Fazl says govt’s decision to complete tenure had Nawaz’s blessing

Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Sunday said the government’s decision to complete its tenure and hold general elections on time had PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif’s blessing.

Addressing a press conference in Peshawar, the PDM chief was questioned about reports of a split in the alliance’s opinion over completing the government’s tenure in wake of the recent Punjab by-poll loss to the PTI.

“Nawaz Sharif was present when the last decision was being formulated … and he was involved until the last word of the decision that was taken with his agreement, which we put in front of the public.

“What was in that decision? That the government would complete its tenure and the elections would be held on time,” Rehman said.

He said once a decision was taken and then opinions diverged then the majority’s decision in the alliance would prevail. Rehman criticised sensationalism regarding the reported difference of opinion within the PDM and said there was no conflict.

Rehman subsequently criticised the PTI and said it was not easy for the government to rescue the country from its economic decisions and agreements.

“I say that if the government had not been taken away from them, then today the country would have been in pieces.”

The PDM chief said every person should understand the sensitivity of the challenge the current government had accepted by coming to power and called on the people to not vote again for the PTI.

“Voting for the PTI is [akin to] becoming a participant in the country’s destruction and this has no other meaning.”

Regarding by-elections after the resignations of several PTI MNAs were accepted, Rehman said the coalition government had decided to field the respective runner-ups of the 2018 general elections in the constituencies that were now up for grabs.

The PDM chief also highlighted security issues and issues of law and order in the tribal areas and said he would raise these concerns with the prime minister. He criticised the establishment for the merger of the tribal areas and said their situation had only worsened instead of improving.