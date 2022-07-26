DAWN.COM Logo

PTI takes rulers to task over campaign against apex court

Ikram Junaidi Published July 26, 2022 - Updated July 26, 2022 08:42am
PTI chief Imran Khan addresses supporters. — DawnNewsTV/File

ISLAMABAD: At a time when his party leaders and lawyers were busy at the Supreme Court (SC), Pakis­tan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Monday shared a video clip purported to be about the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz’s (PML-N) “attack” on the top court in 1997.

“This video says it all about the Sharif mafia. Those who can’t be bribed must then be eliminated,” he tweeted with the video news report about the PML-N’s alleged attack on then chief justice Sajjad Ali Shah’s court.

On the other hand, PTI Senior Vice President Fawad Chaudhry, while addressing a news conference at the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa House here, demanded the names of Pakistan Demo­cratic Movement (PDM) leaders be placed on the Exit Control List (ECL) for what he called blackmailing the apex court to pressurise it.

Reacting to the press conference of the ruling coalition leaders, he said the “gang of thieves” had launched a direct attack on the Supreme Court. After the judiciary, he claimed, the PML-N would initiate a campaign against some army officers to pressurise both institutions, as 531 registered accounts had been allegedly used in the anti-judiciary campaign online.

Mr Chaudhry lamented that despite being on bail, a woman (in reference to Maryam Nawaz) continued to hold press conferences against the judiciary, and that too in the PM House.

Lashing out at PPP leader Asif Ali Zardari, he said the entire Sindh became a dam whenever it rained, but the former president was focused on salvaging the Punjab government by spending Sindh’s money.

Regarding Zardari’s departure to Dubai, the former minister claimed he had fled the country knowing the incumbent government was going to last just a few days, adding that all the “crooks” could try to escape anytime, hence their names should be added to the ECL. He further said Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari should be reminded that his mother Benazir had been a victim of the PML-N’s tyranny and oppression her entire life.

Commenting on Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s tone and attitude during the ruling leadership’s press conference, Fawad questioned how many seats he held in Punjab. All these 11 parties together had been defeated by Imran Khan (in the Punjab by-polls), and they should have resigned if they had any shame, he remarked.

The PTI leader said the way things had been going for sometime, it showed the establishment was not neutral, adding Mr Khan had saved Pakistan from becoming Sri Lanka. He demanded a full court be constituted regarding the media cell allegedly working under the leadership of PM’s adviser Fahd Hussain.

Meanwhile, PTI Sindh President Ali Haider Zaidi also shared the same video clip as his party chief, calling it “one of the most shameful moments of #BlackmailerLeague’s politics”. He alleged the PML-N had stooped to all the way down to attacking the apex court physically as they got too used to “marzi ke faislay”.

In a statement, he said Pakistan was once more at a crossroads and now all eyes were on the SC, as the “crooked N-league” had resorted to their old tricks and once again started attacking the SC, so far not physically but through massive verbal abuse on TV and social media.

The PTI leader maintained people were upset, as they had been constantly lied to and their belief in the system was at an all-time low.

Dr Shahbaz Gill of the PTI asked on social media why not even a single government lawyer argued that the ruling of the Punjab Assembly deputy speaker was correct.

Former PTI minister Hammad Azhar also asked why Hamza Shehbaz was the chief minister for three months.

“Hamza Shahbaz has remained CM of Punjab since last 3 months despite never been elected by the majority in the house. The 12 parties are so petrified of Imran Khan that they are shamelessly and repeatedly insulting the public mandate. For how long?” he tweeted.

Another PTI leader, Farrukh Habib, also asked, in a tweet, in which capacity Maryam Nawaz had held a press conference in an auditorium of the PM Secretariat.

Published in Dawn, July 26th, 2022

Aziz Alam, USA
Jul 26, 2022 08:10am
Change of hearts , yesterday PTI was cursing courts and today PML N !
Reply Recommend 0
MD PhD
Jul 26, 2022 08:13am
Three musketeers in the supreme court have given a thumbs up to PTI and as a result these goons have the guts to further ruin Pakistan. With PTI, unfortunately, Pakistan has no future and will be destroyed. The gullible Pakistanis fall for IK's rhetoric and narrative. If they don't wake up and realize and listen to the truth and shun the politics of Imran Khan, then they have no one but themselves to blame There's only so much one can do and I have done everything in my capacity, but to no avail
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Wali
Jul 26, 2022 08:19am
Who will decide the demand for the full bench hearing is based on malafide intent or not
Reply Recommend 0
Denali
Jul 26, 2022 08:24am
The corrupt regime has once again shown its true colors. No one is above the law. The patience and resolve shown by the Judiciary is very commendable.
Reply Recommend 0
Mahnaz Qaiser
Jul 26, 2022 08:41am
12 parties?Only 2,PPP and PMLN.The others are one man shows,not representatives of the people.
Reply Recommend 0
Denali
Jul 26, 2022 09:00am
It is time for the corrupt cabal to go. The people of Pakistan are quite capable of deciding their own future
Reply Recommend 0
ABD
Jul 26, 2022 09:01am
“Why did Supreme Court open at the midnight” statement by Imran Khan is not a contempt of court.
Reply Recommend 0
IK supporter
Jul 26, 2022 09:03am
Shameful act from PML team.
Reply Recommend 0
Tamza
Jul 26, 2022 09:06am
It’s her chachoo’s place. Would have been more ‘khala ka ghar’ “Another PTI leader, Farrukh Habib, also asked, in a tweet, in which capacity Maryam Nawaz had held a press conference in an auditorium of the PM Secretariat.”
Reply Recommend 0
Musheer
Jul 26, 2022 09:07am
The ruling thugs will do anything to achieve their goals and the so called neutrals will let them have it because civilian instability suits them.
Reply Recommend 0
Sammy
Jul 26, 2022 09:09am
How about the video of PTI airing their laundry on supreme court walls.
Reply Recommend 0
Salman
Jul 26, 2022 09:14am
This man is always crying, What a looser
Reply Recommend 0
Dabbu
Jul 26, 2022 09:18am
Pto getting taste of own medicine and wriggling with pain
Reply Recommend 0
Kf khan
Jul 26, 2022 09:33am
He himself has indulged in such tactics.
Reply Recommend 0
Syed A. Mateen
Jul 26, 2022 09:35am
After Imran Khan is ousted from govt. since then PTI is taking revenge from the joint govt formed under the umbrella of PDM. If dissident MPAs can be de-seated on the letter of Imran Khan then why letter of Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain has no significance value for judiciary to consider which raise many questions. I hope judiciary will play its important role in announcing a decision which will be acceptable to every one to obey, instead of going on the streets to protests against the judiciary.
Reply Recommend 0
Faizan
Jul 26, 2022 09:45am
It is not a video "purported" to be about the PMLN attack on SC. It IS the video of that attack. There is no doubt about it.
Reply Recommend 0
Loyal Pakistani
Jul 26, 2022 09:45am
PTI is rubbish and they have been campaigning against every institution !
Reply Recommend 0

