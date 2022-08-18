DAWN.COM Logo

Capital police prevail in tug of war over Shahbaz Gill’s custody

Mohammad Asghar | Malik Asad Published August 18, 2022 Updated August 18, 2022 07:53am
Capital police personnel shift Dr Shahbaz Gill to Pims after obtaining his custody on Wednesday.—Mohammad Asim
• Rawalpindi and Islamabad police come face to face outside Adiala Jail
• Court grants Islamabad police two-day physical remand
• Faisal Javed declares Gill’s words ‘a blunder’ in Senate

RAWALPINDI: After a two-hour long stand-off with Rawalpindi police, the capital’s police force finally managed to get the custody of PTI leader Dr Shahbaz Gill and moved him to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (Pims) on Wednesday night.

Later, Pims set up a five-member board to examine Mr Gill’s condition.

A judicial magistrate had granted a two-day physical remand of Mr Gill and ordered the Islamabad police to conduct a medical examination.

However, Mr Gill, who was booked in a sedition case, was being held at Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail, which falls within the jurisdiction of the Punjab government.

In a bid to thwart the handover, arrangements were made to move Mr Gill to Raw­a­l­pindi District Head­quarters (DHQ) Hospital after he complained of breathing trouble, even though jail authorities were convinced that they had the facilities to treat Mr Gill.

Sources said a police party, led by Rawalpindi City Police Officer Syed Shahzad Nadeem Bukhari, reached the prison to comply with Punjab home department’s orders to shift Mr Gill to DHQ hospital.

On the other side, a team of Islamabad police, led by the SSP Operations, remained outside the jail to take him into custody.

As the stand-off intensified, the interior ministry mulled calling Rangers to force the handover, per unconfirmed reports. However, no such movement was witnessed on the ground.

Earlier in the day, an Islamabad sessions judge sent Mr Gill on a two-day physical remand upon the request of Islamabad police.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Zeba Chaudhry accepted the application filed by the Islamabad Advocate General Jahangir Khan Jadoon.

Special Prosecutor Raja Rizwan Abbasi pleaded that the remand was needed for further investigation and to collect the evidence. He argued that police have nominated Mr Gill in an FIR and his specific role in the case has been identified.

The recovery of his mobile phone was imperative to identify the ‘co conspirators’ and ‘those who wrote the script’, the prosecutor argued.

After hearing the arguments, ADSJ Chaudhry, while giving him into police custody for 48 hours, ordered them to get Mr Gill medically examined forthwith.

She also directed police to produce him before a judicial magistrate after the expiry of the two-day remand.

Mr Gill’s counsel had opposed the handover to the police and subsequently challenged the remand order.

After the court’s order, PTI Chairman Imran Khan took to Twitter to express his concerns over the move to send Mr Gill into police remand for the second time.

A tweet posted on the former prime minister’s official account said: “Very concerned about Shahbaz Gill being sent into police remand again. He is in a fragile state of mental & physical health because of the torture inflicted on him when he was abducted & taken to undisclosed location & then again at the police station.”

Mr Khan added that this was part of a conspiracy to target him and the PTI through a false confession, obtained through coercion.

While calling the action “absolutely unacceptable” Mr Khan vowed to take “all legal and political actions” to counter the alleged torture on Mr Gill and the “unconstitutional and illegal actions” agains the party leaders.

PTI Senior Vice President Fawad Chaudhry also reacted strongly to the order and said that judges were sending political workers into police remand to be tortured.

Also on Wednesday, PTI Senator Faisal Javed Khan conceded on the floor of the Senate that Mr Gill’s remarks against the armed forces were “a blunder”.

Speaking in the upper house, Mr Javed, who is believed to be a close confidant of Imran Khan, said the party leader’s chief of staff should not have made these remarks.

“Shahbaz Gill should be acted against and legal proceedings should take place because such statements cannot be acceptable.” he remarked.

However, he stressed that a fair trial should be held and condemned the alleged torture against Mr Gill. He also called applying the law uniformly, pointing out that leaders from the opposition had made much harsher remarks against state institutions. “They should also be brought to the dock,” he remarked.

Leader of the Opposition in the Senate Dr Shahzad Wasim also accused the government of demonstrating the worst kind of fascism and committing blatant human rights violations. He said a fair trial was the right of every citizen under the Constitution. He alleged that a conspiracy was being hatched to create a gulf between PTI and Pakistan Army.

Published in Dawn, August 18th, 2022

John
Aug 18, 2022 07:57am
Pathetic!
Hope786
Aug 18, 2022 07:59am
How hard the so called mighty fall! Is it an act? Or was he a paper tiger? Could it be treatment by his Niazi is putting him in depression?
Tahir Raouf
Aug 18, 2022 08:12am
As you sow so shall you reap, remember your time
Zia
Aug 18, 2022 08:13am
Shahbaz Gill is a visiting professor at a reputed University - what will happen when after his release he tells the gory tale of his torture - this will not only happen in the local media but will be raised at the alumni of his university in the USA. It will have repercussions world wide and everyone knows the fascist tactics of Nawaz Sharif mindset but military of Pakistan could face tough questioning as at the end buck will rest on them. PMLN is a blackmailer bunch and will do it
Aryann
Aug 18, 2022 08:13am
What is his crime??
Ali Sabir
Aug 18, 2022 08:16am
... Who cares really?
Denali
Aug 18, 2022 08:17am
Dr. Gill will not get a fair trial under this fascist regime
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Aug 18, 2022 08:22am
What a grisly, grim, grave, gruesome, gross and great tragedy?
Kursi
Aug 18, 2022 08:24am
Mr IK has said that ShahbazGill was abducted. Then why he has not filled an FIR for abduction.
Ahsan Gul
Aug 18, 2022 08:41am
@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, Time to improve your comments! Sincerely
Abdullah
Aug 18, 2022 08:43am
@Aryann , he is a traitor.
Novoice
Aug 18, 2022 08:48am
The ones that shout and harass others the most are weakest themselves under slightest pressure. Gill and his guru are typical bullies.
PAKISTANAIS D’OUTRE-MER
Aug 18, 2022 08:52am
Double jeopardy never allowed in any country. But in Shahbaz Gill case , two sets of remand each for 2 days is given by courts, said to be under severe pressure from Islamabad Administration. The accused Mr Gill is seriously ill, and facing multiple medical conditions, besides earlier resorted to 3rd degree beating by Islamabad Police. It’s time for IHC to intervene and grant bail to Mr Gill on life threatening circumstances being met to him. Technically he’s still under judicial custody.
Omer
Aug 18, 2022 08:54am
PTI had been making fun of NS and his wife illness. Now, Mr. Gill is using breathing problem to avoid going to jail.
Shahid H
Aug 18, 2022 08:56am
He is trying to wake up brainwashed public.
Kahsif Ajaz
Aug 18, 2022 09:01am
@Abdullah, What about Fazl ur Rahman, Mahmood Khan Achakzai, Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz, Asif Ali Zardari and so on who all spoke against Army and/or Pakistan?
Ijaz Ahmed
Aug 18, 2022 09:21am
Pakistan now has become a Banana Republic.
