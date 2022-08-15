DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | August 16, 2022

Imran distances himself from Gill's remarks, calls them 'wrong'

Dawn.com Published August 15, 2022 Updated August 16, 2022 09:34am
<p>PTI chairman Imran Khan speaking at an interview at GNN News. — DawnNewsTV</p>

PTI chairman Imran Khan speaking at an interview at GNN News. — DawnNewsTV

PTI chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan has distanced himself from his chief of staff Shahbaz Gill's controversial remarks aired on ARY News earlier this month, admitting that they were "wrong" and should not have been uttered.

Gill was arrested last week at Banigala Chowk in the capital after a video clip of his controversial remarks, aired on ARY News, went viral on social media. Later in the day, he was booked on charges of sedition and inciting the public against the state institutions. He is currently incarcerated in Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi.

In an interview with journalist Fereeha M Idrees on GNN News today, Imran said: "He [Gill] shouldn't have said it because it falls under instigating the army [...] it is completely right [...] we want to see army as a strong institution."

However, the PTI chief contended that statements against the establishment were also passed by coalition government leaders Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Maryam Nawaz, Ayaz Sadiq, Nawaz Sharif and others in the past.

"But what happened with them?"

Imran said he was "extremely upset" with the treatment meted out at Gill in prison. "It is extremely painful. I didn't even know this [...] Our lawyers told us that his clothes were stripped off and he was beaten up.

"They are torturing and trying to mentally break him. And they are forcing him to give statements against Imran Khan," the ex-premier alleged, adding that if "Imran has to say something, he will say it himself [...] he doesn't need Shahbaz Gill for that".

He further revealed that Gill was asked about "Imran and Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed's meetings".

Propaganda campaign against PTI

Imran also claimed that everything that happened with Gill was a conspiracy to "scare PTI supporters" and "create an impression that PTI is against the army and martyrs".

"This propaganda campaign was created in the prime minister's cell," he alleged, adding that the closure of ARY News was also part of the conspiracy.

"This is all their plan to shut my supporters," the former prime minister pointed out, continuing that the same was being done with YouTubers who spoke up in support of him.

"Their aim is to make a treason case against us and create misunderstanding between the army and PTI because we are the only party that represents all of the provinces."

Gill’s controversial comments

Earlier this week, the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) issued a show-cause notice to ARY News for airing comments from Gill, that it said were “highly hateful and seditious” remarks tantamount to “incite armed forces towards revolt”.

The notice stated that Gill was invited via a telephonic call for his comments and during his talk with the channel, Gill had alleged that the government was trying to provoke the lower and middle tier of the army against the PTI, saying the families of such “rank and file” support Imran Khan and his party “which is fuelling rage within the government”.

He had also alleged that the “strategic media cell” of the ruling PML-N was spreading false information and fake news to create divisions between PTI chief Imran Khan and the armed forces.

Gill had said the government leaders, including Javed Latif, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif and former National Assembly speaker Ayaz Sadiq, had lambasted the army in the past “and they were at the government positions now”.

“The statement made by the guest on ARY News is a violation of Article 19 of the Constitution as well as Pemra laws. Airing of such content on your news channel shows either weak editorial control on the content or the licensee is intentionally indulged in providing its platform to such individuals who intend to spread malice and hatred against state institutions for their vested interests,” the watchdog stated.

“Dr Gill tried to malign the federal government, claiming the government functionaries are spearheading a campaign through social media cell for propagating anti-army narrative,” the authority said.

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments (113)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Lahori_Logic
Aug 15, 2022 11:34pm
Yes IK, throw Gill under the bus, like all of your principals.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Malik
Aug 15, 2022 11:40pm
software update much?!
Reply Recommend 0
Jalal Khan
Aug 15, 2022 11:41pm
Gill is innocent release him!
Reply Recommend 0
Jalal Khan
Aug 15, 2022 11:41pm
Its time to rise!
Reply Recommend 0
Babu Ram
Aug 15, 2022 11:42pm
Pakistan's version of "fringe elements".
Reply Recommend 0
Hindsight
Aug 15, 2022 11:42pm
He is a true leader of a nation in need of a true leader. But it’s being shamefully governed by a criminal gang, taking the future of the next generation away from them.
Reply Recommend 0
Pakistan First
Aug 15, 2022 11:43pm
What Gill said, he spoke the same language as his leader IK often said in recent protest rallies, Gill was IK Chief of staff as well before his arrest.
Reply Recommend 0
Ibrahim S
Aug 15, 2022 11:47pm
What a coward , he threw Gill under the bus
Reply Recommend 0
Aziz Ahmed
Aug 15, 2022 11:53pm
Another U turn by Imran Khan.
Reply Recommend 0
M Emad
Aug 15, 2022 11:54pm
Gill US citizen ?
Reply Recommend 0
Dehati
Aug 15, 2022 11:55pm
Classic Imran Niazi Move.
Reply Recommend 0
Ahmed
Aug 15, 2022 11:58pm
Another new uturn
Reply Recommend 0
Dani
Aug 16, 2022 12:03am
Software updated
Reply Recommend 0
Amir Qureshi
Aug 16, 2022 12:12am
Software update?
Reply Recommend 0
Makhlooq
Aug 16, 2022 12:12am
Now I know why my parents always tell me to stay away from such friends (those who are ready to sacrifice you for their own needs).
Reply Recommend 0
a4
Aug 16, 2022 12:12am
Those in power fail to realize it is not forever. Decency should be the norm in any civilized society
Reply Recommend 0
MirzaCanada
Aug 16, 2022 12:16am
Too late Mr. Former Toshakhana Minister.
Reply Recommend 0
nouman
Aug 16, 2022 12:21am
Now lets see PMLN leaders get jailed for their more abusing remarks about our military just few years back.
Reply Recommend 0
AMJAD KHAN
Aug 16, 2022 12:23am
Rana SanaUllah and Neutral must remember a law of nature. “ Every dog has a day “.
Reply Recommend 0
Punjabi Lion
Aug 16, 2022 12:30am
IK has taken another U turn.
Reply Recommend 0
Kirran
Aug 16, 2022 12:34am
Imported government mischief making with Establishment playing old games of divide and rule
Reply Recommend 0
Abdur Razzaque
Aug 16, 2022 12:37am
That's right. No party or the head of the party can be liable for a personal opinion made by others without approval from them. Freed Gill and release the ban on ARY.
Reply Recommend 0
OTHER SIDE
Aug 16, 2022 12:37am
Poor scapegoat.
Reply Recommend 0
DR. Sahib
Aug 16, 2022 12:43am
shame on khan for abandoning Gill, the people will abanfon khan now. Gill spoke truth to power and power punished him, he is the true leader not imran
Reply Recommend 0
Vinod Kumar
Aug 16, 2022 12:46am
What about his own absurd remarks he has been making during all these months.
Reply Recommend 0
Zain
Aug 16, 2022 12:48am
There comes another U turn.
Reply Recommend 0
Javed
Aug 16, 2022 12:49am
If he had to throw him under the bus he should have done it early on. Now he is in loss both ways.
Reply Recommend 0
Asfand
Aug 16, 2022 12:50am
When it comes to saving his skin, he will go to a
Reply Recommend 0
Ibrahim
Aug 16, 2022 12:59am
Throw Nawaz and Zardari in jail as well. Maybe rough them up to, for their multiple speeches on record against the military. Such a double standard.
Reply Recommend 0
Whats in a name
Aug 16, 2022 01:08am
I don't think Gill said anything that Imran has not said before. Imran has a long history of losing friends and alienating supporters.
Reply Recommend 0
Uyghur Ahmadi
Aug 16, 2022 01:18am
Scared?
Reply Recommend 0
Truthful
Aug 16, 2022 01:20am
It took him two weeks to say this This is how much he is delayed and twisted
Reply Recommend 0
Truthful
Aug 16, 2022 01:21am
Can u MAKE UP YOUR MIND ALREADY He is so twisted
Reply Recommend 0
Attiya
Aug 16, 2022 01:32am
How can you malign the maligned!
Reply Recommend 0
Asif Usman
Aug 16, 2022 01:44am
Every thing is allowed for Sharifs, Niazi, Zardari......and will be treated as VIP by law.......rest will disappear....
Reply Recommend 0
Multani
Aug 16, 2022 01:46am
IK is charismatic leader and only one to bring respect and shed colonial mindset and be free.
Reply Recommend 0
salvi4
Aug 16, 2022 01:52am
Software Update for Niazi.
Reply Recommend 0
Abdullah
Aug 16, 2022 01:57am
Software is getting updated slowly slowly.
Reply Recommend 0
Imran
Aug 16, 2022 02:01am
Took a while
Reply Recommend 0
Hillary & Bill
Aug 16, 2022 02:04am
He threw Dr Gill under the bus! What a selfish narcissistic person?
Reply Recommend 0
Musings, musings
Aug 16, 2022 02:06am
A day late and a dollar short. That is the clueless Niazi for you.
Reply Recommend 0
Ak
Aug 16, 2022 02:17am
The problem with imran Khan is that he leaves his core supporters defenceless in their need of hour. He ditches anyone to save his skin. It is imran who started attacking army in his public speeches but when he understood that he needs to mend his relationship with army he took u turn and left gill to fend for himself.
Reply Recommend 0
Abs UK
Aug 16, 2022 02:17am
Shocking treatment of Gill
Reply Recommend 0
Pathanoo
Aug 16, 2022 02:19am
I do not blame Shahbaz Gill totally for the seditious statment about the Army. The gensis of that statement is in all the baseless statements Imran Khan has made about the Army and backed off when it suited him.
Reply Recommend 0
Shaukat
Aug 16, 2022 02:28am
Gill and Niazi are doomed, they made a big mistake to badmouth the army. Sedation charges made by them carry the death penalty or life in prison, all the proof is on the air broadcast on ARY news. Finding Gill's phone has no significance, proof is on the air already.
Reply Recommend 0
Jay
Aug 16, 2022 02:28am
Well said
Reply Recommend 0
Iftikhar Ahmed
Aug 16, 2022 02:32am
Wrong? My guess was he would call this an American conspiracy too. When the pressure mounts, our fearless kaptaan can take any u turn.
Reply Recommend 0
atif
Aug 16, 2022 02:44am
Gil ditched
Reply Recommend 0
A shah
Aug 16, 2022 02:49am
King of U-Turns
Reply Recommend 0
Jo Original
Aug 16, 2022 03:00am
Get rid of Gill. He's a liability. In any case he's American Green card holder and has no affiliation to Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Zia Uddin, PhD
Aug 16, 2022 03:04am
Imran Khan, you should have said this on the very first day.
Reply Recommend 0
Denali
Aug 16, 2022 03:06am
To acknowledge and admit it when you are wrong is a gift. Not sure if the corrupt regime will ever understand this.
Reply Recommend 0
Ali Ansari
Aug 16, 2022 03:07am
Fascist Govt Unacceptable.
Reply Recommend 0
FARIDA RAHMAN
Aug 16, 2022 03:18am
Gill had just repeated what Imran Khan had been saying all along, so why alone Gill should be punished/
Reply Recommend 0
Hope786
Aug 16, 2022 03:21am
Man is disgrace, he fools his followers. Shame.
Reply Recommend 0
Henchi
Aug 16, 2022 03:25am
Hmm. Throwing him under the bus.
Reply Recommend 0
Novoice
Aug 16, 2022 03:33am
Your personal spokesperson. Speaking your message. You and your cult followers believe that even treason is justified as long as you can have the seat of power back.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Aug 16, 2022 03:33am
He's 100 percent right.
Reply Recommend 0
EEsan
Aug 16, 2022 03:33am
In order to save his political career IK has dumped Shahbaz Gill.
Reply Recommend 0
TRUEMAN
Aug 16, 2022 03:35am
Yaaroo ka year...
Reply Recommend 0
Imran U-Turn Master
Aug 16, 2022 03:49am
Another U-Turn by the U-Turn master!
Reply Recommend 0
Anser
Aug 16, 2022 03:50am
He is simply “Truthful”! Love your principles IK, a fan from Chicago!
Reply Recommend 0
Skhan
Aug 16, 2022 03:54am
As expected. Want to wriggle out.
Reply Recommend 0
John
Aug 16, 2022 03:54am
Imran Khan is the most unfaithful, selfish and coward leader of this world currently
Reply Recommend 0
Hassan
Aug 16, 2022 03:58am
Software updated, new version removed the imported “gill” bug.
Reply Recommend 0
Ali Sabir
Aug 16, 2022 04:00am
... Politicians need to think before they speak. "Danger. Put brain in gear before opening mouth."
Reply Recommend 0
DeSilva
Aug 16, 2022 04:10am
Imran, who are neutrals, you are blaming for last 4-5 months.
Reply Recommend 0
DeSilva
Aug 16, 2022 04:11am
Imran, now understand who is boss. He should have known when his selection was done earlier.
Reply Recommend 0
Zamir
Aug 16, 2022 04:30am
Niazi time is over.
Reply Recommend 0
Zoltar
Aug 16, 2022 04:49am
Another U turn by “U Turn Niazi”
Reply Recommend 0
A
Aug 16, 2022 04:49am
It was as per IKs instructions and environment he has build in the nation. Throwing Gill under the bus is so not like a leader. People will now on hesitate to stay in PTI.
Reply Recommend 0
gt
Aug 16, 2022 05:04am
Pakistan need new elections now
Reply Recommend 0
Abbas Mehr
Aug 16, 2022 05:07am
Shehbaz Gill has always asserted himself as being an "Official Spokesman" for PTI and his statement can surely not be taken in isolation or personal opinion. Facts must be probed into and responsible chain of command be taken to task, regardless.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Aug 16, 2022 05:15am
He's 100 percent right.
Reply Recommend 0
Ibrahim S
Aug 16, 2022 05:38am
A great leader take the responsibility and faces the crossfires to defend his followers . IKN is no leader , he is trying to save his own skin
Reply Recommend 0
Basit
Aug 16, 2022 05:39am
Highly doubt any sane Pakistani with ability to travel abroad would want to live in Pakistan now given how state institutions get away with torturing citizens like this, “ripping his clothes and beating him up”
Reply Recommend 0
Farooq
Aug 16, 2022 05:54am
This man went to jail for Imran Khan. He is probably being beaten up and humiliated. And Imran says things against him.
Reply Recommend 0
AHAQ
Aug 16, 2022 06:00am
The crooks and imported came to power through conspiracy and are continuing along with their plans on more conspiracies to stay in power.
Reply Recommend 0
Nambi
Aug 16, 2022 06:11am
Imran has shown his credibility of standing by his people.
Reply Recommend 0
Skeptic2
Aug 16, 2022 06:12am
Another U-turn by the lying coward. No surprise here.
Reply Recommend 0
Cancel culture
Aug 16, 2022 06:14am
Yes but it’s not wrong to say that they created terrorists like TTP! When will they apologise to the nation?
Reply Recommend 0
Skeptic2
Aug 16, 2022 06:15am
Where is Mazari? She made similar statements too. Is IK going to throw her under the bus too?
Reply Recommend 0
Skeptic2
Aug 16, 2022 06:22am
Everyone in the world knows that people in prison or in detention are tortured in Pakistan. Apparently, only one who did not know that was the lying IK.
Reply Recommend 0
Waqas PhD
Aug 16, 2022 06:34am
Again, big u turn
Reply Recommend 0
Saif Riza Khan
Aug 16, 2022 06:34am
He is a selfish man. He uses his people and throw them in dust bin. As predicted by Najam Sethi he used Gill and throw him.
Reply Recommend 0
Ali
Aug 16, 2022 06:38am
Biggest liar, ever witnessed.
Reply Recommend 0
Bilal lahori
Aug 16, 2022 06:40am
Biggest u-turner
Reply Recommend 0
RAaja Raman
Aug 16, 2022 06:49am
Dear IK, Please don't distance rather condemn Gill statement.
Reply Recommend 0
Pakistani1
Aug 16, 2022 06:52am
IK we are eagerly waiting for your next U Turn!
Reply Recommend 0
Ali Mehdi
Aug 16, 2022 07:03am
That’s not quite like a good leader. You don’t disown your comrade to save yourself. A bad example indeed. We all know the truth n there’s no use to beat about the bush
Reply Recommend 0
Sher Khan
Aug 16, 2022 07:13am
It does seem like he is condemning Gill's remarks.
Reply Recommend 0
Sammy
Aug 16, 2022 07:23am
IK will do anything to get the power back, throwing Gill under the bus is no big deal for him. It is IK who came up with the slur "neutrals", mir jafffar, mir saddaq etc...
Reply Recommend 0
ENGR Hamid Shafiq
Aug 16, 2022 07:27am
@M Emad , No
Reply Recommend 0
Haq
Aug 16, 2022 07:33am
@Lahori_Logic, Yes IK, throw Gill under the bus, like all of your principals Like shebaz threw nawaz under.
Reply Recommend 0
Ijaz Durrani
Aug 16, 2022 07:33am
In line with IK's policy; Create turbulence, then back off pleading innocence. So very predictable!!
Reply Recommend 0
Haq
Aug 16, 2022 07:34am
@Ibrahim S, What a coward , he threw Gill under the bus What is wrong is wrong, never justify it
Reply Recommend 0
fida
Aug 16, 2022 07:43am
Gill was a mouth piece of Imran Khan. He is a dud, should have known that Imran Khan, when he has used up a person, doesn't go to his help. This is what Imran Khan did to many including Jahangir Tarin. Now Gill is going to root in the jail.
Reply Recommend 0
fida
Aug 16, 2022 07:44am
@Jalal Khan, and go after the big fish Imran Khan.
Reply Recommend 0
Tahir Raouf
Aug 16, 2022 08:11am
All those who endorsed the statement first given by Gill will also be charged under abetment law and action must be taken against them too
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Aug 16, 2022 08:21am
Very disappointing! A captain takes ownership of his and his teams mistakes! If it isn’t neutrals its poor Gill at the receiving end of blame shifting!
Reply Recommend 0
Samuel
Aug 16, 2022 08:33am
Finally
Reply Recommend 0
Javed
Aug 16, 2022 08:36am
@Jo Original, a green card holder who chooses to live in Pakistan is more patriotic than someone who has no choice.
Reply Recommend 0
Khalil
Aug 16, 2022 08:47am
What did Gill even say can some one quote i have yet to read it
Reply Recommend 0
Nassir Uddin
Aug 16, 2022 09:20am
@Fastrack , this is not a cricket match.
Reply Recommend 0
Nambi
Aug 16, 2022 09:29am
Imran throws everyone under the bus except himself and Farah Gogi.
Reply Recommend 0
Anonymouseee
Aug 16, 2022 09:34am
PTI has always stood firmly with Pak armed forces. We Pakistanis support both PTI and Pak Armed Forces. No compromise on this.
Reply Recommend 0
BSD
Aug 16, 2022 10:08am
UTK. U-turn Khan
Reply Recommend 0
Atiya Sami
Aug 16, 2022 10:16am
Dont u know it's our system u need VIP treatment which is not available.
Reply Recommend 0
ANS
Aug 16, 2022 10:31am
@Jalal Khan, so you want to take his place?
Reply Recommend 0
ANS
Aug 16, 2022 10:32am
@Abdullah, malfunctioning mostly though
Reply Recommend 0
Jo Original
Aug 16, 2022 10:59am
@Javed, He was earning a salary in the USA and in Pakistan. No wonder he is patriotic!
Reply Recommend 0
F Nawaz
Aug 16, 2022 11:05am
A bigger game is being played. But Gill said nothing that was not the truth.
Reply Recommend 0
Ather Malik
Aug 16, 2022 11:08am
Bias and selective application of law. Different rules for IK and the rest PDM bunch. Much offensive remarks made by them but ignored.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Shared goals
Updated 16 Aug, 2022

Shared goals

It is high time that all parties realise that negotiation on the economy does not need to be held hostage to political rivalries.
Making amends?
16 Aug, 2022

Making amends?

WHERE relations with the US are concerned, there has been a distinct shift in Imran Khan’s tone. While the PTI...
Hazardous celebration
16 Aug, 2022

Hazardous celebration

CAN celebratory actions that often result in death or lifelong injuries really be described as such? Be it Eid, New...
Taliban anniversary
15 Aug, 2022

Taliban anniversary

A YEAR ago on this day, the Afghan Taliban rolled into Kabul as the Western-backed government fell like a house of...
Extreme measures
Updated 15 Aug, 2022

Extreme measures

Government has overreacted to a degree that has given ammunition to the PTI to accuse it of ‘fascism’.
A depraved society
15 Aug, 2022

A depraved society

IF the extent of sexual violence against women and children is any measure of a society’s moral degradation, then ...