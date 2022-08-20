DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | August 20, 2022

Fawad demands independent panel to probe ‘custodial torture’ of Gill

Dawn.com Published August 20, 2022 Updated August 20, 2022 02:33pm
<p>PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry talks to the media outside Islamabad Civil Lines Police Headquarters on Saturday.</p>

PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry talks to the media outside Islamabad Civil Lines Police Headquarters on Saturday.

PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry on Saturday demanded that an independent panel — comprising former human rights minister Shireen Mazari, PPP’s Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar and PML-N’s Khawaja Saad Rafique — be constituted to probe the “custodial torture” of incarcerated party member Shahbaz Gill.

“These people have a point of view on torture, which is independent of their parties’ narrative […] hence, they should be given the responsibility of inquiring the events,” he said.

Gill, ex-prime minister Imran Khan’s chief of staff, was arrested on August 9 in connection with an FIR registered against him for allegedly inciting mutiny among the armed forces. The authorities and PTI have been at odds over Gill’s custody after the politician was moved to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (Pims) earlier this week over complaints of breathing issues.

On Friday, an Islamabad district and sessions court ordered a second medical examination of the PTI leader, suspending till Monday the handing over of Gill to police for the completion of his two-day physical remand.

Meanwhile, PTI has said that Gill had been subjected to “gruesome torture” behind bars. In a tweet yesterday, Imran alleged that the party leader was tortured “physically, mentally and sexually”.

On Friday, Imran had arrived at Pims to meet Gill but he wasn’t granted permission by the police. Afterwards, at a media talk, he announced countrywide rallies to express solidarity with his chief of staff.

Talking to media persons outside the capital’s Police Lines Headquarters today, Chaudhry asserted that torture, whether physical or mental, won’t be allowed under any circumstances.

“I personally believe […] and this is not my party’s demand but mine […] that an independent panel should be formed and the torture should be investigated.

“And then the faces of those who tortured [Gill] and those who passed its orders should be brought forward in public,” he said, requesting the Supreme Court to take notice of the incident.

The PTI leader pointed out that the superior judiciary’s role in standing up against torture was extremely important.

“The judges of the Islamabad High Court should look at their magistrates and the way they took a stand against torture,” he said. “You are giving remand despite evidence of torture. The superior judiciary doesn’t have this mindset […] instead they believe in investigation torture first.”

He commended the Islamabad magistrate for ruling that Gill’s medical reports did not reflect his physical condition and ordered that he should be moved back to Pims.

“The magistrate took a brave decision despite pressure from so many sides. The superior judiciary should learn from the lower judiciary,” Chaudhry said.

Furthermore, he alleged that the PML-N wanted Gill to be remanded into police custody so that he could be forced to pass a statement against Imran. “They want him to say that those comments [passed on ARY News] were actually the statements of Imran Khan.”

“So, in this situation, we won’t [accept] any inquiry conducted by the Islamabad police,” the PTI leader stated, reiterating his demand for the independent panel.

He added that the PTI would not stay quiet against the torture. “We are going to protest against the treatment meted out at Gill today. The main rally will be taken out by Imran Khan in Islamabad but I also urge people to gather outside PTI’s divisional headquarters in all the cities and speak up against this.”

Separately, a Dawn report today said that the Islamabad administration has denied PTI permission to hold a rally in the federal capital, saying that Section 144 was in force in the city. The PTI, however, refused to comply with the directives and Chaudhry said the rally will proceed as planned.

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments (13)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
bhaRAT©
Aug 20, 2022 02:32pm
Exactly. When will neutrals relent? Why were these crooks imposed, given a free hand on fascism, destroy the economy and push the country back for years to come?
Reply Recommend 0
Its me
Aug 20, 2022 02:34pm
After Imran khan remarks against cursed rushdie, you better save your face.
Reply Recommend 0
Qbc
Aug 20, 2022 02:35pm
Even if he gets what he wants he will not be happy if the decision goes against his lies.
Reply Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Aug 20, 2022 02:35pm
That torture is a highly condemnable act. Someone is bent upon turning the country into a rogue state!
Reply Recommend 0
Aka
Aug 20, 2022 02:36pm
If PTI isn’t backing up Gill’s narrative then Why Doing all this drama let Gill be fully investigated
Reply Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Aug 20, 2022 02:37pm
PTI must take a stand. Enough is enough! This lot in Govt has no character, no shame, just illiterate lot! Their handlers' vanity is destroying everything!
Reply Recommend 0
Ayesha Sadozai
Aug 20, 2022 02:38pm
Complete nonsense and lies, fake and negative propaganda by PTI criminals to try to save themselves by diverting public attention from their many crimes and potential legal proceedings.
Reply Recommend 0
Hindsight
Aug 20, 2022 02:39pm
There is no such thing as ‘independent’ in corrupt nations unfortunately. Everyone has a price except the very few.
Reply Recommend 0
Hindsight
Aug 20, 2022 02:40pm
If our Neutrals can be bought then there is no chance of independent -anything.
Reply Recommend 0
Shakil
Aug 20, 2022 02:43pm
General public is sick and tired of listening to degraded news from all parties. All of them should be sacked. IK will say anything to please his image, even to make remarks on Rushdie.
Reply Recommend 0
Integrity
Aug 20, 2022 02:53pm
Subedar Sanaullah where are you!
Reply Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Aug 20, 2022 03:02pm
@Integrity , In Dubai. He has finally realised he can no longer take blame for what his handlers want him to do.
Reply Recommend 0
MJan
Aug 20, 2022 03:26pm
The thugs torturing a citizen must be exposed and prosecuted.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Changing tune
Updated 20 Aug, 2022

Changing tune

After about a week of remorse, it seems Imran is back to complaining about the establishment to the establishment.
Lifting import curbs
20 Aug, 2022

Lifting import curbs

LESS than two months after the passage of the national budget, the PML-N-led ruling coalition has announced new...
Unlawful number plates
20 Aug, 2022

Unlawful number plates

A CRACKDOWN against vehicles plying the roads using ‘AFR’ (applied for registration) number plates, as well as...
Pawn sacrifice
Updated 19 Aug, 2022

Pawn sacrifice

Concerns over torture allegedly perpetrated against Gill are valid and must be looked into forthwith.
Frozen conflict
19 Aug, 2022

Frozen conflict

THE recent discovery of the body of an Indian soldier lost in an ice storm on the Siachen glacier 38 years ago yet...
Deadly rains
19 Aug, 2022

Deadly rains

THERE seems to be no end to our monsoon misery. Deadly rains continue to lash several parts of the country,...