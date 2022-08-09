DAWN.COM Logo

4 soldiers martyred in North Waziristan suicide attack: ISPR

Naveed Siddiqui Published August 9, 2022 Updated August 9, 2022 09:30am

Four soldiers were martyred in a suicide blast at a military convoy in the Mir Ali area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s North Waziristan district, the military’s media affairs wing said on Tuesday.

The martyred soldiers have been identified as 22-year-old Lance Naik Shahzaib, a resident of Mansehra, 26-year-old Lance Naik Sajjad, hailing from Ghizer, 25-year-old sepoy Umair, a resident of Kohat and 30-year-old sepoy Khurram, a resident of Narowal.

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), intelligence agencies have commenced investigations to find out details about the suicide bomber who carried out the attack and his handlers and facilitators.

The “Pakistan Army is determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers will not go unpunished,” the ISPR said.

Attacks on security forces and clashes with suspected terrorists in the North Waziristan tri­bal district have become quite frequent in recent months.

On July 4, at least 10 security personnel were injured when a suicide bomber attacked a convoy of security forces in the area.

Officials said at the time that the convoy was going from Mirali to Miramshah, the district headquarters, when the suicide bomber, who was on a motorcycle, blew himself up near one of the vehicles.

On May 30, a suicide bom­ber riding a motorcycle att­acked another convoy of security forces in the Razmak area, injuring two soldiers and two children.

Ilyas Kashmiri
Aug 09, 2022 09:30am
RIP
Reply Recommend 0
Cancel culture
Aug 09, 2022 09:35am
Dictatorship is not the answer to every problem! Neutrals need to get their act together, people hate them from Karachi to Peshawar!
Reply Recommend 0
DeSilva
Aug 09, 2022 09:37am
It has become normal affair.
Reply Recommend 0
F NAWAZ
Aug 09, 2022 09:37am
results of entering US war.
Reply Recommend 0
Arif
Aug 09, 2022 09:42am
Salute to the brave soldiers. PA please take good care of their families.
Reply Recommend 0
Syed A. Mateen
Aug 09, 2022 09:48am
It is a very sad news for all of us. The handlers and their masterminds should be unearthed by all means to give them exemplary punishment.
Reply Recommend 0
Ahmad
Aug 09, 2022 09:48am
RIP. We are with our army. We can’t stay “ NEUTRALS”.
Reply Recommend 0
Karachi
Aug 09, 2022 10:06am
Now the innocent will be punished
Reply Recommend 0
Khalid
Aug 09, 2022 10:13am
Exterminate them all, we are with you jaawans
Reply Recommend 0
Hope786
Aug 09, 2022 10:13am
TTP commander killed, enemy is hurt, Indian supported TTP will be punished so be there supporters.
Reply Recommend 0
IK supporter
Aug 09, 2022 10:22am
Who is to blame? ISIS or Taliban?
Reply Recommend 0

