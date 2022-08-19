DAWN.COM Logo

Islamabad court orders authorities to shift Gill to Pims, conduct another medical check-up

Tahir Naseer Published August 19, 2022 Updated August 19, 2022 03:46pm
<p>PTI leader Shahbaz Gill was taken to the courtroom at a Islamabad district and sessions court in a wheelchair on Friday. — DawnNewsTV</p>

An Islamabad district and sessions court on Friday directed Islamabad police to shift PTI leader Shahbaz Gill to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (Pims) for another medical examination.

The court issued the directives as it suspended till Monday the handing over of Gill to police for the completion of his two-day physical remand, approved on Wednesday, and concluded that the remand time started today morning when the PTI leader was handed over to police from hospital authorities.

Gill, who has been arrested in connection with the FIR registered against him for allegedly inciting mutiny among armed forces, was produced before Judicial Magistrate Raja Farrukh Ali Khan earlier today.

He was taken to court in an ambulance from Pims, where he was shifted late on Wednesday night after he complained of breathing problems amid reports of him being subjected to torture while in police custody.

Footage from outside the courtroom showed officials crowding around Gill, who appeared to be having difficulty breathing, as he arrived in a wheelchair.

In a video shared by the PTI’s official Twitter account, Gill could be seen crying out for his “mask” while being taken to the courtroom. The tweet described the scene as “heartbreaking”.

The order

In its order, the court contemplated whether the period of Gill’s two-day remand, which was approved on Wednesday, had lapsed.

The court observed that the investigating officer (IO) had sought permission from the Pims’ management to conduct an investigation at the facility, but his request was denied.

Had the IO’s request been accepted, “it could have been considered that the time of physical remand started from the point when the doctor granted permission for [the investigation],” the court order said.

It added that the time of the physical remand “would start when the custody of the accused would formally be given to the investigation officer for interrogation and recovery and by no stretch of the imagination the time spent by the accused in hospital can be considered as a time of physical remand”.

According to the court order, the formal custody of Gill was handed over to police at 7:15am today.

The court concluded that the remand time would start from the point when “hospital authorities, after going through medical investigations, declare the accused fit for facing physical remand and the same is missing in the instant case”.

Citing the claims of Gill’s lawyer regarding his unfit medical condition, the court observed a physical examination of the suspect at the court had found that he was wheezing and experiencing shortness of breath.

The court order also mentioned that an oxygen cylinder had also been provided to Gill in the courtroom upon his request.

And “it is not out of place to mention here that if the medical board of Pims authorities came to the conclusion that the accused is fit to be discharged from the hospital, then why was he brought on the premises of the court in an ambulance, and that too with oxygen support,” the order said.

“The said fact alone is sufficient to hold that neither the hospital authorities nor the police authorities are confident enough regarding the health of the accused,” the court said, adding that given the circumstances, it was “not inclined” to hand over Gill’s custody to police for 48 hours today.

The court stated that the handing over of Gill to police for the completion of his two-day remand was hereby suspended till Monday and directed the IO to hand over Gill to Pims authorities for a medical examination.

Based on its observation that Gill’s two-day physical remand never finished, the court also rejected the defence counsel’s request to consider Gill’s remand as “elapsed”. The court concluded that the request was “not tenable”.

Moreover, the court turned down the defence counsel’s request to issue orders for the registration of an FIR over the alleged torture on Gill in police custody.

“The request is “not tenable” before this court as the “undersigned is not working as justice of peace and the powers of justice of peace only vest with Worthy Court of Sessions,” the court said.

Today’s hearing

During the hearing, police asked the court to extend the PTI leader’s physical remand for another eight days.

The judicial magistrate noted that the court had previously granted police two-day physical remand of Gill. “Why are you making a request for eight [more] days?” he questioned.

The judge also questioned whether the previous physical remand remained “uninitiated”. “Was the earlier two-day remand technically uninitiated? Were police able to investigate during the two days’ time?”

He also asked police to clarify whether they were asking for a new remand or seeking an extension of the previous one.

While presenting his arguments, Gill’s lawyer, Advocate Faisal Chaudhry, contended before the court that his client’s illness was there for everyone to see.

“His issue is genuine,” he said, adding that his medical report also pointed towards the fact that he was tortured. “You can see. [Gill] has been presented before the court in a wheelchair and along with an oxygen cylinder,” the lawyer said.

Advocate Chaudhry contested the police’s plea for Gill’s custody, saying that extending the PTI leader’s physical remand would endanger his life.

After reading out the Islamabad High Court’s (IHC) order on Gill’s physical remand — in which the matter of Gill’s remand was referred back to the trial court — the lawyer said the prosecution had given assurances that Gill would be kept in the hospital till Monday.

The lawyer further argued that according to the remand papers submitted by police, they were admitting that Gill’s two-day remand had finished.

“It is proven that the investigating officer was given Gill’s custody from Adiala Jail,” Advocate Chaudhry added. He also alleged that police had interrogated Gill at the hospital.

For his part, Gill said that the medical report submitted to the court was fake. “The real report is not the one which they have submitted,” he claimed, urging the court to seek his actual report.

While presenting his arguments, the police prosecutor contended that the law did not state that a sick person could not be remanded to police custody. “The life of every suspect is precious and the investigator exercises complete caution,” he said.

Special public prosecutor Raja Rizwan Abbasi said even if the court allowed Gill’s physical remand, it was the responsibility of the investigating officer (IO) to take care of the suspect’s health.

“Gill’s medical examination was conducted when he was admitted [to the hospital],” he said, adding that the IO had sought permission from the hospital management for investigation yesterday but his request was denied.

The public prosecutor also said that jail doctors were present during the hearing in the Islamabad High Court. “They [the doctors] told the court that when they visited Gill, he had no issues and his reports were normal.”

Here, Advocate Chaudhry interjected and said jail doctors had said no such thing.

“Let me talk. Don’t do this,” Abbasi retorted.

Subsequently, the judicial magistrate intervened and instructed the prosecution to continue their arguments, adding that Chaudhry would later be given time to respond.

Continuing, Abbasi, quoting the jail doctors, said that Gill complained of his condition the day the court passed its verdict on the physical remand.

He then pleaded with the court to accept the application to extend Gill’s physical remand.

At that, Advocate Chaudhry pointed out that the medical report concerning the condition of Gill’s lungs had not been presented to the court. He added that if the court allowed, he could present Gill’s medical history.

The lawyer argued that earlier, the court had issued notices for case dismissals in light of the medical history and physical remand could not be granted in such a case.

The judge then suspended the hearing and reserved the verdict on the plea.

Separately, Islamabad police claimed in a tweet that the board constituted for Gill’s medical examination had declared him to be “fit”.

Police alleged that Gill was pretending to be sick in order to use his illness to “create hurdles in the way of the investigation”.

No question of torture, says Sherry

Minister for Climate Change Sherry Rehman, meanwhile, asserted that the government would investigate the claims that Gill was tortured but brushed aside concerns of it actually taking place.

“The pictures that were shown to us depict no signs of torture,” she said while speaking in the Senate on Friday. “But if Gill has been tortured, we will surely investigate it.”

Rehman further assured that everyone had the right to a fair trial.

“Their leader [Imran Khan] has been saying […] appeals are being made to neutrals […] there is no question of torture,” the minister added.

Later, opposition members in the Senate registered their protest against the government by chanting slogans and gathered near the speaker’s dias.

The controversy

On August 9, the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) had issued a show-cause notice to ARY News for airing comments from Gill, that it said were “highly hateful and seditious” remarks tantamount to “incite armed forces towards revolt”.

The notice went on to say that Gill was invited via a telephonic call for his comments and during his talk with the channel, Gill had alleged that the government was trying to provoke the lower and middle tier of the army against the PTI, saying the families of such “rank and file” support Imran Khan and his party “which is fuelling rage within the government”.

He had also alleged that the “strategic media cell” of the ruling PML-N was spreading false information and fake news to create divisions between PTI chief Imran Khan and the armed forces.

Gill had said the government leaders, including Javed Latif, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif and former National Assembly speaker Ayaz Sadiq, had lambasted the army in the past “and they were at the government positions now”.

“The statement made by the guest on ARY News is a violation of Article 19 of the Constitution as well as Pemra laws. Airing of such content on your news channel shows either weak editorial control on the content or the licensee is intentionally indulged in providing its platform to such individuals who intend to spread malice and hatred against state institutions for their vested interests,” the watchdog stated.

“Dr Gill tried to malign the federal government, claiming the government functionaries are spearheading a campaign through social media cell for propagating anti-army narrative,” the authority said.

Read more

Comments (62)
J
Aug 19, 2022 11:38am
Ban the most violent party PTI in the history of Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Anwar
Aug 19, 2022 11:40am
I stand against any violence and torture. But his pathetic acting is making me rethink!
Reply Recommend 0
Naxalite
Aug 19, 2022 11:41am
Shame on neutrals
Reply Recommend 0
Ilyas Kashmiri
Aug 19, 2022 11:42am
Freedom of speech, but no guarantee of freedom after speech .. sad state of the present regime
Reply Recommend 0
El Cid
Aug 19, 2022 11:43am
It is time for the international community to step in and take charge of this horror show.
Reply Recommend 0
WAJID
Aug 19, 2022 11:47am
At least he is Ph.D scholar and was professor in University.
Reply Recommend 0
M Emad
Aug 19, 2022 11:47am
. . . . 'inciting mutiny among armed forces' . . .
Reply Recommend 0
Gyani
Aug 19, 2022 11:53am
Establishment is the real decision maker
Reply Recommend 0
Delta 1
Aug 19, 2022 11:53am
Government has no credibility left
Reply Recommend 0
TheTruthful
Aug 19, 2022 11:56am
The criminals and thugs are in power so they will kill and crush whoever they want to!
Reply Recommend 0
Ismail
Aug 19, 2022 12:04pm
I think judge must be waiting for GHQ's order to release the verdict.
Reply Recommend 0
$hoaib
Aug 19, 2022 12:06pm
@WAJID , Yet he still behaved like a stage drama actor
Reply Recommend 0
Ba Akhlaq
Aug 19, 2022 12:10pm
If he had behaved and acted like a University Professor he would not have faced this situation.
Reply Recommend 0
Qasim Ali
Aug 19, 2022 12:14pm
Well thats not software upgrade, thats a hard reset.
Reply Recommend 0
Anonymouseee
Aug 19, 2022 12:16pm
Enough with this imported puppet government. Kick them out.
Reply Recommend 0
Yasmin Elahi
Aug 19, 2022 12:17pm
Tragic and inhumane treatment meted out to Shahbaaz Gill. What a mess ths government is creating in every field!
Reply Recommend 0
expat_uae
Aug 19, 2022 12:26pm
looks like shahbaz gill is getting the same treatment PTI was giving its opponents when they were in power
Reply Recommend 0
Iftikhar Khan
Aug 19, 2022 12:27pm
Next Step: From PIMS to USA for treatment.
Reply Recommend 0
Gohar Bandali
Aug 19, 2022 12:28pm
What’s going on here? Is this how human beings with opposing views are supposed to be treated?
Reply Recommend 0
Rizwan
Aug 19, 2022 12:31pm
He deserved this.
Reply Recommend 0
Ali
Aug 19, 2022 12:32pm
Shahbaz gill was abusing everyone and after this drama he will be released and will again abuse everyone
Reply Recommend 0
Pakistani
Aug 19, 2022 12:38pm
Gill is nothing but a drama queen like his master!!
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Aug 19, 2022 12:57pm
@TheTruthful, The criminals and thugs are in power so they will kill and crush whoever they want to! Backed by the 'real problem' behind the scene actors.
Reply Recommend 0
AW
Aug 19, 2022 12:59pm
Despicable- Horrifying zulm. Free Shahbaz Gill now and immediately- the whole nation should apologize to Dr. Gill including the judges
Reply Recommend 0
Chacha Jee
Aug 19, 2022 01:00pm
Imran Khan should understand now what he is dealing with. .
Reply Recommend 0
zebswati
Aug 19, 2022 01:04pm
Software update was expected , looks like hardware update is planned !
Reply Recommend 0
Abrar
Aug 19, 2022 01:07pm
Where are those who used to laugh on people getting ill when arrested???
Reply Recommend 0
Syed Ziauddin
Aug 19, 2022 01:09pm
@Pakistani, like nawaz sharif, asif ali zardai, sharjeel memon, and all others jo bemar thay is say pehlay, they are drama kings.
Reply Recommend 0
Khan_incompetent
Aug 19, 2022 01:10pm
Punish this guy with the harshest punishment. The cult leader should think twice about speaking about our army
Reply Recommend 0
Mannie
Aug 19, 2022 01:21pm
Corrupt government needs to go
Reply Recommend 0
Mannie
Aug 19, 2022 01:22pm
I hope karma takes care of those supporting such acts
Reply Recommend 0
Syed (UK)
Aug 19, 2022 01:24pm
@Delta 1, when did it have credibility in the first place
Reply Recommend 0
NN
Aug 19, 2022 01:25pm
@Pakistani, looks like he may have learnt from the best of the drama queens/kings i.e the Sharif and Zaradari clans.
Reply Recommend 0
Syed (UK)
Aug 19, 2022 01:26pm
@Chacha Jee , the nation now understands and the nation will reply in unprecedented numbers in next election. Don't worry
Reply Recommend 0
Qamar
Aug 19, 2022 01:29pm
Shameful act by #islamabadpolice. Institutions also need to learn how to get respected. PMLN is known for their dirty tricks, so no change!
Reply Recommend 0
Observer 2
Aug 19, 2022 01:31pm
Another eight days?
Reply Recommend 0
Qamar
Aug 19, 2022 01:31pm
@Rizwan, how? Why? What dark ages you live in? Torture to get what evidence? This sadistic mindset has resulted in this behavior.
Reply Recommend 0
Irfan
Aug 19, 2022 01:35pm
Oscar winning performance by Shahbaz Gill.
Reply Recommend 0
Pakistani
Aug 19, 2022 01:46pm
@Qasim Ali, Good one Sir
Reply Recommend 0
Fahmida
Aug 19, 2022 01:47pm
Gill Deserves Academy Award for Acting
Reply Recommend 0
Fahmida
Aug 19, 2022 01:47pm
@Ba Akhlaq, agreed
Reply Recommend 0
Pakistani
Aug 19, 2022 01:48pm
@TheTruthful, What goes around, comes around!! Enjoy.
Reply Recommend 0
Abu
Aug 19, 2022 01:54pm
@M Emad , the whole idea of pak is dead for me!
Reply Recommend 0
Asif
Aug 19, 2022 01:54pm
He actually looks weak after nearly a week in this situation
Reply Recommend 0
Realistic
Aug 19, 2022 01:57pm
@Rizwan, no he does not
Reply Recommend 0
Hasnain Haque
Aug 19, 2022 01:57pm
@Rizwan, It could be you tomorrow and I hope it is you.
Reply Recommend 0
SkyHawk
Aug 19, 2022 01:59pm
Serious violations of human rights going on in Pakistan by this corrupt government of convicted criminals Sharif and zardari mafia.
Reply Recommend 0
Amir Qureshi
Aug 19, 2022 01:59pm
Establishment making an example out of Gill.
Reply Recommend 0
Hamid
Aug 19, 2022 02:00pm
Good acting gill sab
Reply Recommend 0
Hamid
Aug 19, 2022 02:01pm
Don't forget What they did to opposition
Reply Recommend 0
Zuk
Aug 19, 2022 02:15pm
Rana Sana Ullah delivering on his promise to PMLN Supremo that he will "handle " PTI.
Reply Recommend 0
Sid
Aug 19, 2022 02:17pm
An absolute farce!… a perfectly healthy man has been put into such a state - shocking and neutrals stay neutral
Reply Recommend 0
Arshad Khan
Aug 19, 2022 02:18pm
The way he is acting, I hope police can fake an encounter and the country can get rid of at least one unwanted person.
Reply Recommend 0
Abdullah
Aug 19, 2022 02:19pm
Its relaxing to see him in such pain.He and his party created so much of trouble for the nation.Its only a poor person that can understand it.
Reply Recommend 0
Careless Whispers
Aug 19, 2022 02:19pm
All the loud mouth so called politicians get sick when questioned
Reply Recommend 0
No Ash
Aug 19, 2022 02:19pm
@M Emad , Army’s senior commanders have disarrayed and errored in their judgment.
Reply Recommend 0
INDIAN DALIT DELTA
Aug 19, 2022 02:21pm
The public statement from Islamabad police is very unprofessional…. they should refrain from making judgements and concentrate on investigating for which they are paid for!!!!
Reply Recommend 0
Raheel
Aug 19, 2022 02:28pm
Human rights are non existent in Pakistan. Well done PDM.
Reply Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Aug 19, 2022 02:30pm
This is fascism at work. Even the martial law in the bygone era was better!
Reply Recommend 0
Ather Akbari
Aug 19, 2022 02:31pm
He is an American citizen. Is he not? Will the US government not intervene to defend its citizen?
Reply Recommend 0
Nasser
Aug 19, 2022 02:34pm
Ali Wazir never cried when PTI brutally put him in jail
Reply Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Aug 19, 2022 02:35pm
@Rizwan, No, you do!
Reply Recommend 0

