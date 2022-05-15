3 soldiers, children martyred in suicide blast near Miranshah: ISPR

Three Pakistan Army soldiers and as many children were martyred after a suicide blast occurred in the vicinity of Miranshah, North Waziristan, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Sunday.

In a brief statement, the military's media affairs wing identified the martyred soldiers as 33-year-old Lance Havaldar Zubair Qadir from Pakpattan, 21-year-old Sepoy Uzair Asfar from Haripur and 22-year-old Sepoy Qasim Maqsood from Multan.

Meanwhile, the children were identified as 11-year-old Ahmed Hassan, eight-year-old Ahsan and four-year-old Anum.

"Intelligence agencies are investigating to find out about [the] suicide bomber and his handlers/facilitators," the statement concluded.

Separately, Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb condemned the incident and offered her condolences to the families of those martyred in the blast.

According to Radio Pakistan, the minister said miscreants wanted to "destabilise law and order in the country". She also said that the sacrifices rendered by the security personnel would not go in vain.

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari also expressed grief over the lives lost in the suicide blast and paid special tribute to the martyred soldiers. "Their sacrifices will not be in vain. The whole nation stands with the army against terrorism," he said in a statement.

Last month, two Pakistan Army soldiers embraced martyrdom in the Sararogha area of South Waziristan district during a gun battle with terrorists.

According to the ISPR, armed terrorists attacked the soldiers in the Sararogha area, prompting immediate retaliation from the troops and an intense exchange of fire ensued.

On April 23, three soldiers were martyred in the Dewagar area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's North Waziristan district during an exchange of fire with terrorists from across the Afghan border.