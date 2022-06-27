DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | June 28, 2022

Indian police arrest Muslim journalist over tweet 'insulting' Hindu community

Dawn.com Published June 27, 2022 - Updated June 27, 2022 11:56pm
A file photo of Mohammed Zubair, the co-founder of the fact-checking site Alt News. — Mohammed Zubair Twitter
A file photo of Mohammed Zubair, the co-founder of the fact-checking site Alt News. — Mohammed Zubair Twitter

Delhi police on Monday arrested the Muslim co-founder of a fact-checking website after accusing him of insulting religious beliefs on Twitter, a network of digital media organisations said, condemning it as an attempt to harass him for his journalism.

Mohammed Zubair, who co-founded Alt News and regularly tweets on the rising marginalisation of the Muslims in the country, was arrested under two sections of a law related to maintaining religious harmony, said the DIGIPUB association.

Alt News's other co-founder, Pratik Sinha, said on Twitter no notice was given to Zubair before his arrest.

"He is currently detained inside a police bus in Burari for more than an hour," Sinha said, referring to a Delhi neighbourhood where Zubair was to be produced before a magistrate at his residence to authorise the journalist's remand.

A Delhi Police spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Calls to their office phone went unanswered.

Reuters partner ANI reported, citing Delhi Police sources, that Zubair was arrested based on a complaint from a Twitter account that said he insulted Hindus in a 2018 post commenting on the renaming of a hotel after the Hindu monkey god Hanuman.

Journalists demanded his immediate release.

"Journalist Zubair who routinely busted fake news, exposed the hate machinery in India has just been arrested," said Rana Ayyub, another Muslim journalist who often invites the wrath of Hindu hardliners.

"The country is punishing those who reported, documented the decline."

Ten human rights organisations said on World Press Freedom Day last month that Indian authorities were increasingly picking on journalists and online critics for their criticism of government policies and practices, including by prosecuting them under counter-terrorism and sedition laws.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

LNG crisis
Updated 27 Jun, 2022

LNG crisis

Global LNG shortages have sent the fuel’s price spiralling to record highs.
Bloc politics
27 Jun, 2022

Bloc politics

USING the platform of the 14th BRICS Summit, Chinese President Xi Jinping has made some interesting observations...
KCR dream
27 Jun, 2022

KCR dream

RAILWAYS Minister Saad Rafique has basically clarified what many a commuter in Karachi has known for long: true and...
Outlawing torture
Updated 26 Jun, 2022

Outlawing torture

Physical or psychological torture is now considered almost a given in police and intelligence investigations.
High-profile case
Updated 26 Jun, 2022

High-profile case

IN a ‘breaking news’ culture, it is not often that such a significant development in a high-profile case can be...
Daska redux?
26 Jun, 2022

Daska redux?

AS the clock ticks down on the by-elections scheduled for next month on recently vacated Punjab Assembly seats,...