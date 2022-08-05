DAWN.COM Logo

Hamza off to London to ‘explain away Punjab by-polls drubbing’

Zulqernain Tahir Published August 5, 2022 Updated August 5, 2022 10:38am

LAHORE: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s son Hamza Shehbaz reached London on Thursday reportedly to ‘give an explanation’ to PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif about party’s humiliating defeat in the crucial by-polls in Punjab at the hands of Imran Khan’s PTI.

The elder Sharif who is upset over losing Punjab to the PTI-PML-Q alliance is said to have summoned Hamza in London for his failure to retain the chief minister office.

“Nawaz Sharif is upset over the party’s crushing defeat in the Punjab by-polls last month, which overthrew its government making it vulnerable in the province which otherwise was considered its stronghold. Hamza will have to satisfy his uncle for his poor performance being the CM and his father (Shehbaz’s) flawed strategy in the face of Khan’s aggressive campaign during the by-polls,” a PML-N insider told Dawn.

He said although Nawaz Sharif had been told at a party meeting about ‘reasons’ of PML-N’s defeat, he wanted to have an ‘in-person explanation’ in this regard. “Hamza will also have to explain his poor coordination with his cousin Maryam Nawaz during his short stint as CM. Hamza had not obliged Maryam in taking her recommended lawmakers in his cabinet. Besides, he also did not promptly follow Nawaz’s instructions when he was the chief minister,” the insider said.

Awarding tickets to the PTI turncoats which left PML-N workers disgruntled and uninterested in the election campaign, coalition government’s unpopular decisions of making huge increases in petroleum and electricity prices, rising inflation and related matters were the main reasons cited for the defeat on 15 of the 20 seats of Punjab Assembly in the July 17 by-polls.

Maryam reportedly had refused to take the blame for the party’s defeat as she was of the view that she did whatever she could by leading an aggressive campaign. However, her critics in the party said she wasted at least a week in ‘thinking’ whether to campaign for the PTI turncoats or not whereas PTI chairman Imran Khan had launched the campaign much earlier.

According to Hamza’s political secretary Imran Goraya, the former chief minister left for London by a flight of a private airline on Thursday. During his stay, he said, Hamza would meet Nawaz. However, Goraya did not say when the PM’s son would return to the country.

Hamza managed to leave the country after his name was removed from the no-fly list by his party’s government in the Centre. Before the PML-N-led government took over in April last, Hamza was stopped at the airport from leaving for London by the PTI government.

Last Saturday, Hamza’s lawyer Rao Aurangzeb told a Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) special court in the money-laundering case that his client had ‘severe backache’, therefore he could not appear before it. The special court summoned PM Shehbaz and Hamza on Sept 7 for indictment in the Rs16 billion money laundering case registered against them by the FIA.

Both of them have already been granted pre-arrest bail in the case and skipped Saturday’s hearing as their counsel filed written requests for a one-time exemption from personal appearance.

Chief Minister Parvez Elahi mocked Hamza’s departure for London. “One guarantor (of Nawaz Sharif) fled to London and let’s see when the other (Shehbaz) leaves,” CM Elahi said.

Published in Dawn, August 5th, 2022

Faisal K
Aug 05, 2022 10:26am
Wasn’t it Maryam who was leading the election campaign?
nouman
Aug 05, 2022 10:27am
They are fleeing the country one by one because they know its time to pack their bags
Nambi
Aug 05, 2022 10:49am
Happy holidays
Alkuwaiti
Aug 05, 2022 10:53am
Explanation could be given over phone as well. He is not coming back. Slowly slowly whole family will move to UK and enjoy life with their ill gotten money
Salman
Aug 05, 2022 11:24am
When the going gets tough, the tough get going….to London.
Ping
Aug 05, 2022 11:37am
Mera sundar sapna toot gaya, toot gaya............
Umer Liaqat
Aug 05, 2022 11:39am
This could have been done in a zoom call. This thug has absconded just like his uncle Nawaz Sharif.
Anonymouseee
Aug 05, 2022 11:44am
When is nawaz coming back to complete his prison term.
Syed Asif Ali
Aug 05, 2022 11:46am
One more thug is flown to London for political asylum. That is your home town Hamza enjoy the looted money.
humble Pakistani
Aug 05, 2022 11:50am
Reminds me of Altaf Hussain politics.
Alih Kazmi
Aug 05, 2022 11:51am
How big is the entourage?
Iqbal Khan
Aug 05, 2022 11:56am
Ran away from indictment in the coming days
Very Concerned
Aug 05, 2022 11:56am
He is an untouchable dynastic kid. Nothing will happen to him. Nawaz Sharif cannot take action against his family member.
Iqbal Khan
Aug 05, 2022 11:56am
Rs16 billion scam. Ran away
Ali
Aug 05, 2022 12:26pm
@Anonymouseee, As soon as he gets deported.
Mateen Ahmed
Aug 05, 2022 12:50pm
Much need rest and recreation
Rambo
Aug 05, 2022 01:04pm
Back pains and heart attacks have started.. what a shame this family is. These crooks are leeches sucking blood of poor people of this country. . Afsos
sabeeh ahmad
Aug 05, 2022 01:12pm
These Sharifs only come to Pakistan when they are in power, otherwise they like to spend their lives abroad.
Hindsight
Aug 05, 2022 01:23pm
Where are the Noons Goons today to defend the indefensible. Criminal father and son and the whole family.
King
Aug 05, 2022 01:24pm
Why let the thugs and looters leave he's got an important court case coming up
Hindsight
Aug 05, 2022 01:26pm
In London he won’t get a job to feed himself. He has no value here. But there is enough looted money to stay in a Mansion.
Sami Khawaja
Aug 05, 2022 01:26pm
Another noonie running away...
Farris
Aug 05, 2022 01:41pm
I am a Londoner and I love my city. Why is Pakistan flying it’s dirt and making London dirty.
Moud
Aug 05, 2022 01:48pm
The thug reached his capital called London to meet the chief thug there.
Kahn
Aug 05, 2022 01:49pm
Soon zardari and abaji will join him
R. Azhar
Aug 05, 2022 01:56pm
The exodus has begun….more to follow!
Usman
Aug 05, 2022 02:13pm
To spend two weeks worth of looted money
Mudas
Aug 05, 2022 03:10pm
Hamza knows it if government is toppled he will be inside the jail so all the corrupts are running out of the country to save their skins. Lalfaf journalism at best.
Desi
Aug 05, 2022 03:17pm
Very wise decision. He knew his political career is over, and he has looted enough money already to last a lifetime. Why get arrested and not enjoy his wealth. He is gone and not coming back.
Henchi
Aug 06, 2022 03:13am
He's a rotten egg with big ego.
aejaz awan
Aug 06, 2022 05:35am
why can't he use video calling to explain his dramatics or has he loads of money to burn ! or is it a shopping spree and summer holiday for the Elites whilst the poor suffer the load shedding.
Naeem Qureshi
Aug 06, 2022 08:09am
I hope Hamza stays permanently in London where the Sharif family has their looted billions
