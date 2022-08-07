DAWN.COM Logo

PML-N counting on parliament to pave way for Nawaz’s return

Zulqernain Tahir Published August 7, 2022 Updated August 7, 2022 07:14am
In this file photo, PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif talks to media in London. — screengrab

LAHORE: The Pakistan Mus­lim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government is considering relevant legislation to ease the return of its supreme leader Nawaz Sharif, who is in a self-imposed exile in London on medical grounds, to Pakistan.

PML-N leader and interior minister Rana Sanaullah has already said the coalition government might make certain amendments that would help repeal the ban imposed on Mr Sharif by a Supreme Court judgement in the Panama Papers case against him.

“The parliament can undo the lifetime ban on politicians and it may not be struck down by the court,” an insider told Dawn.

“Nawaz Sharif will be the ultimate beneficiary if this legislation is brought to parliament and subsequently adopted,” the insider said, adding that the introduction of this legislation would be linked to the outcome of the Supreme Court Bar Association’s petition in the apex court challenging lifetime ban on politicians.

Earlier, PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz had hinted that her father wanted to come back but there were ‘certain problems’ hindering his return. She was referring to legal problems as Nawaz Sharif will have to go to jail on his return in the Al Azizia corruption reference. Besides, she had also referred to not getting a ‘green light’ from the powerful circles for his return.

Sanaullah says party supremo will spearhead election campaign

After Shehbaz Sharif managed to become the premier in April last, some PML-N leaders were excited hoping that their supreme leader would now be among them soon.

But legal hiccups are said to be the main hurdles in his return plans.

Nawaz vs Imran

Nawaz Sharif will likely make his return to Pakistan ahead of the general elections as PML-N leaders think his presence in the field is necessary to stop Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) juggernaut.

In the face of the rising popularity of the PTI chairman who was ousted as the prime minister in April this year, the entire PML-N leadership is unanimous that the party needs Nawaz to be in Pakistan ahead of the polls if it wants to score a victory.

“Embarrassing defeat in the last month’s by-polls in Punjab has consolidated this view within the party that second-tier leadership like Maryam Nawaz and [PM] Shehbaz Sharif cannot compete with Mr Khan’s charisma,” an insider told Dawn.

Despite an aggressive campaign by Ms Nawaz, the PML-N faced a crushing defeat in the by-polls held on July 22 that cost Punjab to the Sharifs. “Only Nawaz can handle Imran Khan in the political field as per the PML-N senior leadership,” the insider added.

Meanwhile, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah dismissed rumours about the immediate return of the elder Sharif. He, however, confirmed that Mr Sharif return ahead of the next general elections to spearhead the party’s campaign.

“There has been a talk in the party about the return of Nawaz Sharif. He is likely to return to Pakistan ahead of the next elections whenever they take place to spearhead the PML-N’s campaign,” Sanaullah said on a private TV channel.

Mr Sanaullah was referring to the claims made by PML-N leader Javid Latif who had claimed that Nawaz Sharif was thinking of coming back to Pakistan in mid-September.

Mr Latif has been passionately appealing to his party chief to come back before it is too late to counter Imran Khan.

Nawaz in London

An ‘ailing’ Nawaz Sharif has been living in London since November 2019 for medical treatment after the high court allowed him a four-week reprieve. He was serving seven-year imprisonment in the Kot Lakhpat Jail in Lahore in the Al-Azizia corruption case before his departure to London on medical grounds.

Prior to his exit, his younger brother Shehbaz had submitted an undertaking to the Lahore High Court ensuring his elder brother would return “within four weeks or on certification by doctors that he has regained his health and is fit to return back to Pakistan”. However, the return is repeatedly delayed due to health concerns.

Nawaz Sharif’s passport expired in February 2021. However, the junior Sharif’s government issued a fresh passport to the elder Sharif in April this year.

It may be mentioned here that in August last year, Nawaz Sharif filed an appeal with the British Immigration Tribunal after the Home Department refused to extend his stay in the country on “medical grounds” any further. Mr Sharif can legally remain in the UK till the tribunal issues its decision on his plea for his stay in the country.

Published in Dawn, August 7th, 2022

Comments (86)
Denali
Aug 07, 2022 07:25am
Adiala will be waiting for you. You were convicted and you are an absconder. The days of PML-N bending the rules are over. You need to serve your time
Reply Recommend 0
Ali
Aug 07, 2022 07:25am
What parliament.?
Reply Recommend 0
irfan
Aug 07, 2022 07:27am
So someone who is convicted criminal who has avoided jail by faking his medical condition is going to roam free in Pakistan soon?
Reply Recommend 0
Ma
Aug 07, 2022 07:28am
NAB us toothless tailor made to absolve him of all wrong doings. The Lion of Pakistan should feel safe to come back.
Reply Recommend 0
nouman
Aug 07, 2022 07:28am
Well if a criminal like Maryam can sit in government meetings I guess criminal Nawaz Sharif can too. Welcome to banana republic of Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
SayNoToPlastics
Aug 07, 2022 07:31am
Might as well draft a new constitution that fits the n league requirements and change the country's name to the Kingdom of Lootistan . Curses on all who brought us to this degradation.
Reply Recommend 0
Susr-in-law
Aug 07, 2022 07:48am
Adyala ..
Reply Recommend 0
Susr-in-law
Aug 07, 2022 07:49am
Isn't he suffering from 21 different diseases?
Reply Recommend 0
Maxx
Aug 07, 2022 07:54am
The Crooks are taking country to the chaos!
Reply Recommend 0
Ping
Aug 07, 2022 07:55am
A criminal will spearhead the party’s campaign? Shame on you!
Reply Recommend 0
JackJones
Aug 07, 2022 07:56am
Doesn’t the fact that Maryam Nawaz saying that her father wants to return to Pakistan but due to legal hiccups he cannot tell you that Nawaz Sharif is no longer sick and needs to return to Pakistan and serve his jail time.why doesn’t the Supreme Court order that?
Reply Recommend 0
Concerning
Aug 07, 2022 07:58am
Only in Pakistan: it's different (no law) for the rich and powerful, simple as that.
Reply Recommend 0
Naeem Qureshi
Aug 07, 2022 08:06am
The present government will do anything to avoid accountability Nawaz sharif will not make a difference as IK has exposed the massive corruption by the Sharifs and Zardari families
Reply Recommend 0
Hamza
Aug 07, 2022 08:07am
Hopefully we get the good news of Nawaz Sharif return soon, PMLN needs a strong leader
Reply Recommend 0
J
Aug 07, 2022 08:11am
Sher is back aka the only solution to pakistan economic crisis.
Reply Recommend 0
Khurram Javed
Aug 07, 2022 08:14am
Please let this poor guy aka Nawaz Sharif return to Pakistan, after that please conclude all corruption cases against him in his favor, after that please give him, his children & grand children a free hand to do as much corruption as they please, after all the sole purpose of the existence of the country is to serve & please the sharif's & Zardari's in Bhutto's disguise. What an irony...
Reply Recommend 0
Ahsan Gul
Aug 07, 2022 08:27am
Many people should be going to jails for their corruption cases.
Reply Recommend 0
LAHORI KID
Aug 07, 2022 08:28am
You’ll never be allowed to come back, not in my lifetime.
Reply Recommend 0
Munno
Aug 07, 2022 08:38am
A so called leader who doesn't use local hospitals is not required in this country. Keep him in London & he should also take his daughter & brother to London
Reply Recommend 0
Imran
Aug 07, 2022 08:50am
What a joke. No wonder people are fed up with this sham democracy
Reply Recommend 0
AHAQ
Aug 07, 2022 08:52am
PMLN the drowning ship nobody can save, far less convicted Nawaz. Thanks to Zardari who led PMLN in the direction of total and final disasters. Nawaz Sharif is has no value in the eyes of public after Panama leaks and subsequent conviction.
Reply Recommend 0
Imran
Aug 07, 2022 08:52am
Crooks and criminals rule the roost while the common Pakistani suffers.
Reply Recommend 0
AJ
Aug 07, 2022 08:53am
Yeh why not as anything possible in banana republic plus neutrals are fine with you now.. can’t wait to see you as PM and another episode of looting…
Reply Recommend 0
Tamil Tulukan Speaks
Aug 07, 2022 08:54am
So what if Nawaz Sharif was inadvertently careless with a few million rupees. At least he didn't bring Pakistan to the dumps like PTI Imran. We should give a chance to Nawaz to set Pakistan straight.
Reply Recommend 0
Aryann
Aug 07, 2022 09:06am
Bless the neutrals
Reply Recommend 0
pasta
Aug 07, 2022 09:07am
Nobody likes Nawaz anymore. Everybody considers him enemy of the nation. Bad move.
Reply Recommend 0
Nick, NY
Aug 07, 2022 09:15am
A very dangerous script!
Reply Recommend 0
Jigen.m19
Aug 07, 2022 09:17am
Of course there is not justice in Pakistan. He won’t spend another hour in jail when he gets back and he won’t return a single paisa of looted wealth.
Reply Recommend 0
Dawn
Aug 07, 2022 09:22am
Keep the prison gates open.
Reply Recommend 0
Saif Riza Khan
Aug 07, 2022 09:29am
There's no harm in his return when outlaws like Imran Khan are roaming freely in Pakistan despite being proven offender. Nawaz was disqualified on unestablished minor allegation & had to leave the country on difficult circumstances. On the other hand IK after being proven criminal is still enjoying normal life. This dual standard must come to end. All must be treated as per law not on like and dislike. IK case should come to logical end and Nawaz should also have the same playing field.
Reply Recommend 0
Waz
Aug 07, 2022 09:30am
So not happy with the situation in Pakistan. It’s like there’s no rule of law and anyone can do anything. I hope neutrals and courts will start making decisions that will benefit the country. Neutrals need to stay neutral and the courts need to be free of any influence or agendas. Leadership of crooks need to be buried for good.
Reply Recommend 0
AW
Aug 07, 2022 09:32am
Nexus of Pak military and western governments will protect their assets like the sharif brothers. They will pave his way to Pakistan and politics at the time which suits them. In the mean time, the UK government will keep him safe in London and away from the jail in Lahore
Reply Recommend 0
Maxx
Aug 07, 2022 09:37am
@irfan, Courtesy ...the Crooks!
Reply Recommend 0
Sadaqat Ali
Aug 07, 2022 09:40am
Not on the people of Pakistan but for parliament of minority parties which generally do not represent the wishes of people of Pakistan?
Reply Recommend 0
Ilyas Kashmiri
Aug 07, 2022 09:41am
blood platelets
Reply Recommend 0
Basit khan
Aug 07, 2022 09:41am
@irfan, yes, because it is Pakistan
Reply Recommend 0
Ilyas Kashmiri
Aug 07, 2022 09:42am
another agreement by neutrals ????
Reply Recommend 0
Shaikh
Aug 07, 2022 09:43am
Shameless absconder
Reply Recommend 0
Javed
Aug 07, 2022 09:47am
Is our parliament going to declare him Medically fit to travel to Pakistan?
Reply Recommend 0
Ahmad
Aug 07, 2022 09:52am
Look at the picture. Index finger should be the election symbol of the “ house of sharifs”.
Reply Recommend 0
Salman
Aug 07, 2022 09:59am
Keep this filth in UK please.
Reply Recommend 0
Ghani K
Aug 07, 2022 10:16am
When men like Nawaz Sharif & Zardari control the destiny of the nation, blame no one but yourselves.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr.Pakistanii
Aug 07, 2022 10:25am
What Govt. Imran Khan is the ruler. Who are these UK residents
Reply Recommend 0
Dr.Pakistanii
Aug 07, 2022 10:27am
What a joke of a country is PDM making. Where is um-e- hareem
Reply Recommend 0
Jawad Asif
Aug 07, 2022 10:30am
Whenever these thugs make fun of laws, democracy, the only one comes in my mind to curse are Um e Hareem.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Aug 07, 2022 10:37am
@Hamza, Hopefully we get the good news of Nawaz Sharif return soon, PMLN needs a strong leader They all need to be in jail
Reply Recommend 0
Qamar Ahmed
Aug 07, 2022 11:12am
This was the only purpose of throwing out an elected govt.
Reply Recommend 0
Rafiq
Aug 07, 2022 11:13am
This is beyond a joke and no one is laughing.
Reply Recommend 0
Ather Malik
Aug 07, 2022 11:15am
This is why they are in politics. To govern the country for themselves. As for the 'ailing supreme leader' if he has an announce of sense he should realise tide has turned and he and his kind are exposed.
Reply Recommend 0
Public Views
Aug 07, 2022 11:16am
They come to serve themselves.
Reply Recommend 0
Salvi
Aug 07, 2022 11:23am
Saqib Nisar must be sent to jail.
Reply Recommend 0
FAZ
Aug 07, 2022 11:33am
NRO Shareef.
Reply Recommend 0
A
Aug 07, 2022 11:34am
@Susr-in-law, “ Adyala ..” Teacher he took my pencil.
Reply Recommend 0
Hrk
Aug 07, 2022 11:34am
Parliament is used to do law making for betterment of public, not a single politician.
Reply Recommend 0
Jamil Ahmed
Aug 07, 2022 11:37am
Anything is possible in the Banana Republic
Reply Recommend 0
King
Aug 07, 2022 11:42am
This looter will find pakistan is now different to when absconded.... It would be travesty if this looter is not jailed on his return pakistan would be a banana state then for sure if it's not already
Reply Recommend 0
Akram
Aug 07, 2022 11:44am
@Ahsan Gul, “ Many people should be going to jails for their corruption cases.” Yeah. Shahbaz, Hamza and more than half the cabinet
Reply Recommend 0
Nassir Uddin
Aug 07, 2022 11:48am
Wat about platelets ??
Reply Recommend 0
Falcon1
Aug 07, 2022 11:50am
Only if he is swiftly hauled away to jail straight from the Airport in handcuffs. Unless he has delusions of being PM again or being a king-maker!
Reply Recommend 0
Ismail
Aug 07, 2022 11:51am
Job well done by neutral
Reply Recommend 0
F Nawaz
Aug 07, 2022 11:52am
You are doing this to Pakistan just for one Nawaz? Shame on the incompetent Nuetrals.
Reply Recommend 0
DO MORE
Aug 07, 2022 11:53am
@Maxx, Only with the tacit approval of the Neutrals
Reply Recommend 0
John
Aug 07, 2022 12:04pm
Pointing fingers...not proper etiquette!
Reply Recommend 0
Salman
Aug 07, 2022 12:06pm
I don’t think the youth are going to be impressed by stories about the motorway
Reply Recommend 0
SR
Aug 07, 2022 12:15pm
@Hamza, Yes. We need a real man to return. After Nawaz we can serve his children. Long live democracy.
Reply Recommend 0
AA
Aug 07, 2022 12:15pm
they think bringing nawaz back will somehow make people vote for them. I say its good they are in that delusion.
Reply Recommend 0
Changez Khan
Aug 07, 2022 12:23pm
The corrupts want to bring back the biggest looter, corrupt and c convicted criminal back to Pakistan, if that's the case then he should go straight to jail where he belongs.
Reply Recommend 0
SkyHawk
Aug 07, 2022 12:23pm
Only happens in the Banana republic of Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Imtiaz Agboatwala
Aug 07, 2022 12:31pm
If Pakistan is so dear to him and he claims to be innocent, why doesn't he return to the country immediately. Medical reasons is a flimsy excuse.
Reply Recommend 0
Kahn
Aug 07, 2022 12:37pm
Offer a one year training course on democracy values and practices to all the parlimentarians in the parliament.
Reply Recommend 0
AH
Aug 07, 2022 12:44pm
Where is the court? Can robbers make rules to save themselves? Is this not against the constitution?
Reply Recommend 0
Irfan
Aug 07, 2022 12:50pm
@irfan, Welcome to Purana Pakistan..,
Reply Recommend 0
Bilal
Aug 07, 2022 12:58pm
What a lion, more of a scared cat ....
Reply Recommend 0
Punjabi Lion
Aug 07, 2022 01:06pm
Welcome back Mian Sahab!
Reply Recommend 0
Wahid M
Aug 07, 2022 01:10pm
Now is the time, the Lion of Punjab is brought back home.
Reply Recommend 0
DeSilva
Aug 07, 2022 01:29pm
He will be back. None will be able to stop.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Aug 07, 2022 01:30pm
Joke of the century.
Reply Recommend 0
A shah
Aug 07, 2022 01:30pm
A true lion
Reply Recommend 0
Zia Uddin
Aug 07, 2022 01:34pm
Nawaz Shariff must be appointed PM of Pakistan to solve all the problems faced by the country.
Reply Recommend 0
Ak
Aug 07, 2022 01:41pm
Someone in neutrals is paying back.
Reply Recommend 0
Adyala Jail
Aug 07, 2022 01:53pm
I'm waiting for you, My Man!
Reply Recommend 0
Ali Ansari
Aug 07, 2022 01:54pm
These so-called politicians must be banned from politics.
Reply Recommend 0
aisha
Aug 07, 2022 01:56pm
ECP stole the nationality of Pakistanis living abroad should be sued.
Reply Recommend 0
aisha
Aug 07, 2022 01:58pm
@Hamza, PLM N needs looters.
Reply Recommend 0
Emu
Aug 07, 2022 02:43pm
Self imposed PM.
Reply Recommend 0
Hindsight
Aug 07, 2022 03:06pm
Height of hypocrisy.
Reply Recommend 0

