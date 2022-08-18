DAWN.COM Logo

US says no longer trusts Taliban

Anwar Iqbal Published August 18, 2022 Updated August 18, 2022 08:29am

WASHINGTON: The United States has said that it no longer believes the Taliban are capable of implementing the pledges they made in Doha, Qatar, while signing a peace agreement with American negotiators.

At a Tuesday afternoon news briefing in Washington, State Department Spokesman Ned Price said that Al Qaeda leader Ayman al Zawahiri’s presence in Kabul “reinforces the idea that the Taliban heretofore has not been willing or able to comply with the commitments it’s made to its own people.”

In February 2020, the United States and the Taliban signed a peace agreement in Doha, Qatar, to bring an end to the 2001–2021 war in Afghanistan. The agreement ultimately led to the withdrawal of US forces from Afghanistan on Aug 15, 2021.

“The fact that senior members of the Haqqani Taliban Network were witting off Ayman al Zawahiri’s presence in Kabul and actively sheltered him, that of course has featured into our thinking,” Mr. Price said. “We’re still considering the implications of that.”

At the State Department briefing, a journalist pointed out that on July 27, US Special Representative for Afghanistan Tom West met a Taliban delegation in Tashkent.

Although by then, the US knew that Zawahiri was living in Kabul, under Taliban’s protection.

Mr. Price said that was the last face-to-face engagement that the United States has had with the Taliban.

“You can understand, I think, the secrecy with which those impending plans were held within the US government. It’s not something that we discussed with the Taliban, of course, beforehand,” Mr Price said.

Published in Dawn, August 18th, 2022

Afghan War
World

Javed
Aug 18, 2022 08:32am
The pot calls the kettle black.
Reply Recommend 0
Ibrahim S
Aug 18, 2022 08:37am
@Javed, Do you trust our government, our country?
Reply Recommend 0
Ali Sabir
Aug 18, 2022 08:40am
... The Taliban have very little idea of how to manage a country.
Reply Recommend 0
M. M. Amin (Old Ravian )
Aug 18, 2022 08:48am
@Javed, when it ever did?
Reply Recommend 0
Anonymouseee
Aug 18, 2022 08:49am
Look who’s talking. It’s the US that nobody around the world trusts.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr Tarik
Aug 18, 2022 09:04am
Was there a time they Trusted them?
Reply Recommend 0
Tahir Raouf
Aug 18, 2022 09:19am
Nothing, but recalling every day humiliating defeat.. Money is not yours, it’s there money, don’t use this as bargaining tool, you will get nothing
Reply Recommend 0
Fayyaz Hafeez
Aug 18, 2022 09:21am
Taliban and US are on same direction like Iran and US relations.
Reply Recommend 0
Hamid
Aug 18, 2022 09:21am
Yet another excuse to hold their frozen funds. Poor Afghan people will keep suffering
Reply Recommend 0
Vineeth
Aug 18, 2022 09:25am
@Tahir Raouf, Their money? Whose? Taliban's or Afghan people's? Are you sure it isn't Western aid money?
Reply Recommend 0
Cactus
Aug 18, 2022 09:31am
Yes and Taliban trust US like anything
Reply Recommend 0

