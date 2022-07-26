DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | July 26, 2022

Big blow to PML-N’s Hamza as SC strikes down deputy speaker’s ruling; Elahi to take over as Punjab CM

Haseeb Bhatti Published July 26, 2022 - Updated July 26, 2022 10:26pm
The Supreme Court on Tuesday struck down Deputy Speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari’s ruling on Punjab chief minister’s election, declaring his “understanding and implementation” of Article 63A(1)(b) of the Constitution “incorrect and erroneous” as it announced the highly anticipated verdict on PML-Q leader Chaudhry Parvez Elahi’s petition.

The verdict delivered a big but expected blow to the coalition government as it saw PML-N’s Hamza Shehbaz lose his status of the “trustee” chief minister, while his rival Parvez Elahi, who had PTI’s backing, will now take over the position as per the top court’s order.

A three-member bench comprising Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial and Justices Ijazul Ahsan and Munib Akhtar announced the decision.

During the election, Mazari, the deputy speaker, had decided against counting the votes of 10 PML-Q lawmakers, which were cast in Elahi’s favour, citing a letter written by party President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain in which he had instructed them to vote for Hamza instead. That decision had tipped the balance in Hamza’s favour — an advantage the SC reversed in its verdict tonight.

The top court, in its short order, a copy of which is available with Dawn.com, declared all the appointments made by Hamza “illegal” and told the members of his cabinet to vacate their offices.

All of the advisers and assistants appointed by Hamza were also ordered to be relieved of their duties.

The top court ordered for the issuance of Elahi’s notification as the new Punjab chief minister immediately, also instructing the governor to take his oath at 11:30pm tonight.

In case the governor does not administer oath to Elahi, President Dr Arif Alvi can do so instead, the court ruled.

Ahead of the verdict, JUI-F leader Maulana Fazlur Rehman paid the PML-Q chief a visit at his residence in Lahore.

Earlier today, the counsel for Punjab Assembly Deputy Speaker Dost Mohammad Mazari, Irfan Qadir, informed the Supreme Court that his client had instructed him not to participate further in the case proceedings and he would instead file a petition for review of the court’s decision not to constitute a full bench.

PPP counsel Farooq H. Naek also declined to participate in the court proceedings. However, they both stayed in the courtroom and watched the proceedings.

The ruling coalition had said yesterday it would boycott the proceedings in protest.

Meanwhile, PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry, while talking to media persons outside the apex court’s Lahore registry, said that the SC should not be burdened with “political matters”.

“The PML-N should have accepted its defeat and separated from the government after the [Punjab CM] election,” he said, adding that this matter should never even have been brought to the court.

‘Court not convinced for full bench’

During the hearing today, the chief justice remarked that the bench had not been provided with even one legal argument in favour of constituting a full bench during yesterday’s hearing. “You asked for time which is why the hearing was adjourned,” he told Naek.

“Remain in the court and watch the proceedings. The legal question has not been answered yet,” he added.

Justice Bandial said the question was whether the party head could issue instructions to the parliamentary party. “According to the law, the parliamentary party makes the decision [who to vote for]. The party head can send a reference in case of deviation from the party policy.

“A full-court bench cannot be formed for this question.”

The chief justice said lawyers for all sides had been given time to present their arguments. The Supreme Court had dismissed the caretaker cabinet in 1988, the CJP continued, adding that the chief executive was the head of the cabinet.

“We want to wrap up the matter of Punjab chief minister as soon as possible. We could not be convinced to [constitute] a full bench.”

He iterated that a full bench could not be formed till the second week of September and said the court would now hear arguments on the case’s merit. “There is a crisis in the province because of this case. Further delaying tactics will not be tolerated,” he cautioned.

Justice Bandial said that the 21st Amendment was brought up during the hearing. “[Then] Justice Azmat Saeed had observed regarding the 18th Amendment that vote would be cast in accordance with the party head’s instructions.”

However, he noted that the present case was different and the court would need assistance.

He also remarked that the presidential reference on Article 63-A did not include the question of who would give the instructions. “At the time of the interpretation, the question was only about the consequences of defection.”

The CJP went on that if someone had comprehended the Constitution incorrectly, the interpretation could be cancelled.

“Misinterpreting the Constitution means that the Constitution has not been understood correctly,” he said, adding that out of 17 judges, eight had given their opinions on the 21st Amendment.

“But this is not the majority’s decision because a majority of nine judges is required,” the chief justice observed, adding that back then, the bench comprised 17 judges.

Separately, the CJP reiterated that he wanted to wind up the case at the earliest because of issues of governance and the crisis in Punjab.

The chief justice questioned whether the Supreme Court could be bound by the decision of eight of its 17 judges. “The majority of the full-court bench did not agree with the party head issuing directions,” he observed.

“Those who boycotted court proceedings have shown enough grace to sit and watch them,” he remarked.

18th Amendment

He then directed Parvez Elahi’s lawyer, Ali Zafar, to assist the court in legal matters.

The lawyer said that the court had heard detailed arguments yesterday. “The matter here doesn’t concern the interpretation of Article 63-A.

“The court has already interpreted it before. Here, the matter concerns the directions of the party head,” Zafar said.

He pointed out that as per the 18th Amendment, the party head was given the power to take action against dissident members.

Elahi’s counsel’s arguments

Zafar said that in the judgement regarding the 21st Amendment, then Justice Jawad Khawaja had declared Article 63-A against the Constitution. “He was of the opinion that the law stops members from voting freely.

“But he didn’t include the reason of his opinion in the verdict,” he recalled, adding that he did not agree with the judge’s opinion.

A parliamentary party and the party leader were “two different things”, the counsel contended.

Justice Ahsan remarked that as per the Constitution, the party head ensured implementation of the parliamentary party’s decision.

Meanwhile, Justice Bandial said that the parliamentary party did not take decisions on its own. “The political party’s decision is communicated to the parliamentary party, which in turn, takes its decision keeping that in view.”

He then asked Zafar: “What does the law say? On whose instruction should the vote be cast?”

The lawyer replied that the Constitution states directions regarding the vote were issued by the parliamentary party.

The chief justice then asked whether the parliamentary party was separate from the party head.

Zafar responded that during the tenure of former military dictator Pervez Musharraf, a law was introduced that empowered the head of the parliamentary party, instead of the party chief. “But that law was repealed through the 18th Amendment,” he said.

Meanwhile, Justice Akhtar asked about the definition of the party chief. “Is the party chief only the head of the political party?”

Justice Ahsan also inquired: “Where was the word parliamentary leader used?”

Zafar said that in 2002, parliamentary party was mentioned in the law concerning political parties.

Justice Ahsan stated that the word “parliamentary leader” instead of parliamentary party was a mere mistake.

Meanwhile, Additional Attorney General Amir Rehman said he would assist the court in accordance with Article 27 of the Constitution.

PTI’s arguments

Subsequently, PTI’s counsel Imtiaz Siddiqui began his arguments.

The chief justice recalled that Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain’s lawyer had informed the court that a letter was sent to all party MPAs with clear instructions.

Siddiqui responded that the way voting was done for the re-election was in front of the court. The federal government had utilised all its resources and all party chiefs were present in Lahore at the time, he claimed.

The party chief’s letter should arrive in time, he pointed out.

The chief justice said the court would reach its decision in a “better way” if the counsels for all parties assisted the bench and asked those who had decided to boycott proceedings — Mazari and PPP’s counsels — to rethink their decision.

Subsequently, the hearing was adjourned till 2:30pm.

##Deputy speaker’s ruling and ECP verdict

When the hearing resumed after the break, Ali Zafar took the stand and contended that the matter of the provincial chief executive has been under discussion for three months.

“All the PML-Q lawmakers knew which candidate to vote for,” he said. He also pointed out that the apex court had previously decided that a person who had been disqualified could not be the party head.

The Supreme Court has decided that an ineligible person cannot become the party chief, he pointed out.

Referring to the decision in a case concerning the PML-N supremo, he said that the judgement did not say that directions had to be issued by the party head. In 2018, the SC had debarred Nawaz Sharif from his position as PML-N party head under Article 63-A of the Constitution due to his disqualification.

Justice Bandial stated that arguments had been made on the important role of a party head. In the Nawaz case, the court said that the party head controls the political party.

Zafar also pointed out that no one was disputing the importance of the party head. “The party head can issue directives to the parliamentary party head but cannot dictate him,” he said, adding that the latter had to decide who to vote for.

Justice Ahsan also observed that another respondent had pointed out in the ECP de-seating case, the electoral body had been concerned with the party chief’s directives. If the ECP’s decision was set aside, Hamza’s tally would rise to 197, as per the respondent’s argument, the judge noted.

Zafar argued that the SC had specified the party head’s directions in the Ayesha Gulalai case. Howver, Justice Ahsan noted that the Ayesha Gulalai verdict was contradictory to the stane adopted by the counsel’s client.

“The case is contradictory to my client’s [stance] but is in accordance with the Constitution. The question then was also related to defection.”

The chief justice then asked Zafar whether the judgement in the Ayesha Gulalai case specified who would issue instructions to cast the vote to which the counsel replied that it stated the party head or his nominated representatives could send the reference against a defected parliamentarian.

When the CJP pointed out that Mazari’s counsel had referred to the ECP verdict, Zafar responded that the verdict was not mentioned in the deputy speaker’s ruling.

“The deputy speaker’s statement indicates that the party head’s role is more important. He based his ruling on the ECP verdict. The ECP cannot give any decision in contradiction to Article 63-A,” the chief justice observed.

Zafar argued that neither was the deputy speaker’s ruling in accordance with the ECP verdict, nor was Mazari bound by it.

However, the CJP noted that the ECP verdict was brought up in yesterday’s hearing as well. “Under which law is the SC bound by ECP’s verdict?” he asked to which the counsel replied that there was no such law.

Meanwhile, Justice Ahsan noted that a lot of developments had occurred after the ECP verdict. The court had been assured that the run-off election would be held after the Punjab by-elections. he added.

At this, the chief justice questioned whether an objection could be raised so the hearing was halted until the apex court had announced its decision on the appeals of former lawmakers who were de-seated by the ECP. Zafar replied there was no objection to hearing those appeals first “in principle”.

SC interpretation

The chief justice noted that Advocate General Punjab Shahzad Shaukat had attempted to interpret Article 63-A in his response submitted to the court.

“The attempt is good but incorrect,” Justice Bandial observed. “The matter of Article 63-A’s interpretation has been settled. There is no need for further interpretation.”

He noted that the question was how the deputy speaker’s ruling was in line with the SC verdict. The second question was whether the party head or the parliamentary party head issued directions for voting, he added.

Additional Attorney General Amir Rehman said the SC, in its short order, had said defectors’ votes would not be counted. “There was no detailed discussion about the party head and parliamentary party.”

Justice Bandial then asked what the judicial ambiguity was to which Rehman replied that details had not been issued.

However, Justice Akhtar said there was no ambiguity. “It is clear who the party head is and who the parliamentary party head would be.”

Rehman countered that unless declared illegal or reviewed, the decision of the eight judges would be followed regarding directions issued by a party head.

However, Justice Akhtar said the additional attorney general’s arguments were “strange and nonsensical”. “There was no question regarding voting in that case,” he noted.

Separately, the chief justice observed that the opinion of judges regarding the 18th and 21st Amendments was not applicable to the present case.

When the additional attorney general argued that they were applicable in the case, Justice Akhtar told him his arguments were inconsistent.

“If the deputy speaker had the decision regarding the 21st Amendment in mind, he should have written it [in his ruling],” Justice Akhtar said.

“The deputy speaker is not a legal expert” Rehman argued.

Justice Akhtar said that it was important to empower the parliamentary party in accordance with Article 63-A. “Strengthening the parliamentary party is akin to strengthening parliamentary democracy.”

Subsequently, the court reserved its decision.

Mazari to file review petition

Talking to media persons outside court, Irfan Qadir, the deputy speaker’s lawyer, said that his client had decided against participating in the case further.

“There has been an unprecedented boycott across the country against the apex court’s verdict [on the full court bench],” he told reporters. “My client has decided to exercise the constitutional right and [file a] plea for a review of yesterday’s decision.”

Qadir said that he was hopeful the review petition would be fixed before a full-court bench, or one separate from the three-member bench. “And I am sure the case will be heard on the grounds of merit.”

Referring to Justice Qazi Faez Isa’s case, he said that a nine-member bench was formed to hear the matter of one judge. “Why is a three-member bench hearing the matter which concerns the entire country?”

The Supreme Court, he added, had no right to interfere in the matters of the Parliament. “It should rather strengthen and stabilise it and vice versa.”

Addressing a press conference today, Punjab Home Minister Ataullah Tarar emphasised on the government’s demand for a full court bench.

He stated that the party’s lawyers did not participate during today’s proceedings, adding that a full court bench would only enhance the SC’s respect. “I think the law should be equal for all,” he said, adding that justice could not be served without the constitution of a full-court bench.

During the hearing on Saturday, the court had allowed Hamza — who was re-elected on July 22 — to remain “trustee” chief minister till July 25.

Read: Key takeaways from SC’s order on Elahi’s plea on Punjab CM election

Yesterday, the government requested the constitution of a full bench.

The plea was, however, rejected as the CJP ruled that the full court would mean the hearing of the case would not resume before September due to unavailability of judges amid current vacation.

“But we can’t allow such state of affairs to drag and prolong,” Justice Bandial had said.

Subsequently, to register its protest against the SC’s decision, the ruling alliance in a late-night conference announced that it will boycott the judicial proceeding.

The election

During the election on Friday, Mazari rejected all 10 votes cast by the PML-Q on the pretext that they had violated the orders of their party chief, Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain, citing a letter he received from the patriarch which said he was asking his party lawmakers to back Hamza.

After counting the polled votes, the deputy speaker announced that Elahi bagged 186 votes, while Hamza could get 179 votes. However, he refrained from declaring Elahi the chief minister.

Instead, he indicated that as party chief, Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain’s instructions to PML-Q members to vote for Hamza instead of Elahi held greater sway.

The deputy speaker then announced that Hamza had won the election of chief minister, since the 10 deducted votes reduced Elahi’s tally to 176, while Hamza remained on top with 179.

Elahi’s plea

In his petition, Elahi has requested the court to hold the deputy speaker’s ruling leading to Hamza’s re-election as “bogus and false”.

“Hamza Shehbaz may kindly be declared disqualified as the Punjab chief minister/ member of the provincial assembly,” the petition read.

It requested the court to declare the deputy speaker’s decision to discard the votes of 10 PML-Q lawmakers on grounds of Article 63-A of the Constitution as “unconstitutional”.

Instead, the petition said, the court may declare Elahi the “lawful returned candidate” and the PML-Q leader be allowed to take oath as the Punjab chief minister.

The petition further stated that Hamza should be restrained from taking the oath as the chief minister. It is pertinent to mention that Hamza had already been administered the oath of office by Punjab Governor Baleeghur Rehman earlier on Friday.

Read more

On DawnNews

Love Your Country
Jul 26, 2022 11:24am
Will any judge recuse, no chance.
Reply Recommend 0
Philosopher (From Japan)
Jul 26, 2022 11:33am
cosmetic surgery.
Reply Recommend 0
nouman
Jul 26, 2022 11:41am
PDM is done they better start packing their bags
Reply Recommend 0
aisha
Jul 26, 2022 11:49am
Ata Umar Bandial a hero of our time. They dare not attack judges this time because people will come out to defend them. They hate PDM so much.
Reply Recommend 0
sad
Jul 26, 2022 11:58am
SC must not get blackmailed by those crooked Sicilian mafias. Just decide the case on merit, whatever it may be. Its time that institutions must remain independent, decide the cases on merit without getting pressurized and blackmailed by any entity, and remove political affiliations aside forever.
Reply Recommend 0
Zahid
Jul 26, 2022 12:03pm
@Love Your Country, Didn't the same judges deliver verdict in favor of PDM in deputy speaker case . Now suddenly they should recuse , Why ? Do criminals anywhere in the world get Judges of their choice ?
Reply Recommend 0
Salah Ahmed
Jul 26, 2022 12:08pm
In this power game Pakistan and its people the main casualty but then who cares.
Reply Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Jul 26, 2022 12:16pm
Where they can't buy judges, these mafias blackmail and threaten them!
Reply Recommend 0
Jaredlee007
Jul 26, 2022 12:16pm
Judges seem to be pleading crooks to attend the hearing. Judges should know that they get paid from our tax money.
Reply Recommend 0
nouman
Jul 26, 2022 12:17pm
Why is PDM crying so much they time is done start packing the bags
Reply Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Jul 26, 2022 12:25pm
It's the first in the world where the Govt of the day is maligning the Highest Court just so they cling to power. Basically, these mafias want their own laws (which they already have) and courts!
Reply Recommend 0
fida
Jul 26, 2022 12:26pm
Country is bankrupt and going to dogs and the players are playing a game of merry go round. Such a game can only takes place in a Islamic Republic of Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Amir Qureshi
Jul 26, 2022 12:26pm
Desperate attempt by PDM to discredit the honorable judges. What else can you expect from those who once attacked the Supreme Court!
Reply Recommend 0
Aslam
Jul 26, 2022 12:31pm
Clear and straight forward contempt of court and it's the test of the system now if they really stand for what they say.
Reply Recommend 0
Zaman
Jul 26, 2022 12:33pm
This is defiance of the Sc
Reply Recommend 0
SayNoToPlastics
Jul 26, 2022 12:38pm
We might as well write a seperate constitution for pdm preferably in Calibri font !
Reply Recommend 0
Rizwan
Jul 26, 2022 12:41pm
We should respect Supreme Court all decisions of Supreme Court are should be implemented .The Nation stands with Judiciary and Supreme Court .
Reply Recommend 0
bkt
Jul 26, 2022 12:41pm
Obviously Mazari intends to be found guilty of contempt of court. He forgets that the basis of Shahbaz Sharif's election -- majority vote -- is the basis for Elahi's vote as well. If you negate Elahi's majority you negate Shahbaz Sharif. Let the government fall.
Reply Recommend 0
Kf khan
Jul 26, 2022 12:47pm
@aisha , By people you mean PTI supporters?
Reply Recommend 0
Mark
Jul 26, 2022 12:48pm
Famous tales of Mullah Naseeruddin are no match for the ongoing drama!
Reply Recommend 0
Nassir Uddin
Jul 26, 2022 12:51pm
Honorable Judges will not favor Jamir Faroshi Lota and never elect Jali corrupt money launderer Hamza.
Reply Recommend 0
Nassir Uddin
Jul 26, 2022 12:51pm
@Amir Raza, Honourable Judges will not favor Jamir Faroshi Lota and never elect Jali corrupt money launderer Hamza.
Reply Recommend 0
Guest2020
Jul 26, 2022 12:51pm
Spoilt little rich girl Maryam, didn't get her own way, now throwing her toys out of the pram. Boycott proceedings with the blessings of the nation!
Reply Recommend 0
Love Your Country
Jul 26, 2022 12:54pm
@Rizwan, - respect is always earned. What has been the history of SC? Remember the 'law of necessity', a gift to the nation more than once?
Reply Recommend 0
Ahmed
Jul 26, 2022 12:54pm
@bhaRAT©, How come when CJ Umar Ata quickly came to rescue PTI and let the Islamabad to burnt?
Reply Recommend 0
Dr.M.M.Khan
Jul 26, 2022 12:55pm
It seems like the PPP &PML(n) want to be the judge,jury and the executioner. We are facing an abyss.
Reply Recommend 0
Observer 2
Jul 26, 2022 12:59pm
They think judiciary is parliament if voice mot heard they will do walk over and then come back again, simple SC should cancel their bail and send to jail
Reply Recommend 0
salman
Jul 26, 2022 01:00pm
They know they are loosing. Soar losers.
Reply Recommend 0
AJ
Jul 26, 2022 01:01pm
PDM crooked fools, digging their own graves with elections just over the horizon.
Reply Recommend 0
Justice
Jul 26, 2022 01:01pm
@Kf khan, Yes, people with a brain and morals.
Reply Recommend 0
As expected
Jul 26, 2022 01:05pm
Too much dirty politics. This needs to end asap
Reply Recommend 0
Mann
Jul 26, 2022 01:06pm
Joke of system. Let the real power decide. Democracy never had a pulse in Pakistan
Reply Recommend 0
Love Your Country
Jul 26, 2022 01:07pm
What comes first, the Party (and its head who creates the platform to contest elections) or the parliamentary party?
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Jul 26, 2022 01:11pm
Joke of the century.
Reply Recommend 0
Kool
Jul 26, 2022 01:12pm
all mess in Pakistan people vs people, people vs Judiciary, people vs army. one religion vs another religion. The basic teaching from childhood gone wrong is the reason.
Reply Recommend 0
Usman
Jul 26, 2022 01:16pm
@aisha , no dear.we cant be fooled by ptu anymore so we wont come out.Dont count the sane people in it anymore.We are done with pti.
Reply Recommend 0
Pak_UK
Jul 26, 2022 02:10pm
You can’t get judges and decision of your own choice. PDM has been exposed.
Reply Recommend 0
Javed
Jul 26, 2022 02:11pm
Things seem ripe.
Reply Recommend 0
Fahmida
Jul 26, 2022 02:11pm
CJP pack your luggage
Reply Recommend 0
Delta 1
Jul 26, 2022 02:20pm
No one should be able to dictate to the supreme Court. Let alone a bunch of crooks
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Lowe, I. Q.
Jul 26, 2022 02:22pm
PPP and Zardari must be feeling rotten. Bribes are not refundable.
Reply Recommend 0
Janan
Jul 26, 2022 02:23pm
Hand over Mazari and ch. Shojahat to TTP
Reply Recommend 0
Naeem Qureshi
Jul 26, 2022 02:25pm
The government wants to delay the decision so Hamza Sharif can continue devastating Punjab This corrupt government has to go
Reply Recommend 0
Nishat
Jul 26, 2022 02:25pm
Cant they be booked for contempt of court?
Reply Recommend 0
Qamar Ahmed
Jul 26, 2022 02:27pm
All -- politicians, judiciary and establishment -- enjoying life and commoners are enjoying the wrath of rain.
Reply Recommend 0
Aman
Jul 26, 2022 02:28pm
PDM Looser
Reply Recommend 0
Ali
Jul 26, 2022 02:28pm
No one cares...plz leave..we do not want u
Reply Recommend 0
Ali
Jul 26, 2022 02:43pm
Excellent decision to boycott the fixed
Reply Recommend 0
Muneer
Jul 26, 2022 02:52pm
An open act of pressurizing the SC to prejudice the outcome of a case pending before the court . They needs to be charged with the Contempt of Court.
Reply Recommend 0
Asif A. Shah
Jul 26, 2022 02:54pm
Boycotting the Supreme Court proceedings do not the concept of Rule of Law in Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Salman Raza
Jul 26, 2022 02:55pm
Who cares about these thugs. just boycott everything and go away forever.
Reply Recommend 0
Waqas
Jul 26, 2022 02:58pm
Pack up PDM. Let this nation move on and progress. Nuthng will come of it as long as u lot are around
Reply Recommend 0
Waseem Malik
Jul 26, 2022 03:01pm
SC please ignore them and conclude the case.
Reply Recommend 0
Farhan khan
Jul 26, 2022 03:02pm
Great. May Almighty Mercy on Pakistan
Reply Recommend 0
AMJAD KHAN
Jul 26, 2022 03:12pm
Martial law to remove this Imported Govt immediately.
Reply Recommend 0
MJan
Jul 26, 2022 03:12pm
The court should ORDER those who are required to be there and ban those who are not meant to be in the court. The crooks don't have a say in if they will attend or not.
Reply Recommend 0
AMJAD KHAN
Jul 26, 2022 03:13pm
Ignore the thugs Judgement please NOW.
Reply Recommend 0
pak1
Jul 26, 2022 03:18pm
The correct course of action these three judges have destroyed pakistan and its consitution.
Reply Recommend 0
Love Your Country
Jul 26, 2022 03:34pm
@Janan, - typical PTI rhetoric, push opponents under the bus. History will not forget or forgive who spread hate about those who have a different view point.
Reply Recommend 0
aisha
Jul 26, 2022 03:42pm
Mazari lawyer contempt of court not fit to be a lawyer.
Reply Recommend 0
Arshad Mahmood
Jul 26, 2022 03:44pm
@Love Your Country, can you have unelected head of the party running the proceedings of the parliamentary party. Is this not rule by the backdoor & what would be the point of elections.
Reply Recommend 0
Tamil Tulukan Speaks
Jul 26, 2022 03:47pm
PDM will unleash mayhem if the judges don't rule in their favour. The writing is on the wall.
Reply Recommend 0
Sab Se Pehle Pakistan
Jul 26, 2022 03:52pm
PDM you are becoming a joke and a laughing stock.
Reply Recommend 0
NACParis
Jul 26, 2022 03:52pm
Both Zardari and Sharif Khandhans have been using the judiciary for years but not this time
Reply Recommend 0
NACParis
Jul 26, 2022 03:54pm
Zardari, after having achieved his PML-N destruction target, has gone to Dubai to enjoy the success
Reply Recommend 0
wasim
Jul 26, 2022 03:55pm
@bhaRAT©, not the first, but the second. the first was IK govt when the court said he had to face no confidence vote.
Reply Recommend 0
Abdul Badariya
Jul 26, 2022 03:58pm
Foreign funding has been proven PTI and supporters are traitors and lists have been constructed there’s only one punishment for sedition.
Reply Recommend 0
Riaz. A
Jul 26, 2022 04:09pm
the hearing now is clearly just a farce since the defendants don't trust these judges.
Reply Recommend 0
LAHORI KID
Jul 26, 2022 04:10pm
I’m still wondering if these judges are tittering around, and eventually allow the decision in PDM favor. It’s my fear.
Reply Recommend 0
Asif
Jul 26, 2022 04:14pm
These three judges should change tveir name with Alphabets PTI it
Reply Recommend 0
Ahmed
Jul 26, 2022 04:17pm
Will the review petition be decided by the same bench that ruled out the formation of a full court bench?
Reply Recommend 0
Realistic
Jul 26, 2022 04:28pm
Diesel in action
Reply Recommend 0
Tahir Raouf
Jul 26, 2022 04:44pm
Get ready for the governor’s rule, which if over ruled by SC- then elections only in Punjab
Reply Recommend 0
MUSTAFA
Jul 26, 2022 04:45pm
@Kool, su true, we have fallen too low, hence the country has fallen so behind from rest of the world
Reply Recommend 0
FN
Jul 26, 2022 04:46pm
These three judges have hijacked SC.
Reply Recommend 0
Tariq Awan
Jul 26, 2022 04:49pm
Decision looks obvious. Announcing is just a formality.
Reply Recommend 0
Ghani K
Jul 26, 2022 04:51pm
Constitution has become a mixed bag of contradictions. True spirit of democracy has been sacrificed at the altar of power politics and vested interest.
Reply Recommend 0
Abdul Badariya
Jul 26, 2022 04:53pm
Looks like the IK freak show is over:
Reply Recommend 0
Ghani K
Jul 26, 2022 04:54pm
or@nouman, beware of Mullah Fazlur, he will hang around, rest will go to London or Dubai for a long rest.
Reply Recommend 0
Ghani K
Jul 26, 2022 04:57pm
SC is the last hope of citizens who practiced their voting right.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr Atam Vetta
Jul 26, 2022 04:58pm
What a mess.
Reply Recommend 0
SMI
Jul 26, 2022 05:09pm
Decision against PM was in the night and for CM its taking too long !!!
Reply Recommend 0
Sab Se Pehle Pakistan
Jul 26, 2022 05:17pm
This case should not have taken more than 30 minutes. PDM is becoming a joke and a laughing stock. Their politics is over.
Reply Recommend 0
Ibrahim S
Jul 26, 2022 05:24pm
If the decision is in favor of PML - IKN will cry foul If the decision is against PML - MSS will cry foul Army is enjoying the show
Reply Recommend 0
American
Jul 26, 2022 05:35pm
By tomorrow Pakistanis will have haqiqi azadi in form of caretakers, people in ICU generally need Caretakers.
Reply Recommend 0
Gabbar
Jul 26, 2022 05:39pm
@Love Your Country, and why should they? Just because you dont like them ?
Reply Recommend 0
Amjad Durrani Engineer New York, USA
Jul 26, 2022 05:49pm
@Ghani K, you are right. There comes a time when one must take a position that is neither safe, nor politic, nor popular, but he must take it because conscience tells him it is right.
Reply Recommend 0
Shehryar
Jul 26, 2022 05:57pm
Long lost credibility
Reply Recommend 0
Shahid
Jul 26, 2022 06:07pm
1+1=2 not 1+1=3. It’s open and shut case. I bet if SC forms full bench now, PDM will still have objections and would like to put their own judges in the panel.
Reply Recommend 0
Dani
Jul 26, 2022 06:09pm
These three are dictators of judiciary shame on these 3
Reply Recommend 0
DEV
Jul 26, 2022 06:10pm
Trust and respect the judges and accept their judgements.
Reply Recommend 0
Truthful
Jul 26, 2022 06:27pm
Biased courts pro PTI
Reply Recommend 0
Critic
Jul 26, 2022 06:45pm
Even traffic court judges in the West have more integrity than Pakistan supreme court justices. These judges are cowards!
Reply Recommend 0
Dr Imran
Jul 26, 2022 06:46pm
General Faiz co,,nd these 3 supreme Court Judge's already decided to rescue Collapsed Niazi Empire,,they are now directly supporting Niazi
Reply Recommend 0
Q1
Jul 26, 2022 06:46pm
This court is a joke
Reply Recommend 0
optimistic
Jul 26, 2022 07:04pm
Delay indicates backdoor maneuvering.
Reply Recommend 0
Mansoor Khan
Jul 26, 2022 07:05pm
People already spoke. They don’t want Hamza!
Reply Recommend 0
optimistic
Jul 26, 2022 07:07pm
@SayNoToPlastics, Haha, good comment. PDM leaders don't have any love for the country, they are concerned for their own welfare.
Reply Recommend 0
MOAZ
Jul 26, 2022 07:52pm
The decision will not come until midnight when everybody is gone to bed.
Reply Recommend 0
MOAZ
Jul 26, 2022 07:54pm
PDM's crookedness is easily detected
Reply Recommend 0
Boby
Jul 26, 2022 07:58pm
Nation expects the respect of their votes. CM will take office whoever got major seats in assembly. All other perspectives are unnecessary and should be avoided.
Reply Recommend 0
Dani
Jul 26, 2022 08:00pm
Trying to coverup the real three crime judges
Reply Recommend 0
Mrs.Khalil
Jul 26, 2022 08:01pm
Too much delay in verdict is making things doubtful
Reply Recommend 0
DO MORE
Jul 26, 2022 08:05pm
Justice delayed is justice denied
Reply Recommend 0
Falcon1
Jul 26, 2022 08:07pm
"Who will take Punjab"? The answer, is rather simple. Whoever had deeper pockets!
Reply Recommend 0
Mrs.Khalil
Jul 26, 2022 08:09pm
Whatever be the verdict , but top most judges , showed the value of time
Reply Recommend 0
Tamil Tulukan Speaks
Jul 26, 2022 08:13pm
If its against PLMN, there will be mayhem
Reply Recommend 0
danald loo
Jul 26, 2022 08:14pm
wher is the great judge saquib nisaar? building dam?
Reply Recommend 0
Ghazni
Jul 26, 2022 08:19pm
It seems the Pindi boys are arm twisting the Judiciary otherwise why the delay
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Jul 26, 2022 08:28pm
Bring it on.
Reply Recommend 0
Texas Ranger
Jul 26, 2022 08:29pm
SC should announce the verdict ASAP. This is an obvious and simple legal case!
Reply Recommend 0
MOAZ
Jul 26, 2022 08:33pm
Midnight blues for some
Reply Recommend 0
Fahmida
Jul 26, 2022 08:40pm
Muneeb, Ata just prepare to fly
Reply Recommend 0
Farhan khan
Jul 26, 2022 08:44pm
It's obvious Hamza Shahbaz because neutrals support him and Parvez Elhai is a loota so there is no one left for this seat.
Reply Recommend 0
MirzaCanada
Jul 26, 2022 08:58pm
Outcomes are already known even before the case was heard.
Reply Recommend 0
Riaz. A
Jul 26, 2022 09:02pm
@Love Your Country, nobbled judges never recuse themselves
Reply Recommend 0
Denali
Jul 26, 2022 09:03pm
Finally - we are seeing some ADULTs in the room who can stand up and make decisions
Reply Recommend 0
Salman
Jul 26, 2022 09:04pm
Imran khan rising from the ashes
Reply Recommend 0
Baloch
Jul 26, 2022 09:04pm
Well done People of Punjab for kicking out imported illegal government.
Reply Recommend 0
S M Rasheed
Jul 26, 2022 09:06pm
They always create drama.
Reply Recommend 0
Truth will Always Prevail
Jul 26, 2022 09:08pm
Excellent Justice Prevail today. Extremely good step for peoples of Pakistan
Reply Recommend 0
Atta
Jul 26, 2022 09:08pm
SC is the king maker in Pakistan For example look at Nawaz Sharif broken by the law And Imran khan the Laadla the king by the grace of SC and many
Reply Recommend 0
AMJAD KHAN
Jul 26, 2022 09:08pm
Hats off to Supreme Court. Send incompetent Hamza back to Poultry Farm.
Reply Recommend 0
MOAZ
Jul 26, 2022 09:09pm
Next step SC please charge Article 6 on Dost M Mazari as soon as tomorrow to send a strong message in future for constitution violators
Reply Recommend 0
Tahir Raouf
Jul 26, 2022 09:10pm
Get ready for the governor’s rule
Reply Recommend 0

