Abdul Ghani Baradar and Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanekzai.

They were instrumental in negotiations with the US government of then-president Donald Trump which led to a deal in 2020 paving the way for America’s withdrawal from Afghanistan.

A spokesperson for the Chinese mission at the UN, which currently holds the rotating presidency of the Security Council, this week called the Western position linking the travel ban to human rights “counterproductive”.

The exemptions are “needed as much as ever”, the spokesperson said, adding that if reimposing a travel ban is all other members of the Council want to do, “clearly they have learned no lessons at all.”

Despite their promises to be more flexible after they seized power in August last year, the Taliban have largely reverted to the harsh rule that characterised their first stint in power from 1996 to 2001.

In particular, they have severely restricted the rights and freedoms of girls and women, calling for them to don burqas, effectively halting girls’ education and systematically removing women from Afghan workplaces.

No country has so far recognised the government.

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Changing tune
Updated 20 Aug, 2022

Changing tune

After about a week of remorse, it seems Imran is back to complaining about the establishment to the establishment.
Lifting import curbs
20 Aug, 2022

Lifting import curbs

LESS than two months after the passage of the national budget, the PML-N-led ruling coalition has announced new...
Unlawful number plates
20 Aug, 2022

Unlawful number plates

A CRACKDOWN against vehicles plying the roads using ‘AFR’ (applied for registration) number plates, as well as...
Pawn sacrifice
Updated 19 Aug, 2022

Pawn sacrifice

Concerns over torture allegedly perpetrated against Gill are valid and must be looked into forthwith.
Frozen conflict
19 Aug, 2022

Frozen conflict

THE recent discovery of the body of an Indian soldier lost in an ice storm on the Siachen glacier 38 years ago yet...
Deadly rains
19 Aug, 2022

Deadly rains

THERE seems to be no end to our monsoon misery. Deadly rains continue to lash several parts of the country,...