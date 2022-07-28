DAWN.COM Logo

Can talk to TTP or separatists, not ‘thieves’, says Imran

Syed Irfan Raza | Wajih Ahmad Sheikh Published July 28, 2022 - Updated July 28, 2022 09:57am
PTI chief Imran Khan addresses the nation on Wednesday. — DawnNewsTV
• Vows to continue Sehat Card, Ehsas Ration schemes if returned to power
• PTI moves LHC for disqualification of Shehbaz, Bilawal, Rana Sana

ISLAMABAD/LAHORE: Expressing his gratitude to the nation for what he called “foiling an international conspiracy” by supporting his candidate, Parvez Elahi, in the recent Punjab chief minister’s election, Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Chair­man Imran Khan on Wedne­sday ruled out any possibility of sitting down for talks with the ruling coalition.

“I can talk to the [Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan], the separatists of Balochistan and Sindh, but not with thieves. Will you speak to someone who robs your home?” he said in his address on Wednesday night, which was being celebrated as a ‘thanksgiving day’ on the call of his party.

Read more: Big blow to PML-N's Hamza as SC strikes down deputy speaker's ruling; Elahi to take over as Punjab CM

“Throughout my life, I have witnessed such enthusiasm only once before, and that was during the 1965 war; at that time, everybody thought that the nation was fighting. And now, I saw the same enthusiasm among the masses during the by-polls in the 20 constituencies of Punjab,” he said.

Insisting that he wanted good relations, even with US — which he accuses of trying to engineer his ouster from power through a conspiracy — but urged the nation to prefer “death to slavery”.

“I do not want bad relations with the US, where we export more than any other country and where a large number of the Pakistani community resides. But death is better than slavery and we have to live with self-respect,” he added.

Saying that general elections were the sole solution to the prevailing crises facing the country, brought on by the ineptitude of the government that was imposed on the nation through foreign conspiracy, Mr Khan vowed that once he comes into power again, he would put the country on its own feet and would only ask overseas Pakistanis and not the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for financial assistance.

In his remarks, which sounded like an early election speech, Mr Khan once again expressed a complete lack of trust in the incumbent Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja. He continued to allege that Mr Raja was involved in rigging in the recent by-elections for 20 seats of the provincial assembly, where his party won the bulk of seats.

During his speech, he also vowed to resume the Sehat Card and Ehsas Ration—two flagship schemes launched by his previous regime in the province, upon his return to power.

The PTI chairman’s pledge to resume two major schemes in Punjab seemed to negate the impression that he may seek to dissolve the assemblies of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where the party is currently ruling, to pressurise the federal government to step down and announce general elections.

The former prime minister, while commenting on recent decision of the Supreme Court that made Pervez Elahi chief minister Punjab and nullified the victory of Hamza Sharif in the recent election for the slot, said it was clear in the Constitution that the parliamentary leader, not the party head, could decide which side the party will vote for in the polls.

“But leaders of the ruling coalition bashed institutions and the judiciary when the decision came against them,” he said.

LHC moved against PM

In a major move against the ruling coalition in the centre, the PTI has filed a petition in the Lahore High Court seeking the disqualification of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan.

PTI’s former lawmaker Andleeb Abbas and Advocate Hassaan Khan Niazi jointly filed the petition saying the prime minister misused his powers and violated the Constitution by allowing his son Suleman and nephew Hussain Nawaz, both are proclaimed offenders, to meet Saudi crown prince during an official visit.

The petitioners further stated that the prime minister took his cabinet members to London to meet former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and former finance minister Ishaq Dar, both proclaimed offenders before the courts of the country.

They asked the court to disqualify the respondents and also direct the police to initiate criminal proceedings against the PM and his cabinet members.

Ikram Junaidi also contributed to this report

Published in Dawn, July 28th, 2022

Novoice
Jul 28, 2022 08:48am
Sick egomaniac
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Jul 28, 2022 08:50am
Once again, he is 100 percent right.
Reply Recommend 0
AHAQ
Jul 28, 2022 08:52am
Bold statements and a very good plan, but, how will it be accomplished? Political and judicial pressure will have to be compounded with continued show of strength on the streets of the nation. No letting up on the crooked imported government that has brought the economy to its feet and created political turmoil in the country.
Reply Recommend 0
Inam
Jul 28, 2022 08:53am
So ppl slitting throats ,spilling blood r better than a thief?. That's Taliban khan for u
Reply Recommend 0
Jamil Ahmed
Jul 28, 2022 08:55am
You are the greatest IK. Pakistan really needed someone like you.
Reply Recommend 0
Ga
Jul 28, 2022 08:57am
True leader. If anyone still doesn't see what just happened from April till now, they should get their heads checked.
Reply Recommend 0
Trabant
Jul 28, 2022 08:59am
Seriously?
Reply Recommend 0
To the point
Jul 28, 2022 08:59am
Decisive moment in Pakistan history; it’s time to rid our politics and institutions of all corrupts and Thugs.. Keep them on their toes IK
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Jul 28, 2022 08:59am
The thief PDM regime can just brutalize innocents. They are on their way out anyway.
Reply Recommend 0
F Khan
Jul 28, 2022 09:00am
Just shut up.
Reply Recommend 0
Kulsoom Baloch
Jul 28, 2022 09:02am
The robbers robbed our country and TTP is the beneficiary not to loot.
Reply Recommend 0
Abu Bakr
Jul 28, 2022 09:02am
Will you speak to someone who killed your children? You want good relations with the US - the engineers of “regime change conspiracy”? Why not first hold them accountable?
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Jul 28, 2022 09:02am
Of course you didn't highlight the line where he vowed to continue Sehat Card, Ehsas Ration schemes.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Jul 28, 2022 09:03am
There is only one leader in Pakistan right now. Massively popular, with unmatched courage, determination.
Reply Recommend 0
Citizen
Jul 28, 2022 09:04am
Immature statement
Reply Recommend 0
Zulfiqar H Naqvi
Jul 28, 2022 09:06am
Willing to talk to TTP murderers???
Reply Recommend 0
Imran Ghumman
Jul 28, 2022 09:10am
No one wants to even talk to thieves, so Mr. Niazi you are not doing something extraordinary. People you refer as thieves have not been proven so even during your tenor as PM. 2ndly this dialogue does not suit being uttered by a person who used to sell gifts, Toshakhana Gifts
Reply Recommend 0
Punjabi Lion
Jul 28, 2022 09:12am
IK niazi himself is a supporter of TTP.His party members from KPK pay extortion money to TTP.
Reply Recommend 0
expat_uae
Jul 28, 2022 09:22am
Get braced for cheap talk again
Reply Recommend 0
Yaara
Jul 28, 2022 09:23am
Niazi will talk to those who kill your brothers, sisters, parents, children and ....but not to robbers. Whose agenda is this?
Reply Recommend 0
Yaara
Jul 28, 2022 09:25am
Those who are blindly following Niazi, this statement gives another look deep inside Niazi's agenda.
Reply Recommend 0
Yaara
Jul 28, 2022 09:27am
Now this is International conspiracy!
Reply Recommend 0
Tahir Raouf
Jul 28, 2022 09:35am
Look who is talking and what and on whose authority, is the issue surface now, what have he did during his tenure,
Reply Recommend 0
kumail
Jul 28, 2022 09:38am
Go ahead and talk to TTP but first give your loved ones for sacrifice. What answer do you have for the orphans? Two wrong does not make it right.
Reply Recommend 0
Shezi
Jul 28, 2022 09:39am
This man has changed the scenario of Pakistan's politics by inducing middle class youth of Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Ahmad
Jul 28, 2022 09:41am
So talking to the murderers of 50000 innocent Pakistani people is ok for you!!!! I will never waste my vote on PTI again.
Reply Recommend 0
Anwar
Jul 28, 2022 09:44am
Seems like he will be brought back with much larger vote share. We will soon have a Modi-like regime in Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
JF21
Jul 28, 2022 09:45am
Excellent signal to all followers and now they will drive all the votes for Imran, Medina Pakistan is done deal.
Reply Recommend 0
Truthful
Jul 28, 2022 09:46am
You r a HAZARD for Pakistan incompetent and INCAPABLE anarchist
Reply Recommend 0
Kf khan
Jul 28, 2022 09:49am
But will support thieves when they join my party.
Reply Recommend 0
sam
Jul 28, 2022 09:55am
Apart from talking can you deliver anything for your masses.
Reply Recommend 0

