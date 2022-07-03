DAWN.COM Logo

Red notice to be issued to bring back Farah Khan: Attaullah Tarar

Dawn.com Published July 3, 2022 - Updated July 3, 2022 04:30pm
PML-N's Attaullah Tarar and Malik Ahmed Khan address a press conference in Lahore. — DawnNewsTV
PML-N's Attaullah Tarar announced plans on Sunday that "red warrants" — an Interpol red notice — would be pursued to bring back Farhat Shahzadi, also known as Farah Khan, a close aide of PTI chief Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi.

A red notice is an international request sent to the International Criminal Police Organization (Interpol) seeking the arrest and extradition of an individual.

Just two days ago, the Punjab Anti-Corruption Establishment booked Farah and her mother and arrested two others in a case concerning the allegedly illegal allotment of two industrial plots, measuring 10 acres, to a company owned by her.

The plots were allotted on a subsidised rate offered by the government that was Rs83m but their market value was about Rs600m.

Reportedly, Farah left the country following Imran's ouster from power amid serious allegations of corruption levelled against her by the government. She has been beset by a number of graft cases that have been opened against her by investigators.

Addressing a press conference in Lahore alongside Punjab Law Minister Malik Ahmed Khan, Tarar also took aim at the former premier's wife and played an audio clip featuring an alleged conversation between Bushra Bibi and PTI's social media head Arsalan Khalid, in which the former issues instructions to the latter on labelling political opponents as "traitors".

Tarar said the Ministry of Interior had already been communicated with about the "red warrants".

He also said Farah had sent him a Rs6 billion legal notice, claiming her name was Farhat Shahzadi and she was wrongly referred to as "Gogi" by him during press talks.

He said Imran should call Farah back to the country if he had a firm belief that she was innocent. "I must say here that Imran is not bringing her back here because she and her husband will become approvers within an hour of their arrest," Tarar claimed.

The PML-N leader accused the former prime minister of committing corruption through Farah, who, he said, was responsible for all "dealings".

Tarar informed the journalists that Farah obtained an industrial plot in Faisalabad Special Economic Zone for Rs83 million against its market value of Rs600m. "Farah, her mother Bushra Khan and (Farah's husband) Ahsan Jamil Gujjar are involved in this deal."

He insisted that the case would not drag for long, saying "it is an open and shut case."

"Imran is not an ordinary man. His corruption stories are now surfacing and a lot more will be unearthed in the days to come," Tarar claimed.

He said those calling the former premier frugal and honest "must sit with him and talk about the industrial plot issue", which he said "cannot be justified in any form".

Tarar claimed Imran started "criticising the army once his corruption cases surfaced".

'Provide evidence of institutional backing'

Earlier, Malik Ahmed Khan cast aspersions on the former premier's allegations against the government, saying he must furnish evidence if he had any regarding the alleged backing of institutions to the PML-N.

The PTI chief, in his speech at the Parade Ground yesterday, claimed that rigging could take place during the upcoming by-polls in Punjab as "the umpires" stand on the government's side.

"We have 20 by-elections [coming up] in Punjab. The only way they can win is through rigging. The people are against them, [but] the umpires are with them," he had said. "We have to defeat these thieves despite their umpires."

To this, the Punjab law minister said: "Pakistan is threatened by an internal conspiracy hatched by Imran Khan as we have no threats of an external conspiracy."

Malik accused the former PTI government and Imran Khan of transferring "billions of rupees" from digital media wing accounts to retired servicemen, who according to him, were working for the PTI's social media teams.

He was of the view that Imran will have to be answerable for "every wrong he has committed".

Malik referred to Bushra Bibi as "Pinky Peerni", asking whether it was possible for her to commit financial irregularities with the approval of Imran.

He emphasised that the government would also defeat the PTI in the by-elections in 20 seats of the Punjab Assembly. "We will win at least 19 of the total seats," the PML-N leader claimed.

When asked whether his party still held critical views about the army as they held during the elections, Malik said: "Our criticism of the army was political and it was based on interference in [2018] elections. And we had evidence for it."

In response to another query, the provincial law minister said the allegations of Toshakhana against ex-PM Nawaz Sharif were "baseless". He said any prime minister was entitled to get a vehicle from Toshakana by paying its amount.

According to a reference filed by an accountability court, Nawaz as well as former president and co-chairperson of PPP Asif Ali Zardari had obtained cars from Toshakhana by paying only 15 per cent of the price of the luxury vehicles. The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had alleged that ex-PM Yousaf Raza Gillani facilitated the allotment of the vehicles to Zardari and Nawaz by "dishonestly" and "illegally" relaxing the procedure for the acceptance and disposal of gifts vide a cabinet division memorandum of 2007.

FAZ
Jul 03, 2022 03:16pm
She has the 43bn usd which will remove our trade deficit and save us from being a defaulter state!
Reply Recommend 0
Abdul Sami
Jul 03, 2022 03:18pm
Stop these dramas, masses have no interest in Farah Khan. People expect good governance and economic revival. They do not expect this kind of pathetic media stunts.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Jul 03, 2022 03:21pm
First bring back your supreme leader and biggest absconder, cheater, trickster, hustler, hoaxer, fraudster and swindler, who is shamelessly hiding in the multi-million-dollar mansion in London, England, bought from the looted money including the blood, sweat and toil of the 230 million helpless, feeble, weak, trifle and hapless people of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Hasan
Jul 03, 2022 03:22pm
Another attempt by these cartoons and criminals to malign IK. This attempt too will fail and fall on crime cabinets faces like all previous schemes. Pathetic planning from neutrals and handlers and their minions.
Reply Recommend 0
Ali
Jul 03, 2022 03:23pm
Wot abt Nawaz Sharif. ..wow
Reply Recommend 0
Syed A. Mateen
Jul 03, 2022 03:24pm
Why the red notice is not yet issued despite all indications that Farah Gogi was involved in massive corruption during Imran Khan's regime. Unless she will not be brought back to the country, investigations will be kept pending by the investigators.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. JohnnieWalker
Jul 03, 2022 03:25pm
Things are getting very interested.
Reply Recommend 0
Saad
Jul 03, 2022 03:26pm
The distractions don't seem to be working but keep trying
Reply Recommend 0
AMJAD KHAN
Jul 03, 2022 03:27pm
Please do the same for Nawaz Shareef. He is a convicted criminal .Where is Ayan ALI ask Zardari or Bilawal.
Reply Recommend 0
Rizwan
Jul 03, 2022 03:31pm
What about Mr Dar and Hublo and Bablu
Reply Recommend 0
Ham
Jul 03, 2022 03:35pm
Nawaz had done corruption of billion dollars no Ted warrants were issued for his arrest
Reply Recommend 0
LostTrack
Jul 03, 2022 03:39pm
They sold jobs and looted money thus depriving deserving educated youth of their jobs in Punjab. Severe action be taken against all involved.
Reply Recommend 0
Naveed
Jul 03, 2022 03:44pm
would have been happy if red notice was issued for convicted criminal Nawaz Sharif
Reply Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Jul 03, 2022 03:51pm
Politics of sheer vengeance!
Reply Recommend 0
zah
Jul 03, 2022 04:09pm
Also, issue a red notice to the one with platelets count high nowadays.
Reply Recommend 0

