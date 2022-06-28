DAWN.COM Logo

'Diminishing space for plurality': India blocks Twitter accounts of several Pakistan diplomatic missions

Dawn.com Published June 28, 2022 - Updated June 28, 2022 10:43am

Pakistan has expressed alarm over India blocking Twitter accounts of Pakistani embassies in several locations.

"Deeply concerning that India has blocked flow of information to Indian Twitter by withholding access to following official accounts," the Foreign Office said on Twitter, adding that the accounts that were withheld in India are official handles run by Pakistan's missions in Iran, Turkiye, Egypt, and the United Nations.

Yesterday, it was reported in Indian news outlets that the neighbouring country had also withheld the Twitter handle of the official Radio Pakistan.

According to India Today, the move came after the Indian Ministry of Information and Broadcasting earlier blocked 16 YouTube news channels including six Pakistan-based channels, claiming they were "spreading disinformation related to India's national security, foreign relations, and public order".

Earlier, Twitter had also blocked accounts of certain journalists — Indian and international — who are critical of the Modi regime.

Condemning the restriction on Twitter, Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs noted on Monday night that the diminishing space for plurality of voices and access to information in India was "extremely alarming".

"Social media platforms must abide by applicable international norms," it stressed.

In a follow-up tweet, the FO urged Twitter to immediately restore access to the Pakistan missions' accounts and ensure adherence to democratic freedom of speech and expression.

Adeel
Jun 28, 2022 10:33am
And we care because? What plurality do we have in our country? Let's look in the mirror first.
ZUA
Jun 28, 2022 10:34am
Whats wrong with the govt of India?
Hamed
Jun 28, 2022 10:35am
West won't say a word!
AUKUS
Jun 28, 2022 10:38am
why would any nation state give an audience to handles formenting terror?
akram
Jun 28, 2022 10:38am
instead of talking about other countries first look inside
Wellwisher
Jun 28, 2022 10:46am
Don't mistake "plurality" with granting the ability to a foreign government to freely interfere and comment in domestic issues.
Rao
Jun 28, 2022 10:55am
It has got nothing to do with plurality.
SRK
Jun 28, 2022 11:02am
@Adeel, nicely said
Yoodle
Jun 28, 2022 11:21am
Grey listed countries should not cry.
Dr Malaria Fakir, (PhD in Banalities)
Jun 28, 2022 11:24am
It is needed to quell propaganda.
Guru
Jun 28, 2022 11:24am
@Adeel, correct
Zak
Jun 28, 2022 11:25am
Was it allowed until now
Guru
Jun 28, 2022 11:25am
Pakistan must reciprocate is same manner.
Guru
Jun 28, 2022 11:27am
Normally twitter ban all those who Spread fake news and propagate false agenda.
