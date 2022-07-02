DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | July 02, 2022

PM Shehbaz vows to end loadshedding

Syed Irfan Raza Published July 2, 2022 - Updated July 2, 2022 10:19am

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday expressed satisfaction over functioning of 720MW Karot Hydel Project and pledged to overcome the electricity generation crisis in the country by restoring all halted power projects.

In a tweet, the prime minister said the Karot project was the first hydel project established under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

He expressed gratitude to the Chinese government for cooperation in the execution of project.

Later, presiding over a meeting to review measures to end outages, he said ending loadshedding was the responsibility of the coalition government.

He said the government was focused on taking effective measures to ensure uninterrupted supply of electricity to people.

Mr Sharif said the government was cognisant of the problems being faced by the people during the high temperatures, adding that every effort would be made to address the power shortfall immediately.

The prime minister said that the lack of maintenance of power plants during the tenure of the previous government resulted in the power shortage. He said quashing the deal with Qatar for supply of LNG was a big mistake committed by the previous government.

PM Sharif said that despite commitment, the revolving account was not opened with China.

Published in Dawn, July 2nd, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Uncertainty remains in Punjab
Updated 02 Jul, 2022

Uncertainty remains in Punjab

With the latest verdict, the judiciary seems to have unintentionally entered the political arena, which is not desirable.
Turbulence in tech
02 Jul, 2022

Turbulence in tech

THE party seems to have cooled considerably for the Pakistani start-up scene. With some of the world’s biggest...
Environmental cost
02 Jul, 2022

Environmental cost

THE collective impact of climate-disaster-health hazards are already taking a huge toll on Pakistan’s fragile...
Udaipur killing
Updated 01 Jul, 2022

Udaipur killing

The crime committed in Udaipur did not happen in a vacuum.
Unacceptable demand
Updated 01 Jul, 2022

Unacceptable demand

Negotiating with extremists is tricky; no peace treaty with them has lasted beyond a few months.
Tough times ahead
01 Jul, 2022

Tough times ahead

THE finance ministry’s projection of 15pc inflation, much higher than the targeted rate of 11.5pc, during the new...