Today's Paper | July 14, 2022

Six terrorists killed in North Waziristan, arms seized: ISPR

Bureau Report Published July 14, 2022 - Updated July 14, 2022 07:29am
PESHAWAR: Security for­ces killed six terrorists dur­ing an intelligence-based operation in Datta­khel area of North Waziri­stan tribal district, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Wednesday.

One soldier embraced martyrdom in the operation, the army’s media wing said in a statement.

It said troops executed a successful operation during which six terrorists were killed. Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the terrorists, the ISPR said, adding they remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces.

However, during intense exchange of fire, Lance Naik Islamuddin, 34, a resident of Khyber tribal district, having fought gallantly, embraced shahadat.

The area has been cordoned off to eliminate any other terrorist found in the locality, said the statement. Names of the terrorists were not disclosed.

Clashes between security forces and suspected terrorists in North Waziristan tri­bal district have become quite frequent in recent months.

On July 4, at least 10 security personnel were injured when a suicide bomber attacked a convoy of security forces in the area.

Officials said the convoy was going from Mirali to Miramshah, the district headquarters, when the suicide bomber riding a motorcycle blew himself up near one of the vehicles.

On May 30, a suicide bom­ber riding a motorcycle att­acked a convoy of security forces in the Razmak area, injuring two soldiers and two children.

Published in Dawn, July 14th, 2022

